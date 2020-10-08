GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: CWC sets tone, sweeps Markesan in three sets

On the other end, Markesan coach Troy Miller said communication has been a sore spot for the Hornets all season long. But early in the first two sets, they seemed to be doing well until the Crusaders got hot.

“I really like the group I got,” Miller said. “One thing I really like, and we’re going to keep emphasizing, it is communication has been hurting us all year. We just talked about being loud and staying focused. The girls did a good job of it in the first two sets. We didn’t allow one play get us down. We came back and kept working hard at it.

“They are some of the nicest kids you are ever going to see. They’re just great kids, but they’re all quiet by nature. We’ve had a tough time on communication all year.”

That third set was fun for Ten Napel to watch because the Crusaders never let up from the first two sets. In fact, before the Hornets could catch their breath, the Crusaders had already built a 20-9 lead.

“It was really good to see because the temptation of a team is after you win the first two, you let up a little bit,” he said. “To come out, I thought defensively we played fantastic. They couldn’t find a kill. I’m sure they were really frustrated as hitters that they just couldn’t find the floor very often.”