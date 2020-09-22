GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: CWC goes 1-1 at home triangular against Creek and Rio

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Central Wisconsin Christian prep girls volleyball team went 1-1 in a home triangular against Johnson Creek and Rio on Tuesday.

The Crusaders almost pulled out the victory to start out the night against the Bluejays. Leading 2-1 in sets, they had four straight set points in the fourth set before losing 30-29 in a capped game. That tied the match at two sets apiece before the Bluejays took the match by winning the fifth set 15-11.

The Crusaders began the night with a 25-23 victory over the Bluejays, but the Bluejays answered with a 25-7 victory. CWC took a 2-1 lead in sets when they won the third, 25-23.

CWC finished with 28 team kills and were led by Elise Ritzema with seven and Ada Smies had six. Abigail Bartlett added five kills. KK Vander Werff led the team with 25 assists. Jolie Schouten led the Crusaders with ¬23 digs while Vader Werff had 14 and Ritzema had 13. Bartlett finished with 12 digs and Shelby Buwalda and Megan Greenfield each had 11 digs.

Clearly upset with a tough loss, the Crusaders used that as motivation heading into their last match of the night against Rio. They defeated the Vikings 25-22, 25-19, 25-23.

CWC’s Ada Smies led with six kills while Ritzema and Schouten both had five kills against the Vikings. Vander Werff finished with 22 assists. Buwalda finished with three aces. Buwalda and Schouten both had 20 digs while Greenfield finished with nine and Vander Werff added eight.

