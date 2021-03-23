GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Columbus' Fox reaches 1,000 career kills in road win over Lodi

“A lot of it is our communication,” Heller said of when she knows the Cardinals are playing well. “When we start talking more on the court, we start to come together more. They’re putting balls away … they’re getting to balls that we normally wouldn’t get a touch on … I’d say a lot of it is our communication.”

Holly Jelinek ended the run with a kill that started to shift the momentum back in Lodi’s favor. They nearly clawed all the way back, pulling within 21-17 to force a Columbus timeout. A Jelinek tip kill pulled the Blue Devils within 24-20 before Raley’s kill capped off the win.

“They could have just rolled over and been done, but they tried to stay in it and at least give them a fight,” Bilse said of her team’s late-match effort. “I’m really proud of them for that.”

Raley finished with a team-high six kills, while Bruss had five kills, 10 assists and two aces, and Alise Hayes had one block in a balanced effort.

Jelinek had nine kills, two blocks and two aces for Lodi, while Hesselberg had 25 assists, Klann had eight kills and three blocks, Harrington had 14 digs and Zhu Lan Ness had 13 digs.