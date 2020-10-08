GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: CWC sets tone, sweeps Markesan in three sets

WAUPUN ― Members of the Central Wisconsin Christian prep girls volleyball team didn’t come out with their best stuff in Tuesday’s loss to Hustisford.
However, the Crusaders listened to coach Dan Ten Napel’s speech before Thursday’s non-conference matchup with Markesan and swept the Hornets 25-18, 25-18, 25-12.
“The Hustisford loss on Tuesday was a tough loss for us. It was a winnable match,” Ten Napel said. “It was a night that we didn’t come out super sharp early and dug ourselves in a hole. … I think we learned a lot from it.
“It’s just that you can’t take any of those moments for granted. I told the girls before the match that teams with high character bounce back. Teams that don’t have high character dwell on the past. It was good to see tonight.”
The Crusaders definitely showed their resiliency in the first two sets. After attaining sizeable leads in both, the Hornets came back to tie both at 6-6. But in both sets the Crusaders responded with larger runs to take 20-13 leads both times and cruised to victories.
“We’ve been talking a lot about how to come back from a negative point or a mistake and be able to be resilient in those things,” Ten Napel said. “We’ve been running a lot of drills in practice on how to not have one mistake lead to two or three mistakes. I thought we did a good job of that tonight.”
On the other end, Markesan coach Troy Miller said communication has been a sore spot for the Hornets all season long. But early in the first two sets, they seemed to be doing well until the Crusaders got hot.
“I really like the group I got,” Miller said. “One thing I really like, and we’re going to keep emphasizing, it is communication has been hurting us all year. We just talked about being loud and staying focused. The girls did a good job of it in the first two sets. We didn’t allow one play get us down. We came back and kept working hard at it.
“They are some of the nicest kids you are ever going to see. They’re just great kids, but they’re all quiet by nature. We’ve had a tough time on communication all year.”
That third set was fun for Ten Napel to watch because the Crusaders never let up from the first two sets. In fact, before the Hornets could catch their breath, the Crusaders had already built a 20-9 lead.
“It was really good to see because the temptation of a team is after you win the first two, you let up a little bit,” he said. “To come out, I thought defensively we played fantastic. They couldn’t find a kill. I’m sure they were really frustrated as hitters that they just couldn’t find the floor very often.”
Markesan’s Ashtyn Clark finished with four kills while teammates Lauryn Clark and Amy Kelly tied with three apiece.
“We had a couple girls get a little better at the net swinging,” Miller said. “That’s still going to be a concern. We’ve got to get better at attacking the ball at the net.”
On the other side, CWC’s Jolie Schouten and Shelby Buwalda did what they usually do and led the Crusaders with 15 digs apiece.
“Jolie Schouten is always a fantastic defender, but I thought Shelby Buwalda had one of her best nights,” Ten Napel said. “Truthfully, those two anchor our left-side defense. They take so many balls for us. The two of them take close to three quarters of our serve-receives. They lead us in digs every night. They are a huge part of who we are as a team.”
Schouten also had nine kills while Buwalda finished with six kills. The Crusaders had an amazing night serving, finishing with 13 total aces and were led by Abigail Bartlett and Buwalda with three aces apiece.
Those girls helped the Crusaders set the tempo throughout the night and for the most part the Hornets couldn’t match it.
“The kids played with a better skill set too,” Miller, whose team competes in the Trailways West Conference said of the Crusaders out of the Trailways East. “They play with tempo and only Randolph plays with tempo in our conference.”
Lauryn Clark
Megan Greenfield
CENTRAL WISCONSIN CHRISTIAN 3, MARKESAN 0</&hspag3>
Markesan 18 18 12
Central Wisconsin Christian 25 25 25
Markesan: Kills – Ashtyn Clark 4, Lauryn Clark 3, Amy Kelly 3. Assists – Gracie Mast 6. Aces – Natasha Miller 2. Blocks – Tori Bengry 3. Digs – Sydney Jahnke 12.
CWC: Kills – Jolie Schouten 9, Shelby Buwalda 6. Assists – KK Vander Werff 22. Aces – Abigail Bartlett 3, Shelby Buwalda 3. Blocks – none. Digs – Shelby Buwalda 15, Jolie Schouten 15.
