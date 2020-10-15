GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Dodgeland wins dogfight with Cambria-Friesland, 3-1

JUNEAU — Each set was close in the beginning during Thursday’s non-conference match between Cambria-Friesland and Dodgeland.
But in the end, the Trojans persevered to earn a 25-16, 19-25, 25-21, 25-21, victory over the Hilltoppers.
“They’re a good team,” Dodgeland coach Katie Lindemann said of Cambria-Friesland. “I kept telling (my team) they’re going to have good plays, but don’t let those get you down because we have good plays too.
“As long as we stay positive, we don’t let things get to us and we keep pushing through and we never give up, we have the mindset of digging deep and playing as a team.”
Cambria-Friesland coach Roxanne Prochnow said Dodgeland’s Madee Peplinski was hurting the Toppers all night. Peplinski finished with a team-high 13 kills and 25 digs. However, her teammates Bria Cramer had 9 kills, Emily Braun had 24 assists, and Morgan Kjornes led with four blocks and three aces.
“No. 8 was killing us down the line,” she said. “A couple shots there and we just couldn’t cover her.”
Lindemann also lauded the performance of her top attacker.
“We utilize her in many different positions,” Lindemann said. “She’s a great player and we normally have her on the opposite, but things happened and so she came on the outside. But, overall, it’s more of a team game than just one person. If it wasn’t for the rest of the five people on the court, she wouldn’t be the player she would be either.”
The first set was tied at 5 before the Trojans went on a 7-1 run to take a 12-6 lead. The Toppers got as close as 13-10, but Dodgeland countered back with a 12-6 run to close out the opening stanza
“They just couldn’t get over the hump,” Prochnow said.
Cambria-Friesland would responded in the second set however. After the Trojans gained a 10-9 advantage, the Toppers answered with a 7-1 run to take a 16-11 lead.
Cambria-Friesland gave the Trojans a taste of their own medicine down the stretch as Dodgeland couldn’t catch up. The Trojans got as close as 22-18 before the Toppers closed out the second set on a 3-1 run.
“It was movement and communication,” Prochnow said of what was going right for the Toppers in the second set. “That was the big key. The first set they came out kind of flat and once we started putting things together good things were happening.”
Movement and communication was something Prochnow was happy to see throughout the match actually.
“They started to improve and dig in,” she added. “They didn’t roll. I think we’ll be ok. We had some lineup changes due to one of our players being out. I’m not sure if we’ll make some changes in practice before we play Fall River on Saturday. Then we’ve got Fall River again on Tuesday.”
It was another dog fight in the third set, except this time the Trojans won out. With the match was tied at 9, the Trojans rattled off 3-straight points for a 12-9 advantage.
Cambria-Freisland responded and eventually tied the game at 13 before gaining a two-point cushion at 15-13. The Trojans roared back however, rattling off a 9-1 run to seize a comfortable 22-16 margin. The Toppers put together one last push and got as close as 24-21, but the Trojans got the final point to win the set to create a chance to put things way.
That wasn’t going according to play early in the fourth as the Toppers held onto a 2-point lead for much of the set until it was 16-14. That’s when the Trojans went on a 7-1 run to take a 21-17 advantage and forced the Toppers to take a timeout. Out of the intermission, the Trojans closed out the fourth set on a 4-3 run to put the final nail in the coffin.
“We had some unforced errors throughout that kind of made this a four-set match, but we cleaned up by the end,” Lindemann said, who will now prepare the Trojans to travel to play at Oshkosh Lourdes on Saturday. “We pushed through. We stayed aggressive. We stayed positive and that’s what I preach, ‘Stay positive, never give up and we’ll push through.’”
DODGELAND 3, CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 1</&hspag3>
Cambria-Friesland 16 25 21 21
Dodgeland 25 19 25 25
Cambria-Friesland: Kills – Jenna Pulver 11, Alexis Johnson 6, Cameron Bauer 6, Rylee Prochnow 7. Assists – Alanah Braaksma 7, Lindsay Drews 18. Aces – Lindsay Drews 5, Alexis Johnson 2. Blocks – Cameron Bauer 1. Digs – Jenna Pulver 19, Rylee Prochnow 15, Lindsay Drews 15, Alexis Johnson 15, Alyssa Raley 14.
Dodgeland: Kills – Madee Peplinski 13, Bria Cramer 9. Assists – Emily Braun 24. Aces – Morgan Kjornes 3. Blocks – Morgan Kjornes 4. Digs – Madee Peplinski 25.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!