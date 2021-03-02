GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Waupun outlasts Mayville on opening night of WIAA's "alternate fall season"

“With it being our first match and not having had any tournaments or scrimmage time to try out a line-up before our first game, we learned a lot in that first set and that second set,” Mayville coach Sarah Persha said of playing musical chairs early on to try and come up with the right mix.

It was Waupun that found its rhythm again in the third set, however, finishing the set on a 19-5 run to regain command of the match after the score was tied at 6.

“It’s just, in the first game of the year, trying to learn how to keep that momentum — and what that momentum can do. Keeping your head,” Greiten said of the composure her team exhibited, ultimately helping it endure the back-and-forth nature of the match. “So don’t start looking at those next couple points, or getting up by five — focus on just getting that one point.

That mindset worked, but not before Mayville evened things back up again at two sets apiece. The score was tied 10 times in that set, with the last time when it was knotted at 23, before the Cardinals got the final two points to force a fifth and final set.