FALL RIVER – Coach Rachel Wolff knew if her third-seeded Black Hawk prep girls volleyball team gave second-seeded Fall River an inch, the Pirates would take a mile and run away in Saturday’s WIAA Division 4 regional championship match.
So, the game plan was simple: Get out to an early lead and sustain it. And that’s exactly how it played out as the Warriors never trailed in a 25-10, 25-15, 25-9 sweep of the Pirates.
“That was the plan of attack,” Wolff said. “We know this Fall River team is a really good team. I knew that if we were going to be able to get out of here with a victory, we were going to have to attack because they were going to attack at us.”
Black Hawk will travel to Burlington to play Catholic Central, who on Saturday swept fourth-seeded Randolph, on Thursday to begin sectionals.
The Pirates’ defense was no match for an overbearing offensive attack put on by the Warriors. The Warriors finished with 36 kills with Bailey Butler (16 kills) and Hannah Butler (12) combining for 28 of them.
“We’re always working defense,” Fall River coach Laura Trautmann said. “That’s the thing, they would be outside, they would be right side, they would be middle and I think with our blockers, we weren’t always where she should be. That’s a big part of our defense is being able to get up a strong block, which we weren’t able to as much. That’s just because they were just good hitters.”
The offensive firepower helped the Warriors begin the first set on a 13-1 run. Fall River cut it to 18-6, but could never come anywhere close in the first set.
“They’ve got a full package over there,” Trautmann said. “Their hitters can hit strong, they can roll shots, they can place it, they’re tall, they’re athletic, they were quick, they were passing and I felt a little bad for my team because I think they could’ve played better.”
Trautmann could tell her team was giving it their all against Black Hawk. Sam Leisemann led the team with 18 digs, nine kills and three blocks while Maddie Gregorio finished with eight kills. Lexi Rozinski finished with 13 digs and five kills and Taryn Schwartz had 16 assists.
“I liked the heart that our seniors showed on the court,” Trautmann said. “Lexi Rozinski was playing her heart out. I know Sam was playing her heart out. Maddie was playing aggressive. She had more hits going out than she usually does, but she was being aggressive. Taryn was doing her best as far as (passing) it. Then our young kids, they’re trying hard too. I could see a little frustration because they want to be there for their seniors.”
The Pirates were down 9-5 to begin the second set, but that’s as close as they would come as the Warriors eventually shot out to a 17-7 lead and never looked back.
“We’re tenacious and they’re a smart group of kids,” Wolff said. “They’re easily coachable. They have a little bit of athleticism. They work well together.”
All of that helped the Warriors shoot out to a 22-6 run in the third set. By that time the morale of the Pirates had dropped and they wouldn’t catch back up.
“We never really seen them this year,” Trautmann said. “We came in blind, not knowing what they had. It’s kind of what it is.”
While Trautmann and her team are disappointed about their season coming to an end, Trautmann said she’s happy with all they accomplished this season.
“But I look at our whole entire season – we had a phenomenal season,” she said. “They accomplished things they probably didn’t think they could accomplish. They won a conference championship and they won the tournament.”
