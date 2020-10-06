GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Randolph, Dodgeland both earn clean sweeps on Tuesday

Joey Buwalda had herself a game as she led the Randolph prep girls volleyball team to a 25-8, 25-23, 25-11 sweep over Montello in Tuesday’s Trailways West Conference game.

Buwalda finished with 25 aces, 10 digs, seven kills and four aces.

Randolph’s Carizma Muth finished with seven kills and three aces while teammate Licia Erdmann led with 13 kills and Brandi Fuller led with 13 digs. Cassandra Alsum led with a couple of blocks.

Randolph stays undefeated on the season at 14-0 and 5-0 in conference as they host Heritage Christian next Monday.

Dodgeland sweeps Valley Christian

Emma Dopke had 15 kills and Alexis Schultz had 12 digs as they led the Trojans prep girls volleyball team to a three-set sweep (25-19, 25-21, 25-12) over Oshkosh Valley Christian in a Trailways East Conference game.

Emily Braun helped the Trojans with 21 assists and her teammate Adrianne Bader finished with a team-high seven aces.

Dodgeland travels to Hustisford on Thursday for another league game.

