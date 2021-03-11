GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Poynette outlasts Columbus in see-saw, five-set thriller

The momentum didn’t last, however, and the Pumas would need to regroup after dropping the third set in order to take the fourth and force a fifth-and-deciding set.

“I think they were getting frustrated with each other,” Heller said of things kind of caving in on her team in the second and third sets. “We went back to the basics and we talked about, ‘OK, what’s open? Where do we need to play and where should we put the ball?’

“I think they started thinking more about where to place the ball, and then they were more successful. And then once their energy gets up, they start playing like a whole new team.”

Despite not quite being able to finish the job in the fifth set — it would have been the Cardinals third five-set victory in four matches so far this season if had been able to — Heller was happy with her team’s resilience and will to win.

“So pleased. They played hard — it was anybody’s match,” she said, adding of the fifth set that the approach when it comes down to that is “first to five, next to 10, last to 15 — that’s what we always say in the huddle. So they fight really hard for those five points. The little goals will hopefully get them to 15.

“Tonight it didn’t work out, but we fought hard.”