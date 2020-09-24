GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Rio starts out fast, but Randolph eases in and win in four sets

“We can’t set back and hope good things happen,” Kohlbeck said. “We’ve got to be aggressive and make the points.

“Once they got aggressive, the game turned into our favor. We played that way the rest of the night.”

Rio never went away in any of the sets, including the third where it was a back-and-forth affair at 11-8 in Randolph’s favor. That is until the Rockets went on an 8-4 run to make it 19-12. By that time Randolph had all the momentum and won out.

“I give a ton of credit to Randolph. They have a great team,” Madorin said. “We knew even taking that first set they were going to come out and continue to battle. We played, we battled and we were a little more inconsistent as the game went on, but we battled hard tonight.”

Rio’s Emily Loging led with 12 kills while Vivian Hoene had 17 assists and two aces. Adeline Hutzler had 15 digs and seven kills.

Randolph’s Carizma Muth led with 12 kills. Brandi Fuller with 17 digs and four aces. Rylea Alvin had three blocks and eight kills. Jorey Buwalda finished with 35 assists.

Kohlbeck said he knew Rio was going to be a tough challenge and the Vikings met expectations.