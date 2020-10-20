GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Court advantage helps Cambria-Friesland beat Fall River, 3-1

The Pirates came out of the break with a different attitude and began the second set with a dominant 15-4 run. The Toppers responded with a 14-3 run to cut the deficit to 18-14, but that’s as close the Toppers would get. The Pirates put their foot on the gas and went on a 7-1 run to finish the set.

“We were serving a lot tougher that set than we were the other sets,” Trautmann said. “It kind of got them in a funk on serve-receiver. I was proud of my girls. It was a good match. It was a learning experience. We are young. There was only one senior there on the court. It was a good thing to build on.”

Prochnow wasn’t real pleased with her Toppers after the second set.

“The first set we were on top and then in the second set you would’ve thought we would’ve lost,” she said. “The wind was out of our sails and we just came out that way. I just kept saying, ‘Let’s get back on track, get the momentum back. This one is going to end the way it’s going to end. Let’s get back on track and get the next two to win.’”

The third set was a real boxing match as both teams counter punched throughout. The Toppers’ biggest lead of the set was 18-10, but the Pirates cut it to 21-19 off an ace by Natalie Anderson. The Toppers would hold onto the one-point lead and eventually win 25-23.