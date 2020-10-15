GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Special night for Hustisford's Allison Noll in her team's victory over Lourdes

HUSTISFORD — Senior Night most of the time is in the plural sense. For Hustisford’s prep girls volleyball team on Thursday against Oshkosh Lourdes, it wasn’t.
Senior Night for the Falcons on Thursday was about just one girl — setter Allison Noll.
And she capped it off in appropriate fashion.
Noll’s kill — one of six for her on the night — provided the final point of the match, putting an exclamation point on Husty’s 25-18, 25-15, 25-14, Trailways East Conference sweep of the Knights.
So not surprisingly, when asked who the star of the match was, Falcons coach Alan Capps pointed to the senior.
“I think Allison Noll really was that,” he said. “She sets, she runs the team — there were a couple times where she saw, ‘Oh, it’s open, I’ll just drop it in and get a point.’”
“It’s so easy to just say Kelsey Ewert all the time,” he added of the unanimous first team all-conference player from 2019, “because any time we need a point, give it out to Kelsey and something good’s going to happen.
“But it sure is more fun when everyone’s involved, and I think we spread it around tonight.”
Husty sure did. But it still was Ewert who led the way, finishing with seven kills, 20 digs, four aces and a block.
And it was her ace in the third set that broke a 6-all tie and gave the Falcons the lead for good. They would later go on a 5-0 run to extend an 11-9 advantage to 16-9, giving them the necessary cushion to comfortably close out the match.
In fact, that third set was a virtual carbon copy of the second, when a kill by Chellie Hildebrandt broke a 5-all tie that gave Husty the lead for good in that one as well. Lourdes would remain close, down only 12-8 midway through. But an 8-3 run this time by the Falcons was the burst that gave them the breathing room to close out the set.
Methodically building momentum just like they did in those two sets has been commonplace for the Falcons this year.
“That’s kind of been what we’ve done most of the season, in our whopping five matches that we’ve played,” Capps said. “They don’t panic. They’re going to take a couple chances and when you play aggressive, you’re going to make some errors. It wasn’t beautiful — we have a lot of sophomores out there — but I think they know that, ‘OK, we’ll get the next one. Shake it off, go play.’
“A lot of them are club players so they have that experience where they’ve played with their back against the wall many times in the club season. And then that transfers over to high school. So we’re really the beneficiaries of that training that they’ve received in the offseason.”
For Capps, it also was a signature win in the sense that, now in his third year at the helm for the Falcons, it was the first time in four tries that he’s beaten Lourdes — the conference champ both of his first two years as Husty’s coach.
“If you go into their gym, I think it’s like 13 straight conference championships. It’s intimidating,” he said. “I know they’re down — it’s not like beating them when they’re at full strength. But it just felt good.”
Husty is now 4-1 overall and 3-0 in league matches while the Knights are 0-7 and 0-2.
And with a bye in next Tuesday’s WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinals before a match-up with either fourth-seeded Cambria-Friesland or fifth-seeded Fall River in Thursday’s semifinals, the top-seeded Falcons are feeling good about where they’re at as a team.
“Tonight,” Capps said, “we got our work in trying to get better — because we think we can go a good distance in the playoffs.
“So we used (tonight) to work on the things that we wanted to work on.”
HUSTISFORD 3, OSHKOSH LOURDES 0</&hspag3>
Lourdes 18 15 14
Husty 25 25 25
Lourdes leaders: Not available.
Husty leaders: Kills — Kelsey Ewert 7, Riley Becker 7, Allison Noll 6. Assists—Allison Noll 10, Chellie Hildebrandt 8. Aces — Kelsey Ewert 4. Blocks — Kelsey Ewert 1½. Digs — Ariona Hildebrandt 24, Kelsey Ewert 20.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!