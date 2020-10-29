GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Markesan relishes opportunity to play in sectionals, bows out to powerhouse Waterloo

WATERLOO — Postseason match-ups, especially at the level that took place Thursday night, don’t get much more lopsided than the WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal contest between top-seeded Waterloo and fourth-seeded Markesan.

The Pirates entered with a 23-3 record and were ranked second in the state in the only Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association poll of the year that was released at midseason on Oct. 2. The Hornets, on the other hand, entered with a 2-9 record.

Both of those wins, however, came in regionals. And so even though the Hornets suffered a 25-4, 25-8, 25-7 loss, the lens through which they viewed the outcome was a rosy one.

“I’m just really proud we made it here, to be honest with you, the way the season went,” Hornets coach Troy Miller said. “The fact that they made it here, as much as we struggled this year — and just struggled to get court time and games — to win a few matches and get to play in sectionals, I’m really proud of the group we have.”

Miller and Co. knew they would have their hands full Thursday night. And they did.

After running away and hiding in the first set, the Pirates did much of the same in the next two.