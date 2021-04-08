GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Hot start foreshadows dominant showing for Columbus on Senior Night

COLUMBUS — Thursday was Senior Night for the Columbus prep girls volleyball team, and so prior to the Cardinals’ match against Cambridge, each of the seniors was given a bouquet of roses — which they each smelled for good luck.

The outcome was also flowery.

The Cardinals ended the first set by scoring 13 of the final 14 points and it was nothing but bliss the rest of the way, with Columbus winning 25-11, 25-15, 25-9 to put a bow on top of the night’s festivities.

Winning was one thing, but the manner in which Columbus won was what stood out most to coach Aileen Heller.

“My biggest takeaway,” she said, “would be how the seniors led the team tonight and how they were able to pass and dig the ball, and then do their work at the net and lead us in kills.”

The seniors did, indeed, drive the bus, with Molly Kahl and Jordan Link joining junior Lauren Henry to lead in kills with five apiece, Mckenzye Bruss adding four assists and a team-high 13 digs, and Peyton Priem pacing the way in blocks with four.

Senior Micaela Zittel also was part of the group honored on Thursday night. And though she didn’t lead in any stat category, senior defensive specialist Hannah Fox had a big hand in starting the party.