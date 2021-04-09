GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Furious 2nd, 3rd set rallies lift Beaver Dam to sweep of Waupun on Senior Night

“That’s just kind of the way things went tonight,” Warriors coach Julie Greiten said. “Tomorrow is when it’s going to matter. We’re missing a player tonight so I know that definitely affected some of our mobility. We were getting a little gassed.”

Greiten said she expects her team to be a little fresher from start to finish with a full complement of players today, and also that playing better in the second and third sets Friday should provide a boost of confidence for the Warriors as they try and exact a measure of revenge on Beaver Dam.

“Our passing was on tonight and our serve receive (was as well), so I’m looking forward to the chess match that’s going to follow tonight and being ready for them tomorrow,” she said. “Yes, they’re disappointed. They obviously wanted to come in here and beat Beaver Dam — it’s a big rivalry for us — but they know, and they’ve been keeping it in their heads, tomorrow is when it matters.

“So let’s take what we did tonight, and the momentum that we had and the good feelings that we had, and keep that, tweak the rest, and tomorrow walk away being able to rush the court ourselves. That’s our goal.”