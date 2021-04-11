GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Mayville wins first regional title in program history on Saturday

“Jenna is amazing,” Tara Boehmer said. “She knows this game inside and out. She knows if the ball is placed here, she knows exactly what to do. Her arms are just always there to either block or kill it.”

Several hours earlier, Horicon had defeated Wayland 25-18, 25-17, 23-25, 25-14 where Graven finished with 13 kills, three blocks and an astounding 10 aces. Natalie Boehmer led with 24 assists while O’Neill had 19 digs.

“I think we started off with our emotions high. Our girls were excited,” Tara Boehmer said. “I could tell they were nervous. They wanted to get out here and play in front of lots of people. We actually got fans here. They were excited to play. I think we started off a little below our potential. I think we were a little slower, but once we got into the game and got our groove back, I think we were doing much better.”

The Marshladies quickly jumped out to a 2-0 lead in sets over the Big Red.

Wayland coach Carl Michaletz said the Big Red had a lot of mental errors in the firs two sets that hurt them. In the second set, the Big Red stood and watched the big hit the ground with no communication among themselves.