HORICON — One side had to lose. That’s how it goes.
With how well both the Horicon and Central Wisconsin Christian girls volleyball teams played Tuesday night, though, that was a shame.
“Oh my gosh, it was,” Horicon coach Tara Boehmer said.
The two teams took turns trading momentum all night long, but in the end, it was on CWC’s side as the Crusaders rallied back from a 17-7 hole in the fourth set to force a decisive fifth set and ultimately prevailed 17-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23, 16-14 to claim a Trailways East Conference victory.
Horicon had CWC dead to rights in the fourth set thanks to a 12-2 run — which was capped off with an ace by Noelle Fassbender followed by back-to-back kills by Aleaya Neu and Karissa Laabs — that gave the Marshladies a 10-point lead.
But CWC refused to fold and fought all the way back to knot things up at 21 on an ace by Makayla Braskamp. Horicon would score the next point but then the Crusaders closed things out on a 4-1 run to keep their hopes alive.
“We just needed to make sure that we had our heads in the right places,” CWC coach Abby Vree said of the mindset when it was 17-7. “We knew the attacks that they were going to bring at us, and we just couldn’t let them keep that door open to keep going. They had a lot of momentum on us and we just needed to flip that, and (the girls) knew it.
“It was mainly a mental game for us in that set.”
It was for Horicon, too.
The Marshladies had just suffered a crushing defeat and needed to gather themselves in a hurry in order to make the fifth set interesting — and that’s just what they did.
After falling behind 3-0 in that set on an ace by Belle Vree, Horicon went on a 7-1 run.
CWC would answer right back, however, and after tying the score at eight it was nip and tuck the rest of the way.
A kill by Braskamp gave the Crusaders a 14-12 lead but the Marshladies scored the next two points to stave off elimination.
But that was as long as they could stay alive, as CWC scored the next two points — the second of them on a kill by Jolie Schouten to secure the victory.
It was a gritty effort by both sides.
“It was great,” Boehmer said. “I’d love to have a rematch — give our girls a day of rest and let’s go again. I’m very proud of our girls, the way they played tonight.”
Ditto for Vree, who was most pleased with the way her team composed itself with its back against the wall after falling behind two-sets-to-one and eight points away from defeat.
“We were swinging for the fences for most of the night instead of just getting that ball over and into the holes that we needed,” she said. “So they definitely just took that step back, calmed down and controlled it.
“That’s all we needed.”
