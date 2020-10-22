GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Experience helps Dodgeland sweep Randolph in D3 regional semifinal

RANDOLPH ― The fourth-seeded Dodgeland prep girls volleyball team came prepared Thursday night against Randolph.
The Rockets were forced to use players from their junior varsity roster because the varsity squad is in the midst of a 14-day quarantine because of a positive COVID-19 test on the team, but the Trojans know Randolph is a top-notch program and that whomever was on court for the Rockets would give them a battle.
The top-seeded Rockets did, indeed, acquit themselves well but it wasn't enough as the fourth-seeded Trojans won 25-12, 25-22, 25-19 in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal match at Randolph High School.
“Every win is big, especially with this season,” Dodgeland coach Katie Lindemann said. “We are just keeping our fingers crossed that we can continue to play, and we are excited to just still be playing. We came into this game ready to play a strong team because they are a great program no matter who was out there on the court.”
Kaye Prieve is Randolph’s varsity assistant and also the JV coach. But she was filling in for varsity head coach Jeff Kohlbeck on Thursday because he's also in quarantine.
For Prieve, the game plan vs. Dodgeland was simple: Let the girls have fun.
“It was such an opportunity for them,” she said. “Of course, we had some girls that really wanted to (win) for the varsity and were quite upset at the end. I think they left everything out on the floor. They played really well. They didn’t give up. Obviously, that first set, their nerves were setting in, but all in all I think they played as well as they probably could have.”
The Rockets, the fourth ranked team in Division 3 according to the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association poll, started the first set out with the momentum, which helped pick up a 5-2 lead. However, that didn’t last long as the Trojans went on a 16-4 run to go up 18-9. The Rockets couldn’t catch their breath from there and the Trojans cruised to a 25-12 victory.
“I think that talks to my team’s experience and just keeping a strong mindset on not worrying about what the score is, and just keep playing the game we know how to play,” Lindemann said. “Sooner or later we would get back on top.”
The Trojans had a good mix of seniors, juniors and sophomores playing Thursday night. Meantime, Prieve said she had mostly freshmen playing. And some were playing out of position.
“We had three players on the floor that hadn’t played with my JV1 team,” Prieve said. “Aside from these four days of practice that we had, they haven’t played together. Some of them in the back row were playing in different positions. They may play deep or may play short and they were out of where they were normally used to playing. For what we threw together for them to play, I think they played really well.”
The Rockets got better in the second set and battled throughout. However even though they tied the set many times, it was the Trojans who strung together a 5-2 run to win 25-22.
“They sure did (give us a headache in the second set) and we were expecting it,” Lindemann said. “They’re a great program and we knew they weren’t going to roll over for us. So we came to play our hearts out and that’s what we did. We were able to come out on top.”
Dodgeland’s Morgan Kjornes played her heart out, finishing the night with 5 kills and 5 blocks. Her teammate Emma Dopke finished with 6 kills while Madee Peplinski led with 11 digs and 3 aces.
Prieve said she liked the way the Rockets played in the second set because they started serving better.
“They were a little more aggressive and cleaned it up a little bit,” Prieve said. “They wanted to show what they could do when things were going right.”
The Trojans started the third set with an 11-4 run, but a little while later after Randolph’s Mya Moldenhauer strung together three straight aces, the Rockets cut the deficit to 16-12.
Moldenhauer wasn’t the only Rocket who shined. Fellow freshman Lauren Grieger showed she could hang with varsity competition as she led the Rockets with 6 digs, 4 kills and a pair of aces.
“She is actually our surprise girl,” Prieve said. “She didn’t really like volleyball. We have her playing all the way around because she can pass and she’s moving and she’s always trying to learn. She knows what she can do. She’s really been a lot of fun to coach. I really enjoyed watching her progress throughout the year. It was fun to watch how she could play against a higher-level varsity team.”
The Rockets got to within 20-17, but the Trojans closed out the set and the match with another 5-2 run.
“We are very proud of the girls,” Prieve said. “The varsity team couldn’t have gone out any stronger than they did. It’s really unfortunate the way that it ended, but they’re proud of their season. They came out as Trailways Conference champs. The JV team, we lost one match all season and to come out and play like they played tonight, I was very proud of them. I think they represented us very well.”
The Trojans, who earned a forfeit victory over fifth-seeded Ozaukee on Tuesday, will now play at third-seeded Living Word Lutheran Saturday evening.
“We knew they were going to give us a run for our money,” Lindemann said of the Rockets. “We just came like we were going to play any other team and put our best game out there, and we did.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!