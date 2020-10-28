GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Eclectic mix of personalities has helped Hustisford thrive, reach sectionals

On their own, members of Hustisford’s prep girls volleyball team are each pretty good.
When the puzzle is completely put together, though, is when they truly shine.
“The sum of the parts of this team is much stronger than their individual talent,” Falcons coach Alan Capps said. “The fact that they sell out on defense — let’s face it, that’s not a real exciting way to play ball. Play defense, keep the ball in play, be good at serving, be good at serve-receive and then just recycle the ball. When they hit it, dig it and take it back at them — keep it in bounds and don’t beat yourself. Play the long game.”
It’s worked out quite well for the Falcons, who have used that recipe to go 6-1 on the year and gain a spot in Thursday night’s WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinals.
They got the No. 3 seed in the four-team pod and will play at Green Bay N.E.W. (Northeast Wisconsin) Lutheran, although the two actually tied for the second seed and who got to host the match was ultimately decided by a coin flip. Burlington Catholic Central is the top seed and will host fourth-seeded Almond-Bancroft. The winners of both matches will meet Saturday with a trip to state on the line.
A big reason why Hustisford has so successfully maximized its potential this fall is because the girls complement each other so well — not just on the court but off it as well.
Junior Kelsey Ewert — a unanimous first team all-Trailways East Conference choice last year — is the statistical leader, averaging 11.3 kills, 2.3 aces, 1.6 blocks and 20.4 digs per match. She also recorded her 1,000th career dig during Husty’s 25-22, 25-16, 25-12 win over Central Wisconsin Christian in Saturday night’s regional finals.
Her game speaks for itself — quite literally.
“Kelsey Ewert, our big star thumper, is quiet as a mouse,” Capps said. “She has grown so much. No thought of being cocky — none whatsoever. Just a nice kid who is there for her team.”
Senior setter Allison Noll — another first team all-conference pick in 2019 — has a similar personality.
“She has a volleyball shirt that says, ‘I like volleyball, and maybe like three people.’ And she wears it to practice pretty regularly. And that’s exactly who she is,” Capps said, though he did point out that the team has been teasing her because she was picked as the Homecoming queen last week.
Noll is averaging 22.1 assists per match — having a direct hand in approximately 28.2% of the Falcons’ points in addition to her eight service aces — and, like Ewert, has somewhat of an introverted personality.
Sophomore Autumn Kehl and junior outside hitter Jada Pieper balance Ewert and Noll out rather well.
“Autumn,” Capps said of the middle hitter, who missed some time but is still second on the team in kills at 7.1 per match, “she has more of a sly sense of humor. So she’s quiet all the time until all of a sudden she’ll come out there and she’s the joker of the group.”
And of the versatile Pieper, Capps said she’s “the one who keeps us loose.
“We couldn’t be where we are without Jada, because she’s the one with the outgoing personality, and on a team that has so few of those, she’s exactly what we need.”
Ariona Hildebrandt is the one who keeps the whole group grounded. The junior defensive specialist thought she might not get to play at all this year, with the original diagnosis for the knee injury she was rehabbing at the start of the season slated to keep her out until November.
But she got cleared to play in Hustisford’s second match, a four-set win over CWC on Oct. 6, and she’s been an integral part of the team’s success ever since.
“Ari is the one who has really kept our focus this year, because of how personal of a journey this has been for her,” Capps said.
Hildebrandt, who was third in the state in digs in 2019, is second on the team for Husty this year at 15.9 per match.
She along with Ewert and Noll have all been on varsity all three years Capps has been the coach, which he said has helped bring the program along to the point it’s at now.
“Because,” he said, “they have bought into this, which lets the (newcomers) last year and this year buy in. The chemistry is there and it’s our identity.”
Riley Becker, Morgan Kuehl, Chellie Hildebrandt, Tia Hildebrandt and Ariel Nelson round out the roster for Husty and all have had a hand in the team’s success in one way or another.
The Falcons will certainly have their hands full Thursday with the Blazers’ Jaclyn Wise and Greta Wise.
“Their two big outside hitters had 550 swings between the two of them, and I think everybody else combined had about 200. So for every three sets, they’re going two sets outside. The other one will be distributed amongst everybody else. So they’re clearly very outside-hitter dominant — however, their two outside hitters are very talented.”
The senior Jaclyn leads the team in kills at 10.9 per match while the sophomore Greta is second at 8.9.
Jaclyn has been even more dominant of late, with 19 kills in a straight-sets win over Suring in Saturday’s regional finals and an average of 16.3 kills over N.E.W. Lutheran’s last four matches.
Greta has been just a touch below at 12.0 kills over the last three matches, although she only had six vs. Suring.
“We’re going to try to take the outside hitters away, but for any coach, that’s the hardest position to take away — because outside hitters get theirs,” Capps said. “They’re going to get a lot of sets and that’s how it goes. We have a couple different blocking patterns we’re going to do to try and help with that and really try and fill the lanes.
“But if their two outside hitters do what they’ve been doing and we don’t match that, then we’re going to lose. So we’ve got to play with their outside hitters.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.
