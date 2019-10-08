FALL RIVER — No one on the Fall River prep girls volleyball team will admit it, but there’s a lot on the line in tonight’s Trailways West Conference match at home against Pardeeville.
If the Pirates win, they would become outright league champions. Not only that, but if they can sweep the Bulldogs, then they would finish the conference season without a losing set.
“I don’t want to talk about it because I don’t want to jinx anything,” said Fall River senior Sam Leisemann, whose team clinched a share of the league crown with a sweep at Rio on Thursday. “We are very superstitious. If someone even mentions it, it throws some people off. I’m personally not superstitious, so I’ve definitely thought about it.
“I just don’t say it out loud.”
The Pirates (20-8, 6-0 Trailways West) have been conference contenders throughout this year’s seniors’ entire career, but had nothing in the trophy case to show for it until this season. Fall River finished third behind Trailways West champions Randolph and runner-up Markesan in both 2018 and 2017, and in 2016 took third in the Trailways South behind champions Hustisford and runner-up Williams Bay.
“We didn’t talk much about it, but after the end of last season, I think we all kind of thought, ‘Next year, we’re going to do this,’” Fall River coach Laura Trautman said. “I think that’s what drove them to do things (like practicing and going to volleyball camps) this summer.”
Trautman, in her fourth year leading the program, said the team benefits from playing together during the summer, as opposed to just showing up when the school season begins.
The summer practices allowed for team chemistry to grow heading into the season, which has helped in several close league matches this season.
“They’ll have fun — they’ll sing, they’ll dance, they’ll just be goofy,” Trautman said. “But when it comes to playing or pushing each other in practice, they’re holding each other accountable.”
Senior Lexi Rozinski said Trautman has also helped the team relax with her personality as well.
“I would have to say she’s brought some spunk to the program,” Rozinski said. “Laura is a character for sure. She makes us laugh a lot.”
Leisemann said practices have been intense all season long, especially in preparation for the Randolph match Sept. 10.
“That week was just focus the whole time,” she said. “We were in and out of drills because we were just doing well. We were really focused.”
The Pirates’ concentration showed in an easy 25-14, 25-19, 25-18 sweep of the Rockets, who are currently second in conference with a 5-1 record. Randolph needs a win over Montello tonight, along with a Fall River loss, to grab a share of the Trailways West title.
While Fall River got the sweep over the Rockets, the 25-20, 25-18, 25-16 sweep over Markesan a week later was even tougher according to Leisemann, Rozinski and fellow seniors Maddie Gregorio and Taryn Schwartz. They all said Markesan’s size and power were tough to get around.
“We know when the time comes, we know when we have to be at our best,” Schwartz said.
Trautman said over the course of the last four years, she’s noticed the entire team has progressed. Meanwhile, Randolph and Markesan each lost critical players from a season ago. Randolph graduated outside hitter JoLea Woreck and libero Chloe Schmit, and Markesan lost Alex Dornfeld.
“I think that happens in really small schools,” Trautman said. “You’ll have a cycle where you have a lot of talent. Yet I still think both Randolph and Markesan have talented players, but they don’t have the experienced talented players where I think now I’ve got the experience of talented players.”
The Pirates are showing that mature talent can help in critical sets. Having a good setter in Schwartz, who leads the team with 519 assists, directing the flow of the offense also helps.
“I think it’s just we know how each other are going to play,” Gregorio said. “Taryn can tell when Lexi is ready for the set. We all know each other and how we’re going to play.”
Leisemann has posted a team-high 376 kills, while Gregorio is second at 232 and Rozinski is third with 186. Rozinski also leads the team with 298 digs and 45 aces. Leisemann leads with 66 blocks.
“The thing that’s nice about Taryn is she’s comfortable with these girls so she knows who to set,” Trautman said. “Sometimes that’s not the easiest thing. She knows who to get it to when we really need a kill.”
After tonight’s match, the Pirates will have the Trailways Conference tournament this Saturday.
“We’re excited,” Rozinski said.
