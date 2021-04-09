GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Furious 2nd, 3rd set rallies lift Beaver Dam to sweep of Waupun on Senior Night

Friday night’s prep girls volleyball showing of Beaver Dam vs. Waupun certainly didn’t disappoint the audience. If the way the second and third sets went are any indication, the encore might be even better.
The two sides went back and forth, with the Warriors overcoming a lackluster first set to push the Golden Beavers to the limit the rest of the way.
Ultimately, though, the Golden Beavers came through in the clutch, scoring the final eight points of the third set for a 25-9, 25-22, 25-20 victory ahead of this afternoon’s rematch between the two in the WIAA Division 1 regional semifinals at Sun Prairie High School.
Adding to the excitement for the Golden Beavers was the fact that it was their Senior Night — made even more special because months ago when the WIAA was navigating how to incorporate fall sports into the COVID-19 landscape, this night seemed as though it might not happen.
But it did, giving defensive specialist Ellen Nampel and hitters Haley Allen and Cassandra Luedtke a proper last home match.
“When we were told a week before the season starts that we weren’t having a fall season, I didn’t think we would have one at all,” Beaver Dam coach Doug Pickarts said. “We only played 12 matches, but it’s better than nothing — the seniors last spring got nothing.
“So I hope these girls cherish every time they get on the court. And that’s another reason I think they wanted to play.”
To that last comment, Pickarts said that when the WIAA released the regional brackets on Monday and it was learned Waupun and Beaver Dam — as the second and third seeds, respectively — would be playing each other in the semifinals, he gave the girls the option of passing on Friday night’s affair in order to prep for today.
They chose to play.
And they made the most of the opportunity, too.
Anni Salettel’s tip kill followed by an ace from Nampel got the Golden Beavers out to a 2-0 lead, then came two hitting errors by Waupun, a kill by Ginny Bryant, another error by Waupun and a block for a point by Luedtke.
Like that, Beaver Dam was out to a 7-0 lead and would never look back, taking the first set in easy fashion.
But it was anything but easy the rest of the way.
“In the first set we played really well — didn’t beat ourselves much at all — and then in the second set I didn’t think our passing was good,” Pickarts said. “We weren’t getting the ball up to our hitters and made some silly errors — passing errors and coverage errors.
“Then all of a sudden when it was time, they picked it up.”
Indeed, they did.
The second set was tied four times midway through the set — at 8, 9, 10 and 12 — before Waupun took a 17-14 lead on an ace by Ruby Flegner.
That’s when Beaver Dam got in gear, scoring the next three points to knot things back up and then eventually taking the two-sets-to-none advantage after Allen — who had a match-high 14 kills — scored the last two points for the Golden Beavers, set-point coming on a powerful kill.
The third set was a virtual carbon copy of the second, the only real difference being that Waupun held a bigger advantage early (ahead 14-7) and faded a little faster late.
Like in the second set, the Warriors led 17-14. They would inch a little closer to pulling out the victory by also leading 20-17, but then Beaver Dam got on a roll, finishing on an 8-0 run — with six of the points coming on a combination of kills and blocks by Wittnebel.
“Kylie’s got talent, and she keeps getting better and better,” Pickarts said. “Sometimes she gets lost in the shuffle — sometimes we don’t get her enough sets. It’s hard to get middles sets.
“Our kids did a nice job getting the ball up there so that she could get some swings, and she really put some balls away down the stretch there.”
Meantime for Waupun, the loss happened due to a mix of the breaks simply going Beaver Dam’s way at the end of the second and third sets and also the Warriors being without one of their starters.
“That’s just kind of the way things went tonight,” Warriors coach Julie Greiten said. “Tomorrow is when it’s going to matter. We’re missing a player tonight so I know that definitely affected some of our mobility. We were getting a little gassed.”
Greiten said she expects her team to be a little fresher from start to finish with a full complement of players today, and also that playing better in the second and third sets Friday should provide a boost of confidence for the Warriors as they try and exact a measure of revenge on Beaver Dam.
“Our passing was on tonight and our serve receive (was as well), so I’m looking forward to the chess match that’s going to follow tonight and being ready for them tomorrow,” she said. “Yes, they’re disappointed. They obviously wanted to come in here and beat Beaver Dam — it’s a big rivalry for us — but they know, and they’ve been keeping it in their heads, tomorrow is when it matters.
“So let’s take what we did tonight, and the momentum that we had and the good feelings that we had, and keep that, tweak the rest, and tomorrow walk away being able to rush the court ourselves. That’s our goal.”
Stopping the Warriors from doing so is Beaver Dam’s goal — which is exactly why Pickarts made sure to remind his players that while the Senior Night victory was nice, beating Waupun for a second time and getting a date with either top-seeded Sun Prairie or fourth-seeded Ripon in tonight’s regional finals would be even nicer.
“I told them, ‘This is great; you’re excited; but we’ve got to play them again tomorrow, and they’re going to come back better tomorrow,’” he said, ‘and we need to come back better.’”
BEAVER DAM 3, WAUPUN 0</&hspag3>
Waupun 9 22 20
Beaver Dam 25 25 25
Waupun leaders: Kills — Gaby Matamoros 6, Ruby Flegner 6. Assists — Haley Huenink 9, Lexie Gerritson 6. Aces — Gaby Matamoros 1, Ruby Flegner 1, Delaney Stelsel 1. Blocks — Delaney Stelsel 2½. Digs — Jensen Jahn 9, McKenna Cunningham 5.
Beaver Dam leaders: Kills — Haley Allen 14. Assists — Leila Ashley 28. Aces — Haley Allen 1, Ellen Nampel 1, Leila Ashley 1. Blocks — Kylie Wittnebel 3, Cassandra Luedtke 2. Digs — Gracie Halfman 15.
