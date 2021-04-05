GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Mayville mounts exciting third-set rally but ultimately gets swept by Laconia

MAYVILLE — Throughout the first two sets Monday night against Laconia, Mayville’s prep girls volleyball team seemed to be having a hard time shifting out of neutral.
And then?
“A switch just turned on and they were ready to fight better,” Cardinals coach Sarah Persha said.
The Cardinals did, indeed, finally put the pedal to the metal, pushing the Spartans to the limit in the third set before ultimately stalling out in a 25-13, 25-15, 29-27 loss.
The difference in the third set for Mayville was really rather simple.
“Our serve receive got better,” Persha said. “I said that we just needed to be more aggressive offensively, because anything that wasn’t an aggressive hit, (Laconia) was just getting perfect pass-set and a lot of kills off of it.
“That was pretty much the only change we made is just trying not to give them as many easy balls — that all came down to our serve receive.”
It almost paid off, too.
The Cardinals rallied from down 15-9 to tie the set at 16. Then seeming on the brink of defeat once again, they erased a 22-18 deficit and went in front 25-24 on a kill by Maggie Vander Schaaf.
The Spartans went back in front 26-25, but again Mayville punched back, taking a 27-26 lead before Laconia ultimately prevailed by scoring the final three points for the victory — match point coming on a kill by Jayda Janeczko.
Despite the loss, Persha was pleased that her team didn’t fold.
“I think some of them might be sore,” she said, “because they were for sure hitting the floor.
“Their heart and their desire to win showed in that set — in the third set. It took us three sets to kind of get there, but that was us — that’s how I wish all three sets were.”
It’s certainly not how the first two stanzas went.
Laconia raced out to a 10-1 lead in the first before Kyra Kuehn finally ended the Spartans’ 9-0 run with a kill to make it 10-2.
Mayville would go on to essentially play the Spartans to a stalemate for the rest of the set, but that obviously wasn’t enough to generate any momentum for a rally and Laconia took the early one-set-to-none advantage.
The second set wasn’t as one-sided in the early going, with Mayville hanging close down 8-6 and, later, 15-10.
But Laconia went on an 8-2 run from that point to go in front 23-12 and — despite back-to-back kills by Kuehn to get back within single-digits at 23-14 — the Spartans were able to finish the job for a two-sets-to-none lead.
Those big deficits — 10-1 in the first set and then the one that ballooned midway through the second — were difficult to overcome emotionally as much as anything.
“No matter how much I tell the team, ‘We can’t get down; we never give up,’ it’s hard when you’re coming back from a 10-, 12-point deficit,” Persha said. “So it definitely helps to stay right in there.
“But we’ve also come back from probably even bigger deficits before, so they know they can do it. It’s just getting them in the right mindset to not give up and want to win more than the other team.”
That’s precisely what Persha hopes the Cardinals will be able to do the rest of the week as they try and build off their good showing in the third set and take momentum into tonight’s Senior Night against Oakfield, Thursday’s road game at St. Mary’s Springs and then Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 regional tournament that Mayville will play host to.
“It wasn’t one of our stronger matches,” Persha said of Monday. “Put this one behind us, and I think tomorrow night for Senior Night we’ll have some extra intensity for our seniors. I think they’ll be OK.
“We haven’t practiced since Thursday, so we haven’t been together as a team since Thursday of last week — and having a Monday game on a week when we already have four matches (is tough). It’ll be alright though. I think we’ll be OK.”
LACONIA 3, MAYVILLE 0</&hspag3>
Laconia 25 25 29
Mayville 13 25 27
Laconia leaders: Not available.
Mayville leaders: Kills — Kyra Kuehn 9. Assists — Melanie Giese 11, Thalia Murillo 10. Aces — None. Blocks — Viviana Smelcer 3. Digs — Megan Schellpfeffer 15, Maggie Vander Schaaf 10.
