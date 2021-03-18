 Skip to main content
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Columbus sweeps Cambridge
PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL | COLUMBUS 3, CAMBRIDGE 0

Mckenzye Bruss led with nine assists, four kills and nine digs as she helped the Columbus prep girls volleyball team sweep Cambridge 25-19, 25-14, 25-14 Thursday night. 

Columbus' Taylor Raley finished with four kills while Hannah Fox had seven digs and three aces. Lauren Henry also had three aces. 

The sweep improved Columbus to 4-3 on the season and next up will be at New Glarus on Monday. 

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

