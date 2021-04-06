GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Effective attack, lack of miscues carry Beaver Dam to sweep of Stoughton

A spike kill by Wittnebel knotted the score at 5, and the set would go on to be tied again at 6, 7, 9, 10 and 11 before Beaver Dam threatened to pull away by going in front 20-16 on a kill by Luedtke.

Anni Salettel followed with another kill to make it 21-16 and she would add one more for a 22-17 advantage. But Stoughton didn't fade as the Vikings fought back and tied the score at 23 and again at 24.

After both deadlocks, though, the Vikings had service errors, and after the second, Allen was able to end the match with a kill.

As for how, exactly, the Golden Beavers were better Tuesday than Monday — again, their goal throughout the week is to build momentum for the playoffs — Pickarts pointed to a number of areas.

“We hit the ball better and we didn’t have quite as many serving errors,” he said, adding that “Last night in Oregon we were getting beat in a certain area, and I thought we did a better job covering it tonight — we just didn’t’ make as many mistakes as we made last night, and I thought our kids hit the ball better tonight.”

And the coach likes how things are trending for more success to come.