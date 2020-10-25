GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Hustisford cruises by short-handed Central Wis. Christian, wins regional title

HUSTISFORD — It’s one of the most commonly used clichés in sports. But in Saturday night’s WIAA Division 4 regional championship match between top-seeded Hustisford and second-seeded Central Wisconsin Christian, play like it’s the last time you’ll ever play certainly held true.
Even more so given that the COVID-19 pandemic poses a daily threat to competition.
Just in case the Falcons needed a reminder, though, Ariona Hildebrandt was the one to give it. The junior libero thought she might not be able to return until November from a knee injury she was rehabbing in the offseason, but she got the OK from her doctor earlier this month and has played in all but her team’s first match of the year.
“Before the match, I had already broken the huddle and she goes, ‘Wait! Guys, play like you may never play again, because I know how that felt. Go give everything because you don’t know when it’s the last time.’” Falcons’ coach Alan Capps said. “And one of the players said, ‘Especially this year.’”
Message delivered. Message received.
The Falcons got stronger as the match went along, ultimately cruising to a 25-22, 25-16, 25-12 victory over the Crusaders to advance to Thursday night’s sectional semifinals. The seeding meetings for sectionals take place later today, so Hustisford hasn’t learned of its opponent or where the match will be played as of yet.
“We all stepped up and put it together, talked a lot and we ran our offense very well. We really picked up our motivation,” said junior outside hitter Kelsey Ewert, who led in kills (11) and aces (three) and co-led in digs (22) along with Hildebrandt.
Ewert also was honored during the match for recording her 1,000th career dig.
It was a fitting accomplishment, because defense was what really fueled the Falcons in this match.
“Our defense really was something else,” Capps said of his team’s 91 digs, an eye-popping number for only three sets.
Senior setter Allison Noll added 15 digs to complement Ewert and Hildebrandt. But the back row also got a big boost from the return of 5-foot-10 sophomore middle Morgan Kehl, who has been out for a couple weeks.
“She made a difference, just having some height out there. Even when she didn’t get blocks, she touched the ball, which made the digs easy,” Capps said. “It was a domino effect — we had a taller middle, and then the girl who had played middle went to her normal position. It was just a domino effect where now we were our true selves.”
Capps said that he stuck with the line-up he’d been employing without Kehl for the first set out of principle — the Falcons entered the match with a 5-1 record and hadn’t lost since the opener at Randolph back on Oct. 5 — but once the Crusaders kept it so close, he opted to switch things up and move junior Jada Pieper back out to her normal spot on the right side.
It worked. After the second set was tied at 2, 3 and 4, a kill by Ewert erased a 5-4 deficit and Kehl followed with a kill to make it 6-5. CWC then tied it again before Noll’s no-look kill made it 7-6 and Kehl’s tip kill made it 8-6.
The Falcons never trailed in the set after that, going on a 7-2 run to stretch a 12-10 advantage out to 19-12. Then with a 19-14 lead, Riley Becker’s kill along with back-to-back kills by Autumn Kuehl provided the highlights during a 6-2 finishing burst.
In the third set, an ace by Becker then a tandem block by Ewert and Kuehl turned a 3-2 lead into a 5-2 advantage and Husty methodically put the set and the match away from there.
“They played really good,” CWC coach Dan Ten Napel said. “They’re a tremendous team and they do everything well — they’re well-coached, they serve the ball well, they’re one of the best defensive teams I think we’ve seen this year and they have two girls who can really go up and put it away. And they’re well-rounded around that.
“They were too much for us to handle tonight. My hat’s off to them, they played great volleyball. They deserved to win tonight.”
CWC did have to play without star player Jolie Schouten because she’s quarantining after having close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, which was an obvious disadvantage in a match that would have been challenging enough to win even with her.
Ten Napel, whose team’s attack was by committee (six girls with at least two kills, led by five apiece from Ada Smies and Shelby Buwalda), said the Crusaders can hold their heads high.
“We’ve had a tremendous season. We wanted to see them again (after losing to Husty in four sets on Oct. 6) and we got that exact thing,” he said. “No, we weren’t at full strength, but we got a chance to come out here and battle. And we ended our season 13-4. We’ve exceeded a ton of expectations for where people thought we would be this year. It’s sad to lose this way, but we have a lot to be proud of.
“We got beat tonight, but I thought our girls responded all the way through to the end and performed well right to the end.”
For Husty, it was a complete effort that produced the victory. In addition to the defense, Capps said how his team performed at the service line — seven aces and only two errors — also made it hard for CWC to sustain any momentum, let alone gain it in the first place.
In so doing, the Falcons will get at least one more opportunity to play like it’s the last time they’ll ever play.
“This world they live in, they actually understand what she means by that,” Capps said, referencing Hildebrandt’s pregame message Saturday. “That’s normally something that takes a little more maturity to understand that sentiment.
“They’re YOLO — you only live once. And I think they understand what that means — that there might not be a tomorrow, go put it out there.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.
