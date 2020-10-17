GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Fall River sweeps Cambria-Friesland in tune-up for postseason

Trautmann said staying composed has been something she’s preached to the Pirates over the course of the last week. That came through in the opening set as Fall River erased a 21-15 deficit with an 10-0 run to finish things off.

“That, to me, was the defining game,” she said. “We were behind and I could just see my girls were still composed. They didn’t freak out. They just pass, set and put the ball in play. They served great.”

It was demoralizing for the Hilltoppers to take a one-set deficit like that according to coach Roxanne Prochnow.

“I would say that big run in the first set took the wind out of our sails,” Prochnow said. “We just couldn’t get a good up to get the kill. We tried a different lineup again today versus what I had the other night. We tried a different rotation today than we did the other night. We just struggled to get into the offense.”

Prochnow said Fall River’s libero, Natalie Anderson, was one that gave the Hilltoppers fits all game long. Anderson finished with a team-high 21 digs for the Pirates, while adding a couple of aces.

“Their libero did a really nice job keeping a lot of balls up that I thought could’ve been down,” Prochnow said.

Trautmann felt the same way.