Here's a reason why coach Jeff Kohlbeck has set high expectations for Randolph volleyball every year

Jeff Kohlbeck has spent the past 20 years as the head coach of the Randolph prep girls volleyball team. Each season has been better than the previous.

That’s because of the girls he’s been able to teach the game for two decades. During that time, the Rockets have obtained a lot of wins.

In fact, with a 25-19, 25-7, 25-12 sweep of 14th-seeded Palmyra-Eagle in Tuesday night’s WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal, the third-seeded Rockets helped Kohlbeck reach his 400th career victory.

“It’s been great. The kids are what make it special,” said Kohlbeck, who has a 400-239 career record with Randolph. “Randolph’s always had great kids in the school district and it’s just been fun with the group we’ve had in volleyball over the years. They’re all great kids, so it makes it enjoyable to go to practice every day.

“I’m still enjoying it and still love doing it. I really have no urge to step down at any point soon. It’s been a lot of fun. You’ve got to give the kids a lot of credit.”

So he will.