GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Markesan relishes opportunity to play in sectionals, bows out to powerhouse Waterloo

WATERLOO — Postseason match-ups, especially at the level that took place Thursday night, don’t get much more lopsided than the WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal contest between top-seeded Waterloo and fourth-seeded Markesan.
The Pirates entered with a 23-3 record and were ranked second in the state in the only Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association poll of the year that was released at midseason on Oct. 2. The Hornets, on the other hand, entered with a 2-9 record.
Both of those wins, however, came in regionals. And so even though the Hornets suffered a 25-4, 25-8, 25-7 loss, the lens through which they viewed the outcome was a rosy one.
“I’m just really proud we made it here, to be honest with you, the way the season went,” Hornets coach Troy Miller said. “The fact that they made it here, as much as we struggled this year — and just struggled to get court time and games — to win a few matches and get to play in sectionals, I’m really proud of the group we have.”
Miller and Co. knew they would have their hands full Thursday night. And they did.
After running away and hiding in the first set, the Pirates did much of the same in the next two.
They surged to a 10-1 advantage in the second set before a kill by Morgan Amend slowed the momentum a bit. It didn’t amount to anything in the way of a run, though, and Waterloo methodically took care of business to go up two sets to none.
In the third set, a kill by the Hornets’ Lauryn Clark knotted the score at 1-1 and then a block by Gracie Mast — who led Markesan in kills (four) and digs (eight) — kept them within 4-2. But Waterloo ripped off a 15-0 run from there to squash any hopes the Hornets had of putting up a fight.
A kill by Clark and then a hitting error by Waterloo provided the next two points to stop the run and make it 19-4, but Waterloo had no trouble putting the match away and advancing to Saturday’s sectional championship against second-seeded Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic.
“We’ve been trying to get better each week. We’ve been out a lot of the year, and we’ve been slowly getting better. But you can’t duplicate Waterloo,” Miller said. “We haven’t played a team like them, or anything close to them, and we can’t duplicate it in practice. So we were trying to absorb (their attack) and then to come back and play our style. And I think our kids struggled with that, especially in the first set. Even though you talk about it, shell-shock came in. Those girls are that good. It’s one thing to watch it on tape and it’s another when it’s live in front of you.
“We showed our flaws — we have some — and they are a phenomenal team. They kind of overwhelmed us.”
Still, there was a lot for the Hornets to leave pleased about.
For one, the fact that Miller was able to give a nod to his seven seniors — captains Sydney Jahnke and Mast as well as Amend, Marli Pollesch, Tori Bengry, Hannah Whitney and Lena Pauli — before Markesan bowed out.
“We had a line-up in that third set with our seniors to give them an opportunity to get out there and go after it,” Miller said of a group he called the “nicest kids in the world.”
Another positive was that making it to sectionals and getting tested against such a powerhouse like Waterloo provided Markesan some momentum for the future.
“I had a couple underclassmen start to come around (in the match), and a couple of them who stayed a little wide-eyed,” Miller said. “Obviously for them, it’s just the experience.”
And ultimately, the biggest positive was that the Hornets season was still alive Thursday night — their fans outfitted in regional championship T-shirts and all.
“We just kept getting closer and closer (to clicking this season) and at the end of the year we got a couple wins,” Miller said. “I’m so proud that we did. Nobody expected us to do that after the season we had.”
WATERLOO 3, MARKESAN 0
Markesan 4 8 7
Waterloo 25 25 25
Markesan leaders: Kills — Gracie Mast 4. Assists — Addison Dornfeld 4. Aces — None. Blocks — Ashtyn Clark 2. Digs — Gracie Mast 8.
Waterloo leaders: Kills — Brooke Mosher 15, Joslyn Wolff 7, Abbie Gier 7. Assists — Joslyn Wolff 8, Sophia Schneider 8. Aces — Joslyn Wolff 6, Michaela Riege 3. Blocks — Abbie Gier 3. Digs — Michaela Riege 8, Brooke Mosher 6, Rylie Duessler 6.
