GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Eclectic mix of personalities has helped Hustisford thrive, reach sectionals

“Autumn,” Capps said of the middle hitter, who missed some time but is still second on the team in kills at 7.1 per match, “she has more of a sly sense of humor. So she’s quiet all the time until all of a sudden she’ll come out there and she’s the joker of the group.”

And of the versatile Pieper, Capps said she’s “the one who keeps us loose.

“We couldn’t be where we are without Jada, because she’s the one with the outgoing personality, and on a team that has so few of those, she’s exactly what we need.”

Ariona Hildebrandt is the one who keeps the whole group grounded. The junior defensive specialist thought she might not get to play at all this year, with the original diagnosis for the knee injury she was rehabbing at the start of the season slated to keep her out until November.

But she got cleared to play in Hustisford’s second match, a four-set win over CWC on Oct. 6, and she’s been an integral part of the team’s success ever since.

“Ari is the one who has really kept our focus this year, because of how personal of a journey this has been for her,” Capps said.

Hildebrandt, who was third in the state in digs in 2019, is second on the team for Husty this year at 15.9 per match.