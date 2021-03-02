GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Waupun outlasts Mayville on opening night of WIAA's "alternate fall season"

MAYVILLE — Like setters tend to do, Haley Huenink took the bull by the horns Tuesday night.
And in so doing, the senior on Waupun’s prep girls volleyball team helped steer the Warriors to a 27-25, 23-25, 25-11, 23-25, 15-9 win over Mayville on opening night of the WIAA’s “alternate fall season” for teams that couldn’t participate at the traditional time of year last September and October because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“She gave the team a phenomenal pep talk about what we can control and what we can’t — and how to move forward and keep that fight,” Warriors’ coach Julie Greiten said of Huenink’s hand in helping Waupun endure every punch Mayville threw. “(The seniors’) determination is what the rest of the team was able to feed off of.”
The Warriors needed a steady hand to guide them because Mayville didn’t give in without putting up a fight.
After Delaney Stelsel’s kill followed by an unforced error by the Cardinals gave Waupun the win in the opening set, Mayville answered in the second set.
Thalia Murillo’s kill gave the Cardinals a 9-4 lead and they would maintain that advantage until late, when a 5-1 run got the Warriors within 23-22. It was then that Maggie Vander Schaaf landed back-to-back kills to even the match at a set apiece.
“With it being our first match and not having had any tournaments or scrimmage time to try out a line-up before our first game, we learned a lot in that first set and that second set,” Mayville coach Sarah Persha said of playing musical chairs early on to try and come up with the right mix.
It was Waupun that found its rhythm again in the third set, however, finishing the set on a 19-5 run to regain command of the match after the score was tied at 6.
“It’s just, in the first game of the year, trying to learn how to keep that momentum — and what that momentum can do. Keeping your head,” Greiten said of the composure her team exhibited, ultimately helping it endure the back-and-forth nature of the match. “So don’t start looking at those next couple points, or getting up by five — focus on just getting that one point.
That mindset worked, but not before Mayville evened things back up again at two sets apiece. The score was tied 10 times in that set, with the last time when it was knotted at 23, before the Cardinals got the final two points to force a fifth and final set.
“We just needed to be really aggressive (at blocking) and try to get them to make mistakes,” Persha said. “We couldn’t play safe — when we played safe is when (Waupun) excelled, so I kept telling them, ‘We can’t play safe; we’ve got to be aggressive. Offensively and defensively, we’ve got to make them make mistakes.’
“That’s kind of what we figured out.”
The fifth set was a tug-of-war early, tied at 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 before Waupun got on a roll and took command with a 7-1 run to make it 12-6.
Mayville would answer, but with so little margin for error at that point, the Cardinals weren’t able to fend off the Warriors.
“We were able to make a couple switches to make a couple better match-ups at the net,” Persha said, “and that seemed to work in our favor.
“But we just couldn’t get that last set.”
Waupun’s resilience was a big reason why.
“I’m just really proud of how the girls fought tonight,” Greiten said. “They pushed through and weren’t going to let a team they felt they could beat take the better of them. I was really proud of their determination.”
WAUPUN 3, MAYVILLE 2
Waupun …. 27 23 25 23 15
Mayville …. 25 25 23 25 9
Waupun leaders: Kills —Delaney Stelsel 10, Gaby Matamoros 7, McKenna Cunningham 7, Ruby Flegnor 7. Assists — Lexie Gerritson 15, Hailey Huenink 15. Aces — Gaby Matamoros 3, Haley Huenink 2. Blocks — Alysa Pattee 3, Gaby Matamoros 2, Delaney Stelsel 2, Lexi Gerritson 2. Digs —McKenna Cunningham 9, Ruby Flegnor 8, Jensen Jahn 7.