GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Mayville's magical postseason run ends wtih loss to Sevastopol at sectionals

NEW HOLSTEIN — Victory in the first set was oh-so-close for Mayville’s prep girls volleyball team in Tuesday afternoon’s WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals against Sevastopol.
Right there. The Cardinals could almost reach out and grab it.
Oh, so close.
But two chances to score match point eluded them, and the Pioneers were able to rally for the early one-set-to-none advantage.
Third-seeded Mayville was never able to regain any sort of significant momentum after that — emotionally taxed from the defeat, it seemed, as second-seeded Sevastopol would go on to claim a 26-24, 25-15, 25-11 victory.
“I feel like it must have, because we came into the second set not doing what we were able to do in the first set,” Mayville coach Sarah Persha said when asked if that hard-fought loss to start the match drained her team’s battery. “But I don’t really think it was any certain thing. We just kind of lost that spark. They know it, and they feel it, but it’s just so hard sometimes for them to get that back.”
Mayville opened the first set by falling behind 4-0 before a back-row kill by senior Melanie Giese got the Cardinals on the board. They would then rally to tie the score at 4, and the set would be tied again at 5, 6, 7, 9 and 10 before Sevastopol threatened to pull away.
But after a Cardinals timeout down 13-10, they eventually got back to even at 16-all.
Once again, it went back and forth — only this time, it was Mayville that would threaten to pull away, going on a 5-0 run to turn a 22-19 deficit into a 24-22 lead.
But the Pioneers escaped by scoring the next four points, the last one coming on one of Rebekah Andreae’s seven blocks in the contest.
Mayville bounced back momentarily, starting out the second set on a 3-0 run — the first two points coming on aces by Giese — before Sevastopol got going again and eventually ended the set on a 19-5 run after the score had been tied at 6.
“Sevastopol was digging up balls and saving balls that I thought were going to be points. I don’t know where they were coming up with them — they did amazing,” Persha said of the Pioneers’ defense. “They were hustling all over the place and then we just couldn’t get it to hit the court, because they were digging everything up.”
That made it an uphill climb for Mayville, indeed.
“Once they got on a run, it’s hard to dig yourself out of that deficit,” Persha added. “We just didn’t have the finesse and the clean playing that we had in the first game, and Sevastopol took advantage of that.”
The third set wasn’t quite as lopsided, as Mayville was able to rally from down 13-5 to get within 14-9 midway through.
But the Pioneers closed on an 11-2 run, getting a kill from Samantha Differt to end the match and advance to the sectional finals later in the day against top-seeded Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs.
Tuesday didn’t go how the Cardinals had hoped it might, but that fact didn’t do anything to change Persha’s outlook on the season.
This was Mayville’s first-ever appearance in sectionals, and with a number of talented players due to return — including junior Thalia Murillo, sophomores Viviana Smelcer and Kyra Kuehn and freshman Hannah Wolf — the future looks bright for the Cardinals.
“If this is considered a bump along the way,” Persha said of the big picture, “I’ll take it.
“We have more excitement coming.”
The Cardinals owe some of that optimism to Giese as well as fellow seniors Averi Thrane, Maggie Schneider, Moriah Murillo and Maggie Vander Schaff, who Persha praised for their leadership this season in a year that — dating back to the fall — was impacted heavily by all the COVID-19 potholes.
“They got to experience this history making season because of their hard work and dedication to our program,” Persha said. “I’m super proud of the girls. No matter how today went, I kept telling them, ‘We’re winners already; we’ve done stuff already that no team has ever done before in school history.’