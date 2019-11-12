Alaina Wagner could do it all for Mayville’s prep girls volleyball team this fall.
As a result, what the senior can do now is boast about graduating from the 2019 Flyway Conference season magna cum laude.
Wagner was a unanimous first team all-league selection, heading up a list of four Cardinals who were honored in all.
“Alaina was an amazingly well-rounded player, playing such an important role on the team whether she was hitting from the front and back row, serving, or passing,” Mayville coach Sarah Persha said. “She was our floor captain and was also named our team’s MVP for the second year in a row.”
Wagner had averages of 8.2 kills, 2.8 aces and 9.7 digs per match while helping Mayville tie for third in the conference at 3-3.
Joining her as all-Flyway honorees are senior setter Chloe Welak (second team) and juniors Maggie Vander Schaaf and Megan Schellpfeffer (honorable mention).
Welak averaged 10.5 assists, 2.3 aces and 8.2 digs per conference match but also contributed a lot in the way of intangibles.
You have free articles remaining.
“Chloe was such an important part of our team’s culture, both on and off the court,” Persha said. “She was a very dependable and consistent server, setter and had great back row defense.”
Meantime, Vander Schaaf was second in the team in kills during conference matches, averaging 5.0 per night. She also averaged 5.3 digs per night.
“Maggie is such a smart player and is able to see the court well,” Persha said. “She was a defensive threat as a hitter in the front row and back row and her intensity was contagious to the team.”
Last but not least, Schellpfeffer was a back row star, averaging 20.8 digs per night in conference.
“Megan did an amazing job as our libero this year and played with so much passion and energy,” Persha said.
Lomira also tied for third, while Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran took second at 5-1 and Rosendale Laconia went through the league undefeated at 6-0.
Laconia also had the most first team all-conference picks with three, including Player of the Year winner Kennedy Krohn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)