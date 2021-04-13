GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Mayville's magical postseason run ends wtih loss to Sevastopol at sectionals

But after a Cardinals timeout down 13-10, they eventually got back to even at 16-all.

Once again, it went back and forth — only this time, it was Mayville that would threaten to pull away, going on a 5-0 run to turn a 22-19 deficit into a 24-22 lead.

But the Pioneers escaped by scoring the next four points, the last one coming on one of Rebekah Andreae’s seven blocks in the contest.

Mayville bounced back momentarily, starting out the second set on a 3-0 run — the first two points coming on aces by Giese — before Sevastopol got going again and eventually ended the set on a 19-5 run after the score had been tied at 6.

“Sevastopol was digging up balls and saving balls that I thought were going to be points. I don’t know where they were coming up with them — they did amazing,” Persha said of the Pioneers’ defense. “They were hustling all over the place and then we just couldn’t get it to hit the court, because they were digging everything up.”

That made it an uphill climb for Mayville, indeed.

“Once they got on a run, it’s hard to dig yourself out of that deficit,” Persha added. “We just didn’t have the finesse and the clean playing that we had in the first game, and Sevastopol took advantage of that.”