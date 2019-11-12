Fall River’s prep girls volleyball team had a memorable year this fall, going a perfect 21-0 in sets to win the Trailways West Conference championship with an undefeated 7-0 record.
Leading the charge for the Pirates was senior middle hitter Sam Leisemann, and for her efforts she took home the league’s Player of the Year award.
Leisemann, who also received honorable mention all-state in WIAA Division 4 according to the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association, averaged 13.3 kills and 13.4 digs per match in conference play, forcing other teams to gameplan around her. Her efforts also helped balance the floor, allowing teammates Lexi Rozinski (first team), Maddie Gregorio (second team) and Taryn Schwartz (second team) to get in on the fun and also receive all-conference accolades.
Rozinski was a unanimous choice from her left-side hitter position after averaging 8.7 kills and 17.4 digs per match. Meantime, Gregorio had averages of 11 kills and 2.3 blocks and led the team at the service line in conference play with 2.4 aces per contest.
Schwartz, the team’s setter, averaged 27.7 assists per night.
Fall River also won the Trailways Conference tournament to add to the special season before eventually bowing out in the regional finals.
Also on the first team from the area are Randolph senior Brianna Prieve and sophomore Cassandra Alsumm — the latter joining Leisemann as honorable mention all-state in D4 — and Markesan junior Karigan Hunter.
Prieve averaged 8.7 kills and 11.7 digs per contest while Alsum averaged 11.3 kills per night and led the league in aces at 3 per match.
Randolph coach Jeff Kohlbeck said he expects Alsum, who is receiving NCAA Division I recruiting interest, to continue to improve and be the favorite to win the league’s next two Player of the Year awards.
On the second team are Randolph junior Livia Erdmann, who was fifth in the conference in hitting percentage (.225), as well as Cambria-Friesland senior Camber Ebert and Toppers’ defensive specialist Rylee Prochnow.
Receiving honorable mention were Randolph senior Jalyn Woreck and freshman defensive specialist Brandi Fuller, Markesan seniors Kelyn Clark and Holley Severson as well junior defensive specialist Sydney Jahnke, and Cambria-Friesland sophomore Cameron Bauer.
Randolph, which had won the last two league titles and also didn’t lose a set in conference last year, took second at 6-1, while Markesan was third at 4-3 and C-F was fourth at 3-4.
Over in the Trailways East, runner-up Hustisford received a trio of first team selections in sophomore Kelsey Ewert, sophomore defensive specialist Ari Hildebrandt and junior Allison Noll, while Horicon senior Karissa Laabs and Central Wisconsin Christian senior Makayla Braskamp also made the top team.
Braskamp was second in the league in kills at 11.6 per contest and also finished fourth in aces (3.6) and seventh in digs (12.9).
You have free articles remaining.
Making the second team from the area are Husty seniors Alisha Peplinski and Samantha Peplinski, Dodgeland junior Emma Dopke and senior defensive specialist Alison Huber, and CWC senior Annika Huizenga and junior Jolie Schouten.
Huizenga was fourth in the conference with 2 blocks per night while Schouten was third in digs (16.1) and fifth in kills (8).
CWC freshman setter Kaitlyn Vander Werff received honorable mention, as did Horicon seniors Aleaya Neu and defensive specialist Noelle Fassbender as well as Wayland seniors Tia Thomas and Alicia Cabello.
Vander Werff was second in league play in aces (3.9 per match) and third in assists (21).
ALL-TRAILWAYS WEST CONFERENCE</&hspag3>
Player of the Year — Sam Leisemann, Sr., Fall River.
First team — Sam Leisemann, Sr., Fall River; Lexi Rozinski, Sr., Fall River; Brianna Prieve, Sr., Randolph; Cassandra Alsum, Soph., Randolph; Karigan Hunter, Jr., Markesan; Emerald Konkel, Jr., Princeton/Green Lake; Alissa St. Louis (defensive specialist), Sr., Princeton/Green Lake.
Second team — Maddie Gregorio, Sr., Fall River; Taryn Schwartz, Sr., Fall River; Livia Erdmann, Jr., Randolph; Camber Ebert, Sr., Cambria-Friesland; Abbie Kozlowski, Sr., Montello; Adeline Hutzler, Jr., Rio; Rylee Prochnow (defensive specialist), Jr., Cambria-Friesland; Brooke Peterson (defensive specialist), Jr., Pardeeville.
Honorable mention — Jalyn Woreck, Sr., Randolph; Kelyn Clark, Sr., Markesan; Holley Severson, Sr., Markesan; Molly Soda, Sr., Princeton/Green Lake; Cameron Bauer, Soph., Cambria-Friesland; Abby Bond, Jr., Montello; Emily Loging, Fr., Rio; Aspen Klubertanz, Sr., Pardeeville; Brandi Fuller (defensive specialist), Fr., Randolph; Sydney Jahnke (defensive specialist), Jr., Markesan.
ALL-TRAILWAYS EAST</&hspag3>
Player of the Year — Claire Chier, Sr., Oshkosh Lourdes.
First team — Claire Chier, Sr., Oshkosh Lourdes; Rachael Russo, Sr., Oshkosh Lourdes; Lauren Hamill, Jr., Oshkosh Lourdes; Kelsey Ewert, Soph., Hustisford; Allison Noll, Jr., Hustisford; Alivia Harvey, Sr., Oshkosh Valley Christian; Makayla Braskamp, Sr., Central Wis. Christian; Karissa Laabs, Sr., Horicon; Ari Hildebrandt (defensive specialist), Soph., Hustisford.
Second team — Alisha Peplinski, Sr., Hustisford; Samantha Peplinski, Sr., Hustisford; Emma Dopke, Jr., Dodgeland; Mady Dunn, Sr., Oshkosh Valley Chritsian; Annika Huizenga, Sr., Central Wis. Christian; Jolie Schouten, Jr., Central Wis. Christian; Alison Huber (defensive specialist), Sr., Dodgeland.
Honorable mention — Rylie Haydin, Sr., Oshkosh Valley Christian; Kaitlyn Vander Werff, Fr., Central Wis. Christian; Aleaya Neu, Sr., Horicon; Tia Thomas, Sr., Wayland; Alicia Cabello, Sr., Wayland; Noelle Fassbender (defensive specialist), Sr., Horicon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)