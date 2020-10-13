GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: CWC finds momentum to beat Fall River in four sets

“I thought we controlled it with serving and passing in a way that they were able to play offense a lot,” Ten Napel said. “(The Pirates) were playing defense a lot, which caused us to get a lot of free balls. I thought we moved the ball around in lots of places. We had lots of hitters who were swinging well.”

In the second and third sets, the Pirates brought their ‘A’ game. The Crusaders led by three points or less for most of the second set until at 16-14 they went on a 9-4 run to close out for the victory.

The Crusaders started out the third set with a 3-1 lead, but the Pirates responded with a 7-1 run to go up 8-4. The Pirates would eventually see a 16-10 lead dwindle down to just two points when the Crusaders rallied off four-straight points. The Crusaders still had a chance when they cut the deficit to 23-21, but the Pirates closed it out by scoring two of the final three points.

“I thought they played really good in that third set,” Ten Napel said of Fall River’s performance. “Their defense really improved. Their passing and serving was really great that set. They stepped it up and we didn’t match it.”

Fall River’s Ariel Schlachet had a great night for the Pirates, tallying team highs in assists (21) and aces (4) to go along with 15 digs.