GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Waupun threatens in 2nd set but Beaver Dam responds, beats Warriors in regional semis

Things went just fine for Beaver Dam’s prep girls volleyball team at home Friday night against Waupun, with some adversity along the way but ultimately the road leading to a Senior Night sweep of the Warriors.
They went even better for the Golden Beavers in the rematch.
Haley Allen hammered home 18 kills, Gracie Halfman had 18 digs and third-seeded Beaver Dam trailed only briefly — midway through the second set — en route to a 25-15, 25-22, 25-11 win over second-seeded Waupun in Saturday afternoon’s WIAA Division 1 regional semifinals at Sun Prairie High School.
“Our passing was a lot of better and our defense was better, and we didn’t have a lot of hitting mistakes,” Beaver Dam coach Doug Pickarts said comparing Friday night’s win, which required big runs to end the second and third sets in order to prevail, with Saturday’s victory.
Pickarts added that his team was motivated to beat Waupun for a second day in a row because the Warriors voted Beaver Dam to be the No. 4 seed (which would ultimately get awarded to Ripon) at Monday’s seeding meeting.
“And that’s an insult when we felt we played tougher competition,” Pickart said. “We can sit there and say that all we want, but we’ve got to prove it on the floor.”
Which is exactly what Beaver Dam did, in particular in the second set.
Waupun opened that set on a 7-2 run, prompting Pickarts to call timeout in order to regroup.
It was a critical juncture in the match considering that had the Warriors been able to extend upon the lead, Beaver Dam would have been real danger of seeing the match evened back up at a set apiece.
“But we came out of the timeout and we scored six of seven,” Pickarts said. “Our kids didn’t panic. That’s the biggest thing — especially for a young team — is our kids didn’t panic.
“They responded, and I give them a lot of credit for that.”
It was a spike kill by Kylie Wittnebel that tied the set up at 8, and she would also cap the set off with a kill to put Beaver Dam firmly in control of the match.
Waupun had taken a 19-15 lead in that set before the Golden Beavers ended with a 10-3 run.
“We were definitely there,” Waupun coach Julie Greiten said of coming close to tying the match up. “We talked about in the huddle, like, ‘Hey, we can’t let them back into this; we have to keep pushing forward,’” she added of when it was 7-2.
“The timeout did exactly what he wanted to do — it threw us off our game just enough to shoot the momentum back to them, and they were able to then utilize that and take advantage of it.”
Beaver Dam was clinging to a 12-9 lead in the third set before ripping off a 13-2 run to close things out, with the 23rd and 24th points coming on kills by Cassandra Luedtke and match point coming on a hitting error by Waupun.
In the first set, a block by Wittnebel provided the 23rd point, a kill by Allen the 24th and an error by Waupun the 25th to cap off a 15-5 run after the set was tied for the last time at 10-all.
Greiten said the Warriors were just a step slow in the rematch of Friday night’s contest but also that she was happy with the way her team didn’t fold-up shop after dropping the first set.
“Energy in general is something I wish we were a little bit better with throughout the whole season. We’re very even-keeled, which at times is really nice but at times when you need that little extra push, that little extra pep, it’s hard to find,” she said. “I’m not exactly sure what it was with the girls that they couldn’t find it today. But I know I’m still proud of everything they accomplished this season.
“We made Beaver Dam work for it. And if anything, if we couldn’t win it, we were going to make sure that it wasn’t as easy as they wanted it to be. And we really accomplished that goal.”
Above all else, Greiten is happy her team got to play this season — and that it finished with a winning record to boot, ending the year 7-4.
“It’s rough to end this way, against a big rival, but we had a good season,” she said. “I’m proud of everything they fought through, with COVID and not knowing if we were having a season and re-planning, and this is only our second match with a whole team. But they found ways to win.”
BEAVER DAM 3, WAUPUN 0
Beaver Dam;25;25;25
Waupun;15;22;11
Beaver Dam leaders: Kills — Haley Allen 18. Assists — Leila Ashley 27. Aces — Cassandra Luedtke 3. Blocks — Kylie Wittnebel 4. Digs — Gracie Halfman 18.
Waupun leaders: Kills — Ruby Flegner 5, Delaney Stelsel 4, McKenna Cunningham 4. Assists — Haley Huenink 10, Lexi Gerritson 7. Aces — Gaby Matamoros 2. Blocks — Gaby Matamoros 3. Digs — Jensen Jahn 6.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.