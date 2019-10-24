RANDOLPH — Coach Jeff Kohlbeck had a hunch his fourth-seeded Randolph prep girls volleyball team might start off slow in Thursday’s WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal match against fifth-seeded Monticello.
With a number of young players on the court, a group of officials he knows can call a tight game and the nerves that go with a win-or-go-home contest, Kohlbeck knew it might take some time for his Rockets to get going.
That’s exactly how it played out, but as the match rolled on, the Rockets found their groove and swept the Ponies; 25-19, 25-15, 25-17.
“You could see the confidence grow throughout the night, especially with those younger girls,” Kohlbeck said. “It was fun to watch because they played with more energy at the end of the game than what they started with.”
With the win, the Rockets advance to a regional final at Burlington Catholic Central on Saturday.
Randolph senior Brianna Prieve finished with nine digs, eight kills and a block. Sophomore Cassie Alsum led with 10 kills and three aces to go along with eight digs. Sophomore Presley Buwalda led with 15 assists while Jorey Buwalda had 12 assists.
All of those Rockets played a pivotal role in how Randolph overcame a back-and-forth affair in the early going of the first set.
With the first set tied at 12, Randolph went on a 10-3 run to take a 22-15 lead. Even though it was close, Kohlbeck said he didn’t want to take a timeout, and instead let the Rockets figure things out themselves.
However, the Ponies did make it interesting by cutting the deficit to 24-19.
“We ended up towards the end of that first set playing it safe instead of staying aggressive like what got us there,” Kohlbeck said. “When you play safe, bad things will happen to you, especially when you’re playing good teams like that.”
Monticello freshman Ellie Gustafson led her team with 10 kills while teammates sophomore Hannah Clark, junior Mackie Errthum and senior Mackie Bak each had five kills apiece.
You have free articles remaining.
“They’re going to score points,” Kohlbeck said. “That’s an excellent team. They’ve got some really nice hitters and we just talked about playing aggressive through the whole game.”
Randolph lost the lead in the first set twice when it was 2-0 and 12-11 in Monticello’s favor. Randolph never trailed in the next two sets.
After Randolph started the second set off with a 6-1 run, Monticello cut it to 12-10. It was as close as the Ponies would come as Randolph closed out the second set on a 13-5 run.
“Our serving, we started hitting our spots really well,” Kohlbeck said. “Then we moved the ball around a lot more because we were staying aggressive with that serve. They were hitting their spots. We were able to move the spot around a lot. It really kept (Monticello) out of system. That was huge. When they were sending us free balls, we just hammered balls back at them. That’s the key to the game right there.”
Once Randolph got a 10-point lead at 17-7 in the third set, Monticello couldn’t regroup to catch up. The closest the Ponies got to the Rockets was 17-12.
“It was cool to see, especially with having a 10-point lead,” Kohlbeck said. “That’s where you expect them to drop the energy a little bit. I’m really proud of the girls with how hard they played there at the end. It was nice to see.”
RANDOLPH 3, MONTICELLO 0</&hspag3>
Monticello 19 15 17
Randolph 25 25 25
Monticello: Kills – Ellie Gustafson 10, Hannah Clark 5, Mackie Errthum 5, Maggie Bak 5. Aces – none. Assists – Alexa Siegenthaler 17. Blocks – Maggie Bak 4. Digs – Ellie Gustafson 13.
Randolph: Kills – Cassie Alsum 10, Brianna Prieve 8. Aces – Cassie Alsum 3. Assists – Presley Buwalda 15, Jorey Buwalda 12. Blocks – Brianna Prieve 1, Livia Erdmann 1, Jalyn Woreck 1. Digs – Brianna Prieve 9, Cassie Alsum 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)