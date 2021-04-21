GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Columbus' Fox chosen as conference Player of Year; Cardinals' Bruss, Raley also honored

Among Hannah Fox’s accomplishments this spring during the WIAA’s alternate fall season were helping her Columbus prep girls volleyball team win a share of the Capitol Conference title, helping the Cardinals win their first regional title since 1994 all the while surpassing the 1,000 career digs milestone.
The senior can add one more to the list — Player of the Year in the conference.
Fox, a libero, was one of two unanimous selections on the first team of the league’s postseason awards list, joining New Glarus sophomore Grace Nommensen in garnering that distinction.
The conference chose before the season to decide the league champion by winning percentage — not overall record — due to the possibility that the COVID-19 pandemic might make for an uneven number of games played across the schedule.
Columbus was 8-4 in league play for a .667 winning percentage, while Poynette was 6-3 but also got a share of the conference title due that mark equaling the same .667 winning percentage as the Cardinals.
Fox, as talented at the service line as she is at digging up the opposition’s attack, was joined on the awards list by teammates Mckenzye Bruss and Taylor Raley.
Bruss, a senior, and Raley, a junior, both were picked to the second team.
Columbus secured its share of the title by beating third-place Belleville (5-4) in five sets on April 6 and then sweeping Cambridge two days later, the same night that Belleville swept Poynette to give both the Cardinals and Pumas .667 winning percentages.
Columbus then used that momentum to again sweep Cambridge in the WIAA Division 2 regional finals on April 10.
The Cardinals ended the year by being swept at the hands of Brodhead in the sectional semifinals on April 13. Brodhead went on to lose in four sets to Washburn in the state finals last Saturday.
ALL-CAPITOL CONFERENCE
PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Hannah Fox, Sr., Columbus.
FIRST TEAM — Hannah Fox*, Sr., Columbus; Grace Nommensen*, Soph., New Glarus; Kylee Doherty, Jr., Wisconsin Heights; Rachel Yelk, Jr., Poynette; Ava Foley, Jr., Belleville; Zhu Lan Ness, Sr., Lodi; Daryn Schaefer, Jr., Wisconsin Heights.
SECOND TEAM — Mckenzye Bruss, Sr., Columbus; Taylor Raley, Jr., Columbus; Leah Hutchinson, Jr., Poynette; Olivia Radewan, Jr., Poynette; Sam Klann, Jr., Lodi; Callie Smith, Jr., Belleville; Alexah Mellenberger, Sr., New Glarus; Taylor Stenklyft, Jr., Cambridge.
HONORABLE MENTION — Jessica Bruchs, Sr., Poynette; Emily VanRiper, Soph., Wisconsin Heights; Audrianne Kieler, Jr., Cambridge.