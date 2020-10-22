GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Experience helps Dodgeland sweep Randolph in D3 regional semifinal

RANDOLPH ― The fourth-seeded Dodgeland prep girls volleyball team came prepared Thursday night against Randolph.

The Rockets were forced to use players from their junior varsity roster because the varsity squad is in the midst of a 14-day quarantine because of a positive COVID-19 test on the team, but the Trojans know Randolph is a top-notch program and that whomever was on court for the Rockets would give them a battle.

The top-seeded Rockets did, indeed, acquit themselves well but it wasn't enough as the fourth-seeded Trojans won 25-12, 25-22, 25-19 in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal match at Randolph High School.

“Every win is big, especially with this season,” Dodgeland coach Katie Lindemann said. “We are just keeping our fingers crossed that we can continue to play, and we are excited to just still be playing. We came into this game ready to play a strong team because they are a great program no matter who was out there on the court.”

Kaye Prieve is Randolph’s varsity assistant and also the JV coach. But she was filling in for varsity head coach Jeff Kohlbeck on Thursday because he's also in quarantine.

For Prieve, the game plan vs. Dodgeland was simple: Let the girls have fun.