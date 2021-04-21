GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Columbus' Fox chosen as conference Player of Year; Cardinals' Bruss, Raley also honored

Among Hannah Fox’s accomplishments this spring during the WIAA’s alternate fall season were helping her Columbus prep girls volleyball team win a share of the Capitol Conference title, helping the Cardinals win their first regional title since 1994 all the while surpassing the 1,000 career digs milestone.

The senior can add one more to the list — Player of the Year in the conference.

Fox, a libero, was one of two unanimous selections on the first team of the league’s postseason awards list, joining New Glarus sophomore Grace Nommensen in garnering that distinction.

The conference chose before the season to decide the league champion by winning percentage — not overall record — due to the possibility that the COVID-19 pandemic might make for an uneven number of games played across the schedule.

Columbus was 8-4 in league play for a .667 winning percentage, while Poynette was 6-3 but also got a share of the conference title due that mark equaling the same .667 winning percentage as the Cardinals.

Fox, as talented at the service line as she is at digging up the opposition’s attack, was joined on the awards list by teammates Mckenzye Bruss and Taylor Raley.