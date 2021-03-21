GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Columbus' Hannah Fox on brink of career milestone

COLUMBUS ― Since taking over as Columbus head coach last season, Aileen Heller has taken a liking to the way Hannah Fox leads by example.
Heller said the 5-foot-4 libero knows being a senior brings added responsibilities like “it’s her job to help the underclassmen learn all her knowledge of the game” and always be “willing to help others during practice (and games).”
Fox knows she wouldn’t be just 19 digs short of being the first Columbus prep volleyball player to reach 1,000 digs if it wasn’t for the teammates she’s had during her career.
“My goal in the beginning was to win a regional game, but since COVID hit, (I knew that wouldn’t happen this season) so I needed to find a new goal,” Fox said.
“I looked at my stats and I was 102 away when the season started. I was like, ‘I’m going to hit 1,000.’ Now that I’m getting closer, all I can really do is thank my team because they pushed me so much. Then my coach pushes me in practice to get everything.”
Fox currently has 83 digs on the season and is averaging 11.9 per match, which means she will likely reach the milestone at some point this week.
There will be plenty of chances with her first crack at 1,000 coming Monday night when the Cardinals travel to New Glarus. If she doesn’t get it then, her next opportunity will be at Lodi on Tuesday. Columbus will have a break on Wednesday before hosting a doubleheader with Wisconsin Heights on Thursday and then be at home against Evansville on Saturday.
“Hannah is determined to reach her goal,” Heller said. “She puts all her effort into each drill and game. She is very humble about it though. Even though she is a great libero, she is always willing to learn and to push herself to be better.”
Learning from the best
The inquisitive Fox showed how eager she was as a freshman, learning everything she could from then-senior libero Lauren Kirchberg.
Kirchberg was no slouch in her own right as she broke the single-season record for most digs in a season in 2015 with 234, surpassing 2007 graduate Hannah Vanden’s old record of 226. As a senior in 2017, Kirchberg broke her own record with 349 digs.
As a freshman, Fox played many roles under then-coach Stephanie Juedes. Fox said Juedes worked with her more on hitting and she wasn’t featured as the Cardinals’ libero until her sophomore season.
Fox said playing a different role and working with the coach on just hitting was the reason why Kirchberg stepped up and taught her how to play defense in the back row.
“She taught me everything in the back row. She taught me all the defense and where to go,” Fox said. “I used to play middle back and now I’m at left back, so middle back was new to me.
"She’s like, ‘All you have to do is go off the block, go off the shoulder.’ She just taught me how to dive properly, pass properly.”
Overcoming adversity
Since fourth grade, Fox had played club volleyball for Fusao based out of Sun Prairie. However, two years ago, she was forced to quit due to the number of injuries that had piled up.
Before her first season with Columbus, she broke her right elbow. The following season she tore the lateral collateral ligament in her right knee and broke her right pinky finger.
“I never got taught how to properly do stuff,” Fox said. “I was behind the varsity level, so Lauren stepped in and helped me while coach (Juedes) was helping the other girls.”
Fox took over for Kircherg as Columbus libero as a sophomore in 2018 and broke Kirchberg’s single-season digs record with 415.
“I think she really set the tone for me the rest of my career,” Fox said.
Relaying her own knowledge
Heller could tell how good Fox when they first started working together last season.
“I could tell that Hannah knew how to pass and dig a ball. She also had great court awareness. My goal for her was to be able to share that knowledge with her other teammates and for her to learn how to communicate more on the court,” Heller said. “Over the last year, Hannah has been able to help her teammates by learning how to communicate and what to say to help others be successful too. She has been able to lead the back row and make our program more successful.
“By learning how to communicate on the court, she has also learned how to anticipate what is going to happen and be more reactive when playing. She has learned how to look at the other side of the court and call to our hitters what she thinks is open, which allows us to have a more aggressive offense.”
Fox gave some of the credit for her improvements to fellow back row senior McKenzye Bruss.
“She really helped me with the left back then because I moved (there) and I didn’t know how to play that either,” Fox said of Bruss, who is Columbus’ setter. “She helped me with that as she was playing right back. I looked up to her. … I just looked up to a ton of people. I mess up a lot, but they wouldn’t let me get down on myself. They were just there.”
Admiring from afar
It’s not just her teammates and coaches that have helped her along the way. In her first three seasons, Fox said she admired the play of Lakeside Lutheran’s Ella Collins, who graduated in 2020 and now plays at NCAA Division I Eastern Illinois.
Collins was an outside hitter for the Warriors, reaching 419 kills with a .419 hitting percentage to go along with 208 digs, 41 blocks and 33 aces as a senior. For her standout season, Collins was voted the Capitol North Conference's Player of the Year and earned all-state honors.
Fox said she didn’t know Collins personally, but “I always looked at her stats. I always watched her film, so I knew where to go. I always looked up to her as a volleyball player. … Every time I watched her, I was like, ‘Ok, I need to do this to better myself.’”
Confidence grows against rivals
That sophomore season was especially impressive as Fox averaged 16 digs a match and her two season highs were against Capitol North Conference rival Poynette. The Cardinals defeated the Pumas 3-1 on Sept. 13 as Fox racked up 30 digs. She then set a new career-high with 36 in Columbus' 3-2 win the rematch on Oct. 11.
As a junior, Fox had 29 digs in both of the teams' 3-2 victories over the Pumas on Aug. 29 and Sept. 24.
“I played club with a lot of the girls. … I know how they hit and how they play,” Fox said. “I have friends on the team. It’s not like we’re going easy, but we just know each other so well. They’re easier to read on where they’re going to hit. The back row just lets me get more. I feel like I’m more confident because I know the other people. I don’t get down on myself so easily.”
It’s not just the confidence against one team. Since taking assuming the libero role from being an outside hitter, Fox said she’s more poised in the back row the last three seasons.
“Well I’m short, so I can’t block,” Fox said. “I can barely get my fingertips above the net. In the back row I feel more confident in myself. I broke my elbow my freshman year and I still need surgery on it. Hitting is not my thing because it hurts so much. I just feel at home in the back row and I like getting hit at. I like being able to dig and get a good ball for our hitters.”
Now she’s on the brink of making Columbus history.
“Thinking about it now, I’m really proud,” she said. “No one else has done it and I’ve worked so hard. I wouldn’t be able to do it without my team or my coach because they’re always there.”
