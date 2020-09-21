GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Hot starts to all three sets fuels Randolph to sweep of Cambria-Friesland

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RANDOLPH — Off to the races, as the saying goes. But Randolph’s prep girls volleyball team didn’t exactly run away and hide.

The Rockets had little trouble getting out to big early leads in all three sets Monday night against Cambria-Friesland, but their own inability to keep the foot pressed firmly on the gas pedal plus the Hilltoppers’ unwillingness to simply fold up shop made for a more modest 25-13, 25-14, 25-15, Trailways West Conference victory for Randolph.

“We served very well tonight, which got us some nice leads. I think mentally we got out of some of the sets once we got the big lead,” Randolph coach Jeff Kohlbeck said. “That’s something we’ve got to learn from. It’s a young group and they’re going to get better from it. That’s the first thing they said to me after the game is, ‘We can’t play like this again—we’ve got to play at our level.’ And we didn’t at times.

“At times we did — we started out the sets pretty much at our level. But we didn’t finish them at our level.”

The Rockets used an 11-1 run — highlighted by back-to-back aces from Livia Erdmann and a kill by Carizma Muth — to turn a 4-4 tie into a 17-5 advantage in set one.