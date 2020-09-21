GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Hot starts to all three sets fuels Randolph to sweep of Cambria-Friesland

RANDOLPH — Off to the races, as the saying goes. But Randolph’s prep girls volleyball team didn’t exactly run away and hide.
The Rockets had little trouble getting out to big early leads in all three sets Monday night against Cambria-Friesland, but their own inability to keep the foot pressed firmly on the gas pedal plus the Hilltoppers’ unwillingness to simply fold up shop made for a more modest 25-13, 25-14, 25-15, Trailways West Conference victory for Randolph.
“We served very well tonight, which got us some nice leads. I think mentally we got out of some of the sets once we got the big lead,” Randolph coach Jeff Kohlbeck said. “That’s something we’ve got to learn from. It’s a young group and they’re going to get better from it. That’s the first thing they said to me after the game is, ‘We can’t play like this again—we’ve got to play at our level.’ And we didn’t at times.
“At times we did — we started out the sets pretty much at our level. But we didn’t finish them at our level.”
The Rockets used an 11-1 run — highlighted by back-to-back aces from Livia Erdmann and a kill by Carizma Muth — to turn a 4-4 tie into a 17-5 advantage in set one.
And then in sets two and three the Rockets surged to 9-1 leads both times — the first run sparked by Muth’s spike kill to open the set and the second run ignited by Cassandra Alsum’s powerful kill for the first point.
It was an uphill battle all night for C-F.
“Yeah, it was,” Toppers’ coach Roxanne Prochnow said. “They mentally got rattled, and that was pretty much it.”
Still, she was pleased they didn’t rattled enough to get embarrassed.
“We battled back. But we hurt ourselves just on the little things — (not) doing the little things,” Prochnow said. “We kind of defeated ourselves — plus they’re a strong team. They have a lot of size and power.”
Indeed the Rockets do, led by the tandem of Muth (team-high seven kills Monday) and Alsum.
“Both are very dynamic. They can do pretty much everything we ask of them,” Kohlbeck said.
They were joined in the attack on Monday by Jorey Buwalda and Livia Erdmann, who had four kills apiece.
But it was the Rockets’ service game that really had them soaring.
Alsum had six aces, Erdman had five and Randolph finished with 15 in all to account for 20% of their scoring on the night.
“We haven’t done that well this year at it, and that’s something that I’ve been harping on them about,” Kohlbeck said of his team’s serving throughout its 6-0 start to the season prior to Monday’s victory. “We were aggressive with our serves and placing the ball where we wanted to get them, and we served at a pretty high percentage. When we pass well, we’re going to be really good offensively.
“We just have to make sure we’re focused in the game and ready to do all three phases.”
Prochnow, whose team battled back from the 17-5 set-one deficit to get as close as 10 points on three separate occasions and also got as close as 19-13 in set two and 12-6 in set three, agreed with Kohlbeck that the Rockets have a great deal of potential.
“They’re strong,” she said. “They have a lot of firepower, and I think a lot of teams are going to struggle with Randolph.”
The biggest reason why is versatility and depth — the Rockets have very few weaknesses or holes.
“We’ve got a great mix out there. It’s the first team I’ve had where we can hit it at all six positions, really, out on the court — I’ve got six really good hitters out there,” Kohlbeck said. “I’ve got a couple girls on the bench that are really good hitters that can come in for us, too.”
Kohlbeck was especially bullish about the sophomore Buwalda’s ability at setter — she had 22 assists vs. the Toppers — and fellow sophomore Brandi Fuller’s ability in the back row — she led in digs with 10 — at the libero position.
And he also heaped praise on freshman Rylea Alvin in the middle as well Erdman’s volleyball IQ.
“She’s going to be really good,” Kohlbeck said of Alvin, “and Livia Erdman, she’s a senior middle and she’s steady. I tell everybody she’s our best player because she’s our smartest player.”
Randolph has a strong combination of experience and youth—three seniors, three juniors, four sophomores and Alvin make up the varsity roster at the moment—and that mix in age is just one more reason Randolph has all the ingredients for a special season.
“This,”Kohlbeck said, “is probably one of the stronger teams I’ve had in my 20 years here.”
RANDOLPH 3, CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 0</&hspag3>
Cambria-Friesland; 13 14 15
Randolph 25 25 25
Cambria-Friesland leaders: Kills — Jenna Pulver 6. Assists — Lindsay Drews 16. Aces — Lindsay Drews 2. Blocks — None. Digs — Rylee Prochnow 10.
Randolph leaders: Kills — Carizma Muth 7, Jorey Buwalda 4, Livia Erdman 4. Assists — Jorey Buwalda 22. Aces — Cassandra Alsum 6, Livia Erdman 5. Blocks — Ryle Alvin 1, Livia Erdman 1. Digs — Brandi Fuller 10, Presley Buwalda 8.
