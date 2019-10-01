JUNEAU – Hustisford coach Alan Capps was nervous when his girls volleyball team had to travel to Juneau to take on Dodgeland in Tuesday’s Trailways East Conference match.
The Trojans were second in league play and had only lost one league match. So, Capps expected it to a close contest. He was surprised that his Falcons took care of business and swept the Trojans 25-8, 25-11, 25-13 to stay undefeated in the East.
“I had seen what Dodgeland had done with other schools in our conference and I have nothing but respect for them,” Capp said. “They’ve done such a great job that I was worried about tonight.
Right off the bat, the Falcons — who are ranked sixth in Division 4 according to the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association — set the tone early with the first six points that was part of an 18-2 run.
“When we came in, Sam Peplinksi on that first ball, on a serve-receive she came up, she didn’t get a kill, but she hit the ball hard. Dodgeland had to scramble to get it up and over and that set us up for a nice easy kill on the next ball over.”
Peplinski finished with five kills and 16 digs and Capps was happy with the way she played throughout the night.
“When you have a senior leader that comes in and sets the tone by example that sets up a good night,” Capps said.
Dodgeland coach Katie Schliepp said the Trojans expected it to be a closer game as well, but they might’ve psyched themselves out.
“I think that’s what happened tonight is we hyped the game up a little bit too much, making it the game of the season,” Schliepp said. “By hyping it up, we kind of were in our heads and it took us out of the game.
Shliepp said the Trojans took themselves mentally out of their game and learned a lesson from it.
“We know that no matter who we’re playing, it’s just a game,” she said. “We can’t make any one game more important than the other and just come in every game at our base and play our game. We definitely learned a lesson tonight.”
As the night unfolded, the Trojans did earn more points every set, but mistakes and a tough Falcons defense that allowed three aces on the night took its toll.
“What I like about our offense is that we’re always aggressive,” Schliepp said. “We were blocking big. We had a lot of blocks. Our hitters, even if they’re hitting them out, I want them to continue to stay strong. I don’t want them to play careful when they make one mistake or two. I want them to shake it off and come right back in because I know that they can hit the ball. That why they’re on the court – because I have faith in them.”
Dodgeland’s Morgan Kjones finished with three blocks and Madee Peplinksi had two blocks and nine digs. Bria Cramer and Emma Dopke both had four kills apiece.
Overall, Capps said he was very pleased with the way his offense performed throughout the night. In particular, Kelsey Ewert finished the night with 16 kills and just one error in 25 swing attempts.
“Kelsey Ewert worked so hard,” Capps said. “Last year as a freshman, she started as an outside hitter, but she was a one-trick pony – she went and hit the ball hard. Now she hits the ball hard, she’ll use a slide, she’ll tip the ball in the hole, she’ll do a cut shot and she just used the entire 900 square feet.
“The poor Dodgeland girls looked frustrated because when they took something away from her, something else was open.”
Ewert wasn’t the only Falcon to have a strong night alongside Samantha Peplinski either. Allison Noll finished with 26 assists and two blocks, and had four of her team’s nine aces on the night.
Once the last two sets got started, it seemed like Hustisford got off to a hot start. In the first set it was a 15-2 run and the third set the Falcons began with a 19-6 lead.
However, Schliepp said she liked that the Trojans never gave up and continued to play.
“Even though the score was spread out, we don’t give up,” she said. “We pushed every point. We always play until that last whistle is blown to call match. I think that’s been a positive throughout the entire season. We play through everything.”
Capps had a similar mindset with Schliepp because he said the Falcons’ goal entering every match isn’t necessarily to win. It’s to play well and the wins will come as a result.
“We’ve been talking about not looking at the score,” he said. “The score shouldn’t dictate what our goals are. … We’ve had wins against some teams in our conference that to be honest we took care of them, but we didn’t look great doing it.”
Capps liked what he saw Tuesday night because he wasn’t writing down every little thing his team needed to get better at.
“We’ve been working on keeping the ball aggressive,” Capps said. “I felt that as soon as Dodgeland gave us the ball, we turned it and gave it right back at them. I thought that mentally we looked good.”
Hustisford 25 25 25
Dodgeland 8 11 13
Hustisford: Kills – Kelsey Ewert 16, Samantha Peplinski 5. Aces – Allison Noll 4. Assists – Allison Noll 26. Blocks – Allison Noll 2, Alisha Peplinski 5. Digs – Ariona Hildebrandt 16, Kelsey Ewert 13, Samantha Peplinski 16.
Dodgeland: Kills – Emma Dopke 4, Bria Cramer 4. Aces – Alison Huber 1, Emily Braun 1, Adianne Bader 1. Assists – Emily Braun 8. Blocks – Morgan Kjornes 3, Madee Peplinski 2. Digs – Madee Peplinski 9, Alison Huber 14.
