GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Waupun's Huenink, Mayville's Vander Schaaf top area honorees on all-Flyway awards list

Any other time Waupun’s prep girls volleyball team would be in the East Central Conference. But with the COVID-19 pandemic gripping the country for the last 13 months, the Warriors were forced to put their season on hold last August and instead take part in the WIAA’s alternate fall season this spring.
Haley Huenink made a big impression on the new league.
The Warriors’ senior setter was chosen as first team all-Flyway—the only first team choice among the two area teams in the league—after helping Waupun take second place with a 7-2 record.
Waupun, which competed in Division 1 for the postseason because of the limited number of teams competing this spring, finished the season 7-4 overall after falling to Beaver Dam in the regional semifinals.
Also on the awards list for Waupun were senior Delaney Stelsel, junior Gaby Matamoros and freshman Lexi Gerritson, who all received honorable mention.
Meantime, Mayville landed senior hitter Maggie Vander Schaff on the second team. Vander Schaff helped lead the Cardinals to a tie for fourth place in the league with Ripon, both 5-4.
She also helped the Cardinals beat Oakfield in five sets and Horicon in four at the WIAA Division 2 regional tournament, giving Mayville its first regional championship in program history.
The Cardinals fell to Sevastopol in the sectional semifinals but finished with a winning record on the spring at 7-5.
She was joined on the awards list by a trio of teammates in senior Megan Schellpfeffer and sophomores Viviana Smelcer and Kyra Kuehn.
Laconia won the league title with a perfect 9-0 record and also was bestowed the league’s Player of the Year recipient as senior Haley Rens took home that award.
Also on the first team from Laconia, which lost in five sets to Brodhead in the Division 2 sectional finals, was Lexy Smit.
That loss to Brodhead was the Spartans only defeat of the spring.
Taking second place in the Flyway this season was Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs, which finished 8-1.
The Ledgers, whose lone loss in league play was a five-setter to Laconia on March 18, advanced to the D2 state tournament but lost in the semifinals in five sets to Washburn, ending the year 11-2.
ALL-FLYWAY CONFERENCE
PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Haley Rens, Sr., Laconia.
FIRST TEAM — Haley Rens*, Sr., Laconia; Izzy Coon*, Jr., Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs; Lexy Smit, Sr., Laconia; Kendall Ahern, Sr., Springs; Kaylee Frey, Sr., Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran; Haley Huenink, Sr., Waupun; Jenna Wuest, Sr., North Fond du Lac.
SECOND TEAM — Maggie Vander Schaaf, Sr., Mayville; Alexa Miler, Sr., Ripon; Maleigha Kovalaske, Fr., Ripon; Kylie Krueger, Soph., Campbellsport; Cassidy Stahl, Jr., Campbellsport; Olivia Mahone, Sr., Laconia; Bella Bauer, Sr., St. Mary’s Spring.
HONORABLE MENTION — Katy Radavich, Jr., Laconia; Taylor Davies, Sr., Laconia; Jayda Janeczko, Sr., Laconia; Megan Schellpfeffer, Sr., Mayville; Viviana Smelcer, Soph, Mayville; Kyra Kuehn, Soph., Mayville; Gaby Matamoros, Jr., Waupun; Delaney Stelsel, Sr., Waupun; Lexie Gerritson, Fr., Waupun; Kylie Neill, Sr., Lomira; Tenley Gassner, Sr., Lomira; Alyana Suprenand, Sr., Winnebago Lutheran; Malayna Dins, Sr., Lomira; Taneal Tadman, Soph, Oakfield; Abi Streeter, Sr., Oakfield; Sheridan Zimmerman, Soph., Ripon; Erika Mills, Jr., Ripon; Alexis Feucht, Sr., Campbellsport; Maggie Sawicki, Jr., Springs; Sydney Pitz, Soph., Springs; Alyssa Braun, Sr., North Fond du Lac.
*Indicates unanimous selection
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.