GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Randolph rockets by Oshkosh Valley Christian despite coach's absence

RANDOLPH — It’s been more than 20 years since Jeff Kohlbeck hasn’t been on the bench as the head coach of Randolph’s prep girls volleyball team, but such was the case Tuesday night.
His Rockets didn’t let him down.
And after the Rockets cruised to a 25-13, 25-6, 25-12 non-conference sweep of Oshkosh Valley Christian, Kohlbeck did the best he could to congratulate them — with a phone call.
“They’re coming out pretty strong with Jeff being gone — they’re working really hard in practice, getting ready for the playoffs coming up,” varsity assistant Kay Prieve, who was filling in for Kohlbeck, said after the phone call ended and the girls went their separate ways. “So they’re really focusing on the little things that they need to work on.”
Kohlbeck was out Tuesday because he’s quarantining after having close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, but he’ll be back in time for next week’s WIAA Division 3 playoff opener.
Randolph — ranked fourth in D3 according to the latest Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association poll released Oct. 5 — had little trouble without him in this contest, getting stronger as the match went on.
After trailing 2-1 in the early going of the second set, the Rockets raced out to a 10-3 advantage. Then after the Warriors scored three of the next five points to close to within 12-6, Randolph really got on a roll.
With Cassie Alsum at the service line, Randolph scored the final 13 points of the set, capped off with a kill by Brianna Wiersma.
It was much of the same in the third set, as Randolph went ahead 10-3 and then led 12-6 once again. Only this time, the Warriors had a little more fight in them than they had in the second.
Still, it wasn’t close — and Randolph ended the night with a block kill by Jorey Buwalda followed by an ace by Livia Erdmann to improve to 15-0 on the year and even more impressive 41-3 in sets.
“We just preached and talked about staying aggressive and staying strong — swinging hard,” Prieve said. “Making sure that we were focusing on that and not dropping our energy.”
There was no let-up, that’s for sure. And Buwalda — the setter, who finished with assists on 28 of Randolph’s 75 points — had a lot to do with that.
“Jorey ran the offense really well tonight,” Prieve said. “(The girls) made sure that even in off-system, they were still swinging hard. Jorey was running a quick offense, which is what we want to do.”
And in so steering the Rockets on Tuesday, Buwalda helped guide them toward clinching the outright Trailways West Conference title on Saturday — which in this upside-down fall sports season due to the pandemic is something not a lot of kids have had the opportunity to play for.
“That was one of the things that we had talked about preseason (when it came to), ‘Do we look at playing in the spring or do we continue with where we are?’” Prieve said. “We wanted to make sure that they could push for a conference championship because we knew that the team was definitely ready to go for that.”
Randolph gets a tune-up on Thursday against Pardeeville in a non-conference match before facing the Bulldogs for their official conference meeting. A win secures the outright league title for the Rockets, who are trying to fend off second-place Rio.
Randolph is currently 5-0 in league play while Rio is 4-1, and the Vikings play Pardeeville on Friday night in their Trailways West finale — meaning a loss by the Vikings on Friday would also clinch the outright league title for the Rockets.
Regardless, “We’ll be ready to go Saturday,” Prieve said.
Saturday, and, they hope, for a few more weeks after that.
The Rockets received a No. 1 seed in the upcoming playoffs and will open against either fourth-seeded Dodgeland or fifth-seeded Ozaukee next Thursday.
The time to finish the job has arrived.
“And they’ve really been keeping those goals in front of them,” Prieve said. “They’re not getting ahead of themselves — they still know that they have to focus and work in practice to get to where they want to get.”
RANDOLPH 3, OSHKOSH VALLEY CHRISTIAN 0</&hspag3>
Valley Christian 13 6 12
Randolph 25 25 25
Valley Christian leaders: Not available.
Randolph leaders: Kills — Livia Erdmann 10, Cassie Alsum 9, Carizma Muth 7. Assists — Jorey Buwalda 28. Aces — Brandi Fuller 4, Livia Erdmann 4. Blocks — Rylea Alvin 2, Livia Erdmann 2. Digs — Cassie Alsum 13, Brandi Fuller 6.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.
