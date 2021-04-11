GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Waupun threatens in 2nd set but Beaver Dam responds, beats Warriors in regional semis

Beaver Dam was clinging to a 12-9 lead in the third set before ripping off a 13-2 run to close things out, with the 23rd and 24th points coming on kills by Cassandra Luedtke and match point coming on a hitting error by Waupun.

In the first set, a block by Wittnebel provided the 23rd point, a kill by Allen the 24th and an error by Waupun the 25th to cap off a 15-5 run after the set was tied for the last time at 10-all.

Greiten said the Warriors were just a step slow in the rematch of Friday night’s contest but also that she was happy with the way her team didn’t fold-up shop after dropping the first set.

“Energy in general is something I wish we were a little bit better with throughout the whole season. We’re very even-keeled, which at times is really nice but at times when you need that little extra push, that little extra pep, it’s hard to find,” she said. “I’m not exactly sure what it was with the girls that they couldn’t find it today. But I know I’m still proud of everything they accomplished this season.

“We made Beaver Dam work for it. And if anything, if we couldn’t win it, we were going to make sure that it wasn’t as easy as they wanted it to be. And we really accomplished that goal.”