RANDOLPH — Control was mostly on the side of Randolph’s prep girls volleyball team in the second set of Thursday night’s Trailways West Conference match against Markesan, as the Rockets either led or were tied almost the whole way. But in the end, it was the Hornets that came out on top to even things up at a set apiece.
As a result, momentum was up for grabs in the third set.
And the Rockets got it back quickly.
Randolph scored 10 of the first 13 points in that set and then held off a furious rally by Markesan late to regain the advantage in the match, and the Rockets did almost the exact same thing in the fourth set — going up big early and then holding on to claim a 25-23, 24-26, 25-23, 25-18 victory to remain in contention for the conference title.
The Rockets are chasing Fall River, which improved to 6-0 in conference on Thursday night with a sweep of Rio.
“You never know how it’s going to carry over,” Randolph coach Jeff Kohlbeck said of being unsure how his largely inexperienced squad would respond to faltering down the stretch in the second set — one the Rockets led 18-15 on a kill by Cassie Alsum. “They’re growing (up) a little bit — it was nice to see them come out and make that run.
“The other thing, too, is Markesan is a quality team so they’re going to make a run back at us. So it was nice to get that big lead on them so we could hold that.”
The Hornets (3-3 in conference) certainly didn’t fold in that set, battling all the way back from down 10-3 and later 18-11 to knot things up at 23 on a kill by Kelyn Clark. But the Rockets (5-1) responded right away and it was a kill by Claire Medema that ended things and gave Randolph the two-sets-to-one lead.
“In the third set we just made too many mental errors early,” Markesan coach Troy Miller said. “You can’t give free points — and in sets one and three we gave up too many free points early.
“In set four, (Randolph) was just a mentally tougher team. They gave up some runs too, but we just kept giving up big gashes of points. And you can’t do that at this level and expect to win.”
Indeed the Rockets controlled the fourth set much the same way they did the third, racing out to a 9-3 lead and then after the Hornets got within 14-13 going on an 11-5 run to win it.
A big reason Markesan was able to rally in both the third and fourth sets was because of the serving of Lauren Martinez, who had six aces in the contest.
“She’s a hard server but every once in a while she’d take a little bit off and that really caused us some trouble,” Kohlbeck said. “We just adjusted our serve receive a little bit on that, and once we got it back — the girls never lost their confidence. That was good to see because with (an inexperienced) group you never know what’s going to happen.”
For his team’s part, Miller said rallying all the way back to tie things up late in the third only to lose that set in the blink of an eye wasn’t necessarily deflating.
His Hornets just were too up and down with the match on the line.
“You can talk about deflation, but you know you’re going to have to go out and play another one — we had already lost one so even if we had won it we would have had to go out and play another one,” he said. “Good teams go out and play every set basically the same, and we kind of yo-yo a little bit yet.
“We show some potential sometimes, but we just can’t find that consistency yet. We’re getting toward the end, so we better find it quick.”
Meantime, Alsum didn’t have much trouble finding a rhythm on Thursday night, finishing with 10 kills and four aces to lead the Rockets in both categories.
She made her biggest mark in the first set, reeling off three straight aces to cap off a 7-0 run that gave Randolph a 20-18 lead.
“She had an excellent match tonight and it was good to see because she’s a super talented girl,” Kohlbeck said. “Sometimes it’s just a matter of confidence with her — with her serving and her hitting. She brought us back in that first set — we were down and she made a nice run, got us the lead, and we won that set because of her serving.
“And her hitting started coming on toward the end, especially in the fourth set — she really was hitting some balls hard. She’s just got to remember to stay aggressive and play with confidence, because she’s a good player.”
Markesan 23 26 23 18
Randolph25 24 25 25
Markesan leaders: Kills — Holly Severson 10, Karigan Hunter 10. Assists — Lauren Martinez 16, Gracie Mast 12. Aces — Lauren Martinez 6. Blocks — Karigan Hunter 6. Digs — Sydney Jahnke 18.
Randolph leaders: Kills — Cassie Alsum 10, Carizma Muth 8. Assists — Jorey Buwalda 20. Aces — Cassie Alsum 4. Blocks — Jalyn Woreck 2, Cassie Alsum 2. Digs — Brianna Prieve 19, Cassie Alsum 15.
