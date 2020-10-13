GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: CWC finds momentum to beat Fall River in four sets

FALL RIVER — Outcomes in the game of volleyball are largely decided by momentum and big runs.
In Tuesday’s non-conference contest between the Central Wisconsin Christian and Fall River prep girls volleyball teams, the Crusaders had more of both, defeating the Pirates 25-14, 25-18, 22-25, 25-21 at Fall River High School.
“Volleyball has a lot of momentum to it,” CWC coach Dan Ten Napel said. “It’s going to have some runs of points and in the (second) set, we had a couple of really good runs of points where we had a few serving runs. That’s often the difference.”
This was the first action Fall River had seen since Oct. 1, when the Pirates lost to Rio in five sets of a Trailways West Conference game.
“We’ve been off for a week and a half and we didn’t have three starters (Becca Tramburg, Jordan Kirchberg, Hailey Lange),” Fall River coach Laura Trautmann said. “I knew the first two games would be rough, but I like the composure of my team. That’s what I was a little worried about because there were so many young kids playing in different spots. They hung in there.”
The Crusaders shot out to an 8-1 lead in the first set, but the Pirates cut the deficit to 14-10. It didn’t matter, however, as the Crusaders went on an 11-4 run to take a one-set-to-none advantage.
“I thought we controlled it with serving and passing in a way that they were able to play offense a lot,” Ten Napel said. “(The Pirates) were playing defense a lot, which caused us to get a lot of free balls. I thought we moved the ball around in lots of places. We had lots of hitters who were swinging well.”
In the second and third sets, the Pirates brought their ‘A’ game. The Crusaders led by three points or less for most of the second set until at 16-14 they went on a 9-4 run to close out for the victory.
The Crusaders started out the third set with a 3-1 lead, but the Pirates responded with a 7-1 run to go up 8-4. The Pirates would eventually see a 16-10 lead dwindle down to just two points when the Crusaders rallied off four-straight points. The Crusaders still had a chance when they cut the deficit to 23-21, but the Pirates closed it out by scoring two of the final three points.
“I thought they played really good in that third set,” Ten Napel said of Fall River’s performance. “Their defense really improved. Their passing and serving was really great that set. They stepped it up and we didn’t match it.”
Fall River’s Ariel Schlachet had a great night for the Pirates, tallying team highs in assists (21) and aces (4) to go along with 15 digs.
“I thought she set very well for being off over a week,” Trautmann said. “I think she was definitely a difference maker as far as finally putting it together and playing better.”
“She was very scrappy,” Fall River assistant coach Jaidyn Lange added. “She was cleaning up a lot of stuff.
Fall River’s Natalie Anderson finished with 18 digs while Belle Gregorio led the team with 14 kills and had 13 digs. Fall River’s Ava Rozinski finished with nine kills.
Fall River has two more games this week. The Pirates travel to Watertown Luther Prep on Thursday and they play host to Cambria-Friesland on Saturday.
CWC’s Jolie Schouten and Elise Ritzema both finished with nine kills. KK Vander Werff led with 31 assists and had 11 digs. Schouten also led with 31 digs and Shelby Buwalda had 30 to go along with a team-high six aces. Ada Smies led with two blocks.
Both teams battled in the fourth set, but once the Crusaders built a 17-10 lead, the Pirates couldn’t catch up. The closest the Pirates came was when the score was 24-21, but the Crusaders got the final point to win the set and the match.
Ten Napel said the Crusaders showed they were ready for tournament play next week. They have a home triangular against Stockbridge and Williams Bay on Thursday before tournament play begins, though.
“We’re talking about preparing ourselves for the tournament next week and making sure we have the right mindset each and every point,” Ten Napel said. “We need to trust the processes that we train every day.
“When you get in a big moment, in a big game, just trust the process and trust what you’re doing every day.”
CENTRAL WISCONSIN CHRISTIAN 3, FALL RIVER 1
Central Wisconsin Christian 25 25 22 25
Fall River 14 18 25 21
Central Wisconsin Christian: Kills – Jolie Schouten 9, Elise Ritzema 9. Assists – KK Vander Werff 31. Aces – Shelby Buwalda 6. Digs – Jolie Schouten 31, Shelby Buwalda 30, Abigail Bartlett 18, KK Vander Werff 11. Blocks – Ada Smies 2.
Fall River: Kills – Belle Gregorio 14, Ava Rozinski 9. Assists – Ariel Schlachter 21. Aces – Ariel Schlachter 4. Digs – Ariel Schlachter 15, Natalie Anderson 18, Belle Gregorio 13. Blocks – none.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!