RANDOLPH – Coach Jeff Kohlbeck has told anyone that will listen to him all season long that this year’s Randolph volleyball team is the most inconsistent squad he’s ever coached.
It’s not from match to match either. It’s from set to set where the Rockets can play brilliantly one set and then look like a young, inexperienced team the next.
Just look at Thursday’s match against Columbus where the Rockets could only score 13 points but then win in five sets, 13-25, 25-19, 21-25, 26-24, 15-12.
“It’s got to be huge," said Kohlbeck who referred to how this win will help raise the confidence of the Rockets. “We’ve been back and forth all year long.”
Columbus coach Aileen Heller said everything was working in the Cardinals’ favor after they started the first set on a 20-6 run.
“Our passes were on,” she said. “We were hitting and our setters were connecting. We were talking and communicating and we were ready to play.”
Communication is something the Cardinals – who sport a young roster with seven juniors and four sophomores – have been working on all season.
“At a couple points there we had a really good connection and we’re talking and hustling after the ball,” Heller said. “It was good to see that.”
Kohlbeck said what hurt the Rockets the most Thursday night was his team was dwelling on losing Cassie Alsum – one of the team’s strongest hitters – to a concussion Tuesday night against Cambria-Friesland.
“The first set we played terrible, but we also played like we lost our whole team,” Kohlbeck said. “Before the second set I talked to the girls and I’m like, ‘We’re not a one-person team and you got to show that you’re not. You’ve got to step up for the player that’s injured.’”
It carried the Rockets as they closed out the second set with a 7-3 run to tie the match at a set apiece.
Columbus came roaring back in the third set as they started with a 10-4 run, but Randolph quickly tied it at 10. From there the set was back and forth up until the Rockets went on a small run to win by four.
“Both teams played great. Neither team gave up,” Kohlbeck said. “There were good volleys and good rallies – it was scrappy play on both sides of the court. We just happened to have a little bit more momentum at the end of that fourth set that led us through to the win.”
The fourth and fifth sets were the same. Neither team wanted to lose, but once the fourth set teetered toward Randolph, the Rockets gained enough momentum to close out the victory.
Heller said the errors hurt her team in the last two sets.
“We’re young,” she said. “It was error after error. We just have to learn to wipe it off and go to the next play. We’re working on it.”
