GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Court advantage helps Cambria-Friesland beat Fall River, 3-1

CAMBRIA ― Home-court advantage can be a difference maker for many teams.
It was just that for the fourth-seeded Cambria-Friesland prep girls volleyball team in Tuesday’s WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal game against fifth-seeded Fall River.
The Toppers were swept by the Pirates on Saturday. But after a day of rest on Sunday followed by a night of practice on Monday, the Toppers used the defeat as motivation to bring the Pirates' season to an end with a 25-20, 15-25, 25-23, 25-18 win.
“I just think they knew it was do or die,” Cambria-Friesland coach Roxanne Prochnow said. “I told them right away, that was a big thing we had to do. We had to have energy, energy, energy, energy. My bench even had to be in it. That was a big factor.”
Fall River coach Laura Trautmann knew Cambria was going to be a tough environment from Saturday’s victory at Fall River.
“It’s always nice to play on your home court,” she said. “That’s why you always want to get the home court, but it is what it is. I think they probably appreciated being on their home court.
“Usually everybody plays better on their home court.”
The Toppers shot out to a 7-3 lead in the first set, but the Pirates would later pull within 13-11. Cambria-Friesland countered a small run to make it 20-16, but the Pirates again fought back to 20-18. The Toppers strung together the last run however, closing the set on a 5-2 run for a one-set lead.
The Pirates came out of the break with a different attitude and began the second set with a dominant 15-4 run. The Toppers responded with a 14-3 run to cut the deficit to 18-14, but that’s as close the Toppers would get. The Pirates put their foot on the gas and went on a 7-1 run to finish the set.
“We were serving a lot tougher that set than we were the other sets,” Trautmann said. “It kind of got them in a funk on serve-receiver. I was proud of my girls. It was a good match. It was a learning experience. We are young. There was only one senior there on the court. It was a good thing to build on.”
Prochnow wasn’t real pleased with her Toppers after the second set.
“The first set we were on top and then in the second set you would’ve thought we would’ve lost,” she said. “The wind was out of our sails and we just came out that way. I just kept saying, ‘Let’s get back on track, get the momentum back. This one is going to end the way it’s going to end. Let’s get back on track and get the next two to win.’”
The third set was a real boxing match as both teams counter punched throughout. The Toppers’ biggest lead of the set was 18-10, but the Pirates cut it to 21-19 off an ace by Natalie Anderson. The Toppers would hold onto the one-point lead and eventually win 25-23.
“They kept everything up,” Prochnow said of Fall River. “Those were balls that would normally go down on most teams and they would come back up. Even the one with the kick was like insane. Everything was going well (for Fall River).
“(My team) just wouldn’t give up. They just didn’t give up and that’s huge. Girls can sometimes buckle quickly, and they hung in there and they battled for every single point.”
Trautmann said she was happy to see the Pirates fight the way they did in the third set.
“I think it was two teams that were playing well,” she said. “They were playing hard. They were both executing pretty well, it was just matter of who could come up with a kill or a play and I think that’s what it came down to.”
The fourth set was similar to the third set with another back-and-forth affair starting with an 11-all tie. The Toppers rattled off three straight points to take a 14-11 lead and force Fall River to take a timeout, and the intermission seemed to work for a little bit, but the Pirates could only cut the deficit to 18-15.
Cambria-Friesland answered with a 4-1 run to make it 22-16 and force the Pirates to call a timeout.
“I just told them, ‘You guys have got to finish it,’” Prochnow said she told her team after the second timeout of the fourth set. “I really preached to my bench because I was talking more to my bench, ‘You are the seventh person on the floor.’ They meant everything and they are huge.
“It’s everybody. It’s a team effort.”
Trautmann said she had trouble stopping the Toppers’ Jenna Pulver in the fourth set.
“No. 14 got in a groove and we had a hard time stopping her,” Trautmann said. “She was tipping and then she’d hit hard down the line. We haven’t been able to work a lot on blocking.
“I think she was the difference. I thought she was on fire.”
The Toppers went on a 3-2 run following the timeout to win the set 25-18 and the match. The Toppers will advance to play at top-seeded Hustisford Thursday night.
“Let’s keep doing what we’re doing,” Prochnow said. “We’re still alive. Anything can happen in this crazy season. … It’s anybody’s game right now.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
