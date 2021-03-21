GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Columbus' Hannah Fox on brink of career milestone

COLUMBUS ― Since taking over as Columbus head coach last season, Aileen Heller has taken a liking to the way Hannah Fox leads by example.

Heller said the 5-foot-4 libero knows being a senior brings added responsibilities like “it’s her job to help the underclassmen learn all her knowledge of the game” and always be “willing to help others during practice (and games).”

Fox knows she wouldn’t be just 19 digs short of being the first Columbus prep volleyball player to reach 1,000 digs if it wasn’t for the teammates she’s had during her career.

“My goal in the beginning was to win a regional game, but since COVID hit, (I knew that wouldn’t happen this season) so I needed to find a new goal,” Fox said.

“I looked at my stats and I was 102 away when the season started. I was like, ‘I’m going to hit 1,000.’ Now that I’m getting closer, all I can really do is thank my team because they pushed me so much. Then my coach pushes me in practice to get everything.”

Fox currently has 83 digs on the season and is averaging 11.9 per match, which means she will likely reach the milestone at some point this week.