GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Randolph rockets by Oshkosh Valley Christian despite coach's absence

With Cassie Alsum at the service line, Randolph scored the final 13 points of the set, capped off with a kill by Brianna Wiersma.

It was much of the same in the third set, as Randolph went ahead 10-3 and then led 12-6 once again. Only this time, the Warriors had a little more fight in them than they had in the second.

Still, it wasn’t close — and Randolph ended the night with a block kill by Jorey Buwalda followed by an ace by Livia Erdmann to improve to 15-0 on the year and even more impressive 41-3 in sets.

“We just preached and talked about staying aggressive and staying strong — swinging hard,” Prieve said. “Making sure that we were focusing on that and not dropping our energy.”

There was no let-up, that’s for sure. And Buwalda — the setter, who finished with assists on 28 of Randolph’s 75 points — had a lot to do with that.

“Jorey ran the offense really well tonight,” Prieve said. “(The girls) made sure that even in off-system, they were still swinging hard. Jorey was running a quick offense, which is what we want to do.”