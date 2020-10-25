GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Hustisford cruises by short-handed Central Wis. Christian, wins regional title

Ten Napel, whose team’s attack was by committee (six girls with at least two kills, led by five apiece from Ada Smies and Shelby Buwalda), said the Crusaders can hold their heads high.

“We’ve had a tremendous season. We wanted to see them again (after losing to Husty in four sets on Oct. 6) and we got that exact thing,” he said. “No, we weren’t at full strength, but we got a chance to come out here and battle. And we ended our season 13-4. We’ve exceeded a ton of expectations for where people thought we would be this year. It’s sad to lose this way, but we have a lot to be proud of.

“We got beat tonight, but I thought our girls responded all the way through to the end and performed well right to the end.”

For Husty, it was a complete effort that produced the victory. In addition to the defense, Capps said how his team performed at the service line — seven aces and only two errors — also made it hard for CWC to sustain any momentum, let alone gain it in the first place.

In so doing, the Falcons will get at least one more opportunity to play like it’s the last time they’ll ever play.