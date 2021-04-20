GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Waupun's Huenink, Mayville's Vander Schaaf top area honorees on all-Flyway awards list

Any other time Waupun’s prep girls volleyball team would be in the East Central Conference. But with the COVID-19 pandemic gripping the country for the last 13 months, the Warriors were forced to put their season on hold last August and instead take part in the WIAA’s alternate fall season this spring.

Haley Huenink made a big impression on the new league.

The Warriors’ senior setter was chosen as first team all-Flyway—the only first team choice among the two area teams in the league—after helping Waupun take second place with a 7-2 record.

Waupun, which competed in Division 1 for the postseason because of the limited number of teams competing this spring, finished the season 7-4 overall after falling to Beaver Dam in the regional semifinals.

Also on the awards list for Waupun were senior Delaney Stelsel, junior Gaby Matamoros and freshman Lexi Gerritson, who all received honorable mention.

Meantime, Mayville landed senior hitter Maggie Vander Schaff on the second team. Vander Schaff helped lead the Cardinals to a tie for fourth place in the league with Ripon, both 5-4.