GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Dodgeland wins dogfight with Cambria-Friesland, 3-1

JUNEAU — Each set was close in the beginning during Thursday’s non-conference match between Cambria-Friesland and Dodgeland.

But in the end, the Trojans persevered to earn a 25-16, 19-25, 25-21, 25-21, victory over the Hilltoppers.

“They’re a good team,” Dodgeland coach Katie Lindemann said of Cambria-Friesland. “I kept telling (my team) they’re going to have good plays, but don’t let those get you down because we have good plays too.

“As long as we stay positive, we don’t let things get to us and we keep pushing through and we never give up, we have the mindset of digging deep and playing as a team.”

Cambria-Friesland coach Roxanne Prochnow said Dodgeland’s Madee Peplinski was hurting the Toppers all night. Peplinski finished with a team-high 13 kills and 25 digs. However, her teammates Bria Cramer had 9 kills, Emily Braun had 24 assists, and Morgan Kjornes led with four blocks and three aces.

“No. 8 was killing us down the line,” she said. “A couple shots there and we just couldn’t cover her.”

Lindemann also lauded the performance of her top attacker.