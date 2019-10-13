Fall River’s prep girls volleyball team took a wrong turn midway through Saturday’s Trailways Conference tournament at Beaver Dam High School, resulting in a scenic drive through the loser’s bracket.
It just took the Pirates one extra match to get where they wanted to go is all.
Fall River rebounded from a 25-14, 25-18 loss to Randolph by winning the next match 25-10, 30-28 over Trailways East regular season champion Oshkosh Lourdes, setting up a rematch with the Rockets in the championship.
Since the Pirates already had one loss in the double-elimination format tourney, they needed to beat the Rockets twice in order to take the top spot — and they did just that, winning 25-14, 25-21 and then 25-20, 25-16 to make it two titles on the week after clinching the outright Trailways West title with a win over Pardeeville on Tuesday.
“It was an amazing day of Pirate volleyball,” Fall River coach Laura Trautmann said. “Usually players play better in the morning, but ours ended up playing their best at the end of the day.
“Obviously there were a few motivating factors that gave us some extra energy in the end, but most of it just came from each individual’s own determination and perseverance. They were just out there playing their best and having fun no matter what happened.”
Prior to the mid-tourney loss to Randolph, Fall River defeated Rio (25-20, 25-16), Markesan (25-9, 25-23) and Hustisford (25-19, 25-21).
The Pirates were led in the tournament by Sam Leisemann (50 kills, 17 blocks), Lexi Rozinski (41 kills, 89 digs), Maddie Gregorio (34 kills, nine blocks) and Taryn Schwartz (112 assists).
But Troutman said everyone had a hand in the championship, on and off the court.
“The bench really does play an important role in how a team performs,” Troutman said. “It really was amazing to see our younger players on the bench showing excitement, and cheering. Whether they knew it or not, they were that extra person on the court, and what they did made a difference.
“It was such a great team effort.”
