GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Columbus is swept by Brodhead in Div. 2 sectional semifinals

WAUPUN ― The Columbus prep girls volleyball team had an alternate fall season to remember.

The Cardinals were co-Capitol Spring Conference champions and they won the WIAA Division 2 regional championship for the first time since 1994.

But all good things must come to an end at some point, and for the third-seeded Cardinals that was Tuesday afternoon when they were swept by second-seeded Brodhead 25-17, 25-10, 25-21 at Waupun High School in a Div. 2 sectional semifinal.

“I’m so proud of the girls,” Columbus coach Aileen Heller said. “We’re co-champs and that hasn’t been done for 30 years. That a huge accomplishment for them. Coming to regionals, they haven’t won regionals in 27 years, so they made huge accomplishments this year.

“I couldn’t be more proud and I think the seniors led the way by example and work ethic.”

Brodhead’s Abbie Dix and McKenna Young were ferocious at the net. Both are very tall and made it hard for anyone from Columbus to find a crease past them. Dix and Young finished with three blocks apiece.