Here's a reason why coach Jeff Kohlbeck has set high expectations for Randolph volleyball every year

Jeff Kohlbeck has spent the past 20 years as the head coach of the Randolph prep girls volleyball team. Each season has been better than the previous.
That’s because of the girls he’s been able to teach the game for two decades. During that time, the Rockets have obtained a lot of wins.
In fact, with a 25-19, 25-7, 25-12 sweep of 14th-seeded Palmyra-Eagle in Tuesday night’s WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal, the third-seeded Rockets helped Kohlbeck reach his 400th career victory.
“It’s been great. The kids are what make it special,” said Kohlbeck, who has a 400-239 career record with Randolph. “Randolph’s always had great kids in the school district and it’s just been fun with the group we’ve had in volleyball over the years. They’re all great kids, so it makes it enjoyable to go to practice every day.
“I’m still enjoying it and still love doing it. I really have no urge to step down at any point soon. It’s been a lot of fun. You’ve got to give the kids a lot of credit.”
So he will.
“I’ve been around a long time, so it’s pretty cool,” Kohlbeck said. “I’ve been lucky to have a lot of good players play for me and a lot of good kids play for me. It makes it a lot easier. It’s pretty special, especially getting (this milestone) in the playoffs. Coming into the season, we knew we would need quite a few wins in order to get to this point. We have an excellent team. The girls played really well all year. To get it with this group of girls has been really special.”
Against the Panthers, Carizma Muth and Cassie Alsum both had exceptional matches. Muth finished with 14 kills, seven digs and two aces. Alsum added eight kills for the Rockets.
"Those are two of our best players on the court,” Kohlbeck said. “Cassie and Carizma are both very powerful hitters. They’re also rotational players. They’re excellent back row players and good servers too. They can do just about anything for us and we rely on them quite a bit in these games. They came out tonight and had really solid games.”
The Rockets have more than held their own against bigger teams and once again captured the Trailways West Conference title. Randolph will host the gold division of league-wide this weekend.
Randolph’s Brandi Fuller also had five digs and four aces while Jorey Buwalda had 27 assists and Lauren Grieger finished with a pair of blocks.
The Rockets started out slow but were able to finish off the first set with a close victory.
“We were able to run our offense pretty smoothly,” Kohlbeck said. “Our passing went really well. We struggled with our serving early on, especially in that first set. That’s why that set was so close. Once we straightened that out, the game got a lot easier for us.”
The Rockets won the next two sets by double digits. They will advance to Thursday's regional semifinal, where they'll meet sixth-seeded Johnson Creek, which defeated 11th-seeded Dodgeland, 25-16, 25-20, 25-20, on Tuesday.
Kohlbeck said one of the things he’s learned over time has been patience. In his earlier days, he might’ve been upset when things weren’t going the Rockets’ way.
“I kind of learned to lay back a little bit on that and just to stay calmer,” he said. “The kids are always trying their best to do everything they can.”
He had to change because he wanted to make sure the players liked playing for him.
"You’ve got to have good players. That’s where it starts," Kohlbeck said earlier in the season when Rio coach JC Madorin won his 100th match. "You’ve got to have kids there that enjoy playing the sport and enjoy playing for you, really. My No. 1 goal when I started coaching is I wanted the kids to enjoy playing for me. I think for the most part they do."
Rio coach JC Madorin reached 100 career victories with 3-1 win over Trailways West Conference foe Fall River on Sept. 28.
Speaking of his earlier days, Kohlbeck, who was a JV coach before becoming the head coach of the program, found immediate success before the program fell off a bit. He built it back up by working with the middle school program and putting emphasis on the freshmen and sophomore classes.
After a while, Randolph grew into a consistent contender. Randolph has won nine conference titles under Kohlbeck’s lead, including the past two years.
“It got us to the point where the last 10 years we’re always a strong team and one of the best teams in our division and in our conference,” Kohlbeck said. “That just goes to show what the younger kids are doing and what our assistant coaches are doing with the younger kids.”
Randolph coach Jeff Kohlbeck scheduled tough non-conference games, several highly competitive Div. 1 tournaments to prepare a highly touted Rockets volleyball team during the 2021 season.
Now he’s living out what he set to do.
“That was my goal all along: Make sure we had one of the strongest programs year in and year out,” Kohlbeck said. “It got to the point in Randolph of, if we don’t win the conference championship, it’s below our expectations every year.
“It’s great to have those high expectations.”
