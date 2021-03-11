GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Poynette outlasts Columbus in see-saw, five-set thriller

COLUMBUS — Both sides took turns backed into a corner during Thursday night’s prep girls volleyball match between Columbus and Poynette. The Pumas found themselves needing to claw out last, and they did.
After leading by four late and with just three points to go to close things out, the Cardinals couldn’t hang onto the momentum and Poynette was ultimately able to rally for a 19-25, 25-19, 25-17, 10-25, 17-15 victory.
“The girls know that they can do this. They just stopped communicating, they stopped making their passes, and they just needed to reset themselves,” Poynette coach Janeen Hutchinson said of losing the fourth set so decidedly. “If we can get our passes, we can get our hits — so reset button.”
It worked, but not right away.
Columbus’ Molly Kahl hammered home a kill for the first point of the fifth set and the Cardinals jumped out to a 4-1 lead. But the Pumas rallied to tie the score at 8 on an ace by Olivia Radewan.
The momentum didn’t stay on Poynette’s side, however, as the Cardinals got back-to-back kills from Kahl, who led her team with 11, to go in front 10-8 and then a combo block for a kill by Kahl and Alise Hayes followed by a kill by Hayes to make it 12-8.
Once again, the Pumas punched back. And this time they’d be able to score enough to win the set by decision, getting kills from Leah Hutchinson to in front 14-13 and then 15-14 before ultimately scoring the last two points to break a 15-all tie and win the match.
“We need to be aggressive and assertive when we’re taking our passes, and we started looking at each other versus going after the ball,” Janeen Hutchinson said of the fourth set struggles bleeding into the first portion of the fifth set. “So we had to fix that problem.”
Mission accomplished.
In the fourth set, though, it was Columbus trying to correct the same problem — poor communication leading to too many errors.
“We made a lot of silly errors in the games that we lost,” Columbus coach Aileen Heller said of the second and third sets. “We had miscommunications and we weren’t talking and then we had missed serves.
“Then in game four when it was 25-10, we didn’t have any errors. So once they pick it up and complete a whole game, they play really well. And they’re starting to learn how to play smart, which is awesome.”
Like they did in the fourth set, the Cardinals also had to rally in the first set after falling behind 10-2. They were able to eventually battle back and tie the set at 15 before taking the lead at 16-15 on a kill by Lauren Henry.
Later still clinging to a one point lead when it was 20-19, Columbus closed things out thanks to three straight kills by Jordan Link, an error by Poynette and then a set-clinching kill by Hayes.
The momentum didn’t last, however, and the Pumas would need to regroup after dropping the third set in order to take the fourth and force a fifth-and-deciding set.
“I think they were getting frustrated with each other,” Heller said of things kind of caving in on her team in the second and third sets. “We went back to the basics and we talked about, ‘OK, what’s open? Where do we need to play and where should we put the ball?’
“I think they started thinking more about where to place the ball, and then they were more successful. And then once their energy gets up, they start playing like a whole new team.”
Despite not quite being able to finish the job in the fifth set — it would have been the Cardinals third five-set victory in four matches so far this season if had been able to — Heller was happy with her team’s resilience and will to win.
“So pleased. They played hard — it was anybody’s match,” she said, adding of the fifth set that the approach when it comes down to that is “first to five, next to 10, last to 15 — that’s what we always say in the huddle. So they fight really hard for those five points. The little goals will hopefully get them to 15.
“Tonight it didn’t work out, but we fought hard.”
POYNETTE 3, COLUMBUS 2</&hspag3>
Poynette 19 25 25 10 17
Columbus 25 19 17 25 15
Poynette leaders: Kills — Rachel Yelk 15, Leah Hutchinson 11. Assists — Jessica Bruchs 24. Aces — Rachel Yelk 4, Olivia Radewan 4, Peyton Kingsland 4. Blocks — Leah Hutchinson 4. Digs — Olivia Radewan 24.
Columbus leaders: Kills — Molly Kahl 11, Alise Hayes 8. Assists — Mckenzye Bruss 20. Aces — Hannah Fox 4. Blocks — Peyton Priem 3½, Alise Hayes 3½. Digs — Lauren Henry 12, Hannah Fox 8.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.