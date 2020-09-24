GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Rio starts out fast, but Randolph eases in and win in four sets

RANDOLPH – The Rio prep girls volleyball team had been playing well to start the 2020 season. But the Vikings entered Thursday’s Trailways West Conference game against Randolph on a two-game losing streak.
That didn’t stop the Vikings from starting out fast, taking the first set 25-20; however, the Rockets regrouped and won the next three, 25-13, 25-17, 25-17 in a crucial match-up of league title contenders.
“We didn’t start very well,” Randolph coach Jeff Kohlbeck said. “We had a slow start again and I told the girls, ‘You stayed in the locker room for the first set.’ Rio is a good team and you can’t do that against a good team. They’ll take advantages of mistakes like that.”
The Rockets (8-0, 2-0 Trailways West) might not have started very well, but Rio coach J.C. Madorin said he wanted his Vikings (6-3, 1-1) to start out fast.
“We’ve really focused on having a good start,” Madorin said. “We’ve really focused on controlling what we can control. It’s really just putting in a good effort all the way around. I thought we came out really well. Sometimes we came out a little excited, probably, and I thought we came out really composed tonight. I thought that’s what gave us a really good start tonight.”
Kohlbeck said the Rockets were playing safe to begin the game, but once they became aggressive, the momentum of the match shifted. The Rockets started the second set on a 16-2 run and never let up from there.
“We can’t set back and hope good things happen,” Kohlbeck said. “We’ve got to be aggressive and make the points.
“Once they got aggressive, the game turned into our favor. We played that way the rest of the night.”
Rio never went away in any of the sets, including the third where it was a back-and-forth affair at 11-8 in Randolph’s favor. That is until the Rockets went on an 8-4 run to make it 19-12. By that time Randolph had all the momentum and won out.
“I give a ton of credit to Randolph. They have a great team,” Madorin said. “We knew even taking that first set they were going to come out and continue to battle. We played, we battled and we were a little more inconsistent as the game went on, but we battled hard tonight.”
Rio’s Emily Loging led with 12 kills while Vivian Hoene had 17 assists and two aces. Adeline Hutzler had 15 digs and seven kills.
Randolph’s Carizma Muth led with 12 kills. Brandi Fuller with 17 digs and four aces. Rylea Alvin had three blocks and eight kills. Jorey Buwalda finished with 35 assists.
Kohlbeck said he knew Rio was going to be a tough challenge and the Vikings met expectations.
“I knew they were going to play hard against us,” he said. “They always do. J.C. is a great coach. I knew he was going to have them ready. He knew our weaknesses and we exploited them early on. Give Rio credit, they’re an excellent team and I said all along they were going to be our toughest competition in conference. So far they are. They’re good for a reason.”
Rio 25 13 17 17
Randolph 20 25 25 25
Rio leaders: Kills — Emily Loging 12, Adeline Hutzler 7. Assists — Vivian Hoene 17. Aces — Vivian Hoene 2. Blocks — Anna Benisch 3. Digs — Adeline Hutzler 15.
Randolph leaders: Kills — Carizma Muth 12, Cassandra Alsum 8, Rylea Alvin 8. Assists —Jorey Buwalda 35. Aces — Brandi Fuller 4. Blocks — Rylea Alvin 3. Digs — Brandi Fuller 17.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
