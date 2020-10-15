GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Special night for Hustisford's Allison Noll in her team's victory over Lourdes

And it was her ace in the third set that broke a 6-all tie and gave the Falcons the lead for good. They would later go on a 5-0 run to extend an 11-9 advantage to 16-9, giving them the necessary cushion to comfortably close out the match.

In fact, that third set was a virtual carbon copy of the second, when a kill by Chellie Hildebrandt broke a 5-all tie that gave Husty the lead for good in that one as well. Lourdes would remain close, down only 12-8 midway through. But an 8-3 run this time by the Falcons was the burst that gave them the breathing room to close out the set.

Methodically building momentum just like they did in those two sets has been commonplace for the Falcons this year.

“That’s kind of been what we’ve done most of the season, in our whopping five matches that we’ve played,” Capps said. “They don’t panic. They’re going to take a couple chances and when you play aggressive, you’re going to make some errors. It wasn’t beautiful — we have a lot of sophomores out there — but I think they know that, ‘OK, we’ll get the next one. Shake it off, go play.’