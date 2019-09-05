WAUPUN — Dodgeland coach Katie Schliepp has preached all season long to have “faith in your teammates.”
The Trojans took their leader’s words to heart in a 3-1 set victory over Central Wisconsin Christian on Thursday night to open up Trailways East Conference play.
“I talk a lot about believing in yourself and never believing the game is done,” Schliepp said. “We’re always playing and not worried about the score. We’re playing every point no matter what the score is.”
The statement held true in the third set. With the game knotted up at a victory apiece, the Trojans and Crusaders battled back and forth in a close third set. Dodgeland came away with a tough 29-27 victory.
Crusaders coach Abby Vree said having a hard-fought game with the Trojans “wasn’t a surprise to us.”
“We knew that they were going to have some strong outside hitters,” she said. “It was something we prepared for.”
Adrianne Bader had seven kills and Emma Dopke added five to lead the Trojans. Emily Braun had five aces and 19 assists to help the Trojans. On defense, Alison Huber led with eight digs and Morgan Kjornes had five blocks.
Vree said late in the game the Crusaders — who have a short bench this season — got tired and couldn’t build off anything in the third set.
“We would win a point and then we’d go down two points. It wasn’t anything we could build on,” Vree said. “It’s something we’re going to have to work on for sure.”
But she did like the way the girls battled in the third set, even though they lost.
“I definitely enjoyed their scrappiness,” she said. “That was excellent. They talked a lot better in that set, too. They didn’t let being down get in their heads.”
The momentum in the third set carried into the fourth. Even though the set was tied at 8, the Trojans never backed down. They went on a 4-0 run and never relinquished the lead after that on their way to a 25-16 victory.
“I want them in their game,” Schliepp said of the Trojans’ performance in the fourth set. “There’s never a downtime. We’re playing every single game and we always have our highs, but I want them to come back to their base, refocus and continue that good momentum.”
The Trojans had to refocus like Schliepp alluded to in the first set. After the Trojans put up seven points to start the game, the Crusaders answered with a run of their own to take an 8-7 lead before Schliepp called a timeout.
During the timeout, she told her team it was a new game.
“We did the same thing to them that they did back to us, so it’s a new game,” she said. “Let’s start fresh and let’s refocus, and get back in our own game.”
The Trojans listened and acted on the words of encouragement by their coach by going on a 12-4 run to go up 19-12. The Crusaders couldn’t catch up after that and lost 25-19.
“When we did get that serving run, we started to get careful,” Schliepp said. “I tell them when we play careful, that’s when mistakes happen. So continue playing fearlessly and we’ll come back into our game.
“That’s exactly what happened.”
Vree said it wasn’t so much what Dodgeland was doing, but what the Crusaders were doing to themselves that cost them the match after a successful second set. After dropping the first point, the Crusaders never trailed after that in the second set and won 25-20.
“That was definitely on us,” she said. “We missed a lot of serves tonight. It was hard to come back from that, but they worked hard.”
DODGELAND 3,
CENTRAL WISCONSIN CHRISTIAN 1
Dodgeland 25 20 29 25
Central Wisconsin Christian 19 25 29 16
Dodgeland: Kills — Emma Dopke 5, Adrianne Bader 7. Assists — Emily Braun 19. Aces — Emily Braun 5. Digs — Alison Huber 8. Blocks — Morgan Kjornes 5.
CWC: Kills — Makayla Braskamp 10. Assists — Kaitlyn Vander Werff 14. Aces — Kaitlyn Vander Werff 7. Digs — Makayla Braskamp 14, Jolie Schouten 12. Blocks — Annika Huizenga 3.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)