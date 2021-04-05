GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Mayville mounts exciting third-set rally but ultimately gets swept by Laconia

Despite the loss, Persha was pleased that her team didn’t fold.

“I think some of them might be sore,” she said, “because they were for sure hitting the floor.

“Their heart and their desire to win showed in that set — in the third set. It took us three sets to kind of get there, but that was us — that’s how I wish all three sets were.”

It’s certainly not how the first two stanzas went.

Laconia raced out to a 10-1 lead in the first before Kyra Kuehn finally ended the Spartans’ 9-0 run with a kill to make it 10-2.

Mayville would go on to essentially play the Spartans to a stalemate for the rest of the set, but that obviously wasn’t enough to generate any momentum for a rally and Laconia took the early one-set-to-none advantage.

The second set wasn’t as one-sided in the early going, with Mayville hanging close down 8-6 and, later, 15-10.

But Laconia went on an 8-2 run from that point to go in front 23-12 and — despite back-to-back kills by Kuehn to get back within single-digits at 23-14 — the Spartans were able to finish the job for a two-sets-to-none lead.