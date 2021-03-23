GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Columbus' Fox reaches 1,000 career kills in road win over Lodi

LODI — The WIAA’s alternate fall season has picked up the pace of everything.
The Columbus High School volleyball team showed its rapid improvement Tuesday, as Hannah Fox notched her 1,000th career dig and the Cardinals claimed a 25-23, 25-17, 25-20 win at Lodi just 19 days after the teams went five sets in Columbus.
“They showed up and they fought,” Columbus coach Aileen Heller said after her team, which recorded a 3-2 home win over Lodi on March 4, improved to 5-4 on the season. “We had some parts where we let them back in, but I’d say we’re getting more consistent.
“Last year was a big learning year for us, so I think they have all the knowledge and now they’re putting it into place, which is awesome to see. They’re coming together quickly.”
“We were missing some people and just weren’t in it tonight,” Lodi coach Adaora Bilse said after the Blue Devils’ two-game winning streak ended. “We just didn’t play our game.”
Fox has been building toward Tuesday for years. The senior libero saw all that experience come to fruition in Lodi, tallying a team-high 12 digs to give her 1,010 for her career. The four-year varsity contributor — and three-year libero — is the first player in program history to reach the 1,000-dig mark.
“I feel good to be able to be the first girl in Columbus to hit 1,000,” said Fox, who had 17 digs in Monday’s five-set loss to New Glarus. “I really wanted to break the record with Lodi, so that is very special and to be able to have the amazing team I do is great.”
“It’s awesome,” Heller said. “That’s a lot of hard work and a lot of years of putting in the effort and being a leader on our team.”
Fox’s milestone-setting dig came in the first set Tuesday. She went down to dig one out during a rally that ended with a McKenzye Bruss kill and gave the Cardinals a 9-4 lead.
Bruss had also served the first three points of the set, as the Cardinals took a 3-0 lead and never trailed the rest of the way. Lodi (4-4, 4-3 Capitol) pulled within 11-10 thanks to a Dylann Harrington kill that led to a couple Hope Hesselberg service points.
But Columbus (3-4 Capitol) responded with a 4-0 run to briefly gain a little breathing room. The teams went back and forth until a Fox kill gave Columbus a 24-21 lead. Lodi extended the set with a Taylor Ripp kill, then Columbus hit one into the net before Taylor Raley’s kill closed out the 25-23 win.
Lodi’s first lead of the night came on the opening point of set two, when a Samantha Klann kill gave the Blue Devils a 1-0 advantage. Columbus quickly took a 3-2 advantage on a Raley kill, forcing Lodi to play from behind again.
The Cardinals led by as many as nine points in a set that ended with a 25-17 win.
Lodi put up a fight in the third, scoring the first four points with a flurry capped by a Ripp kill. Columbus came right back to tie it at 5 before a Paige Walzer kill gave the Blue Devils a 6-5 advantage. The Cardinals turned it on from there, ripping off a 13-0 run to open up an 18-6 advantage.
“A lot of it is our communication,” Heller said of when she knows the Cardinals are playing well. “When we start talking more on the court, we start to come together more. They’re putting balls away … they’re getting to balls that we normally wouldn’t get a touch on … I’d say a lot of it is our communication.”
Holly Jelinek ended the run with a kill that started to shift the momentum back in Lodi’s favor. They nearly clawed all the way back, pulling within 21-17 to force a Columbus timeout. A Jelinek tip kill pulled the Blue Devils within 24-20 before Raley’s kill capped off the win.
“They could have just rolled over and been done, but they tried to stay in it and at least give them a fight,” Bilse said of her team’s late-match effort. “I’m really proud of them for that.”
Raley finished with a team-high six kills, while Bruss had five kills, 10 assists and two aces, and Alise Hayes had one block in a balanced effort.
Jelinek had nine kills, two blocks and two aces for Lodi, while Hesselberg had 25 assists, Klann had eight kills and three blocks, Harrington had 14 digs and Zhu Lan Ness had 13 digs.
“Just clicking,” Bilse said of what the Blue Devils need to develop before the season ends, noting they were missing senior setter Jaden Kolinski on Tuesday. “We’ve had to just. I feel like the setters have stepped up and they’re doing the best they can to work hard and close that gap. I’m proud of how hard they’re working and what they’re trying to accomplish for our team.”
COLUMBUS 3, LODI 0
Columbus 25 25 25
Lodi 23 17 20
COLUMBUS (leaders) — Kills: Raley 6; Bruss 5. Assists: Bruss 10. Blocks: Hayes 1. Aces: Bruss, Fox 2. Digs: Fox 12.
LODI — Kills: Jelinek 9; Klann 8. Assists: Hesselberg 25. Blocks: Klann 3; Jelinek 2. Aces: Jelinek, Ripp 2. Digs: Harrington 14; Ness 13.