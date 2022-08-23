Here's the skinny on area high school girls volleyball conference favorites, contenders and things to watch

There was plenty of hardware collected by area teams at the end of of the 2021 high school girls volleyball season.

Reedsburg made its first-ever WIAA Division 2 state tournament appearance, while the Beavers, Sauk Prairie, Randolph and Waupun CWC all captured regional championships.

The Eagles, Rockets, Crusaders and Golden Eagles also reigned supreme in their respective conferences and all four look poised to make a run at repeat championships this fall. That's not to say the road will be easy.

Randolph will get quite the challenge from the likes of Rio and Cambria-Friesland for the top spot in the Trailways West, while Mauston must deal with a trio of top contenders, including rival Wisconsin Dells in the South Central.

It should make for an interesting season that is set to tip off this week.

Badger East Conference

Who’s in it: Beaver Dam, DeForest, Fort Atkinson, Milton, Monona Grove, Stoughton, Watertown, Waunakee.

Favorite: Waunakee. The Warriors nearly went unbeaten through the league regular season last year before going a perfect 5-0 in the Badger East Conference tournament to win the outright league championship. The Warriors, who went 34-15 and finished two wins away from state, return two first-team all-league picks in senior Ally Saleh and junior Summer Grigg. The Warriors also return their second- and third-leading setters, as well as their fourth- and fifth-best attackers.

Contenders: Fort Atkinson, Watertown. Both the Blackhawks and Goslings fell to the Warriors on their way to the league title but figure to have the best shot to dethrone them this fall. Fort Atkinson (21-9) returns junior defensive specialist/setter Andi Spies, the reigning league player of the year, among two returning all-league picks. Meanwhile, the Goslings (26-18) bring back a pair of all-league picks themselves, including second-team senior middle blocker Abby Walsh.

Things to know: Waunakee has won three consecutive conference championships dating back to 2018. The Warriors won the final two titles in the Badger North before the 16-team league restructured into the current Badger East/West configuration ahead of the 2021-22 school year. DeForest finished third at the conference tournament last season and while they don’t return any all-league selections, they do bring back 10 players from last year’s side that finished 27-19. The Warriors and Blackhawks meet in their second conference game of the year, an early tilt that could drastically influence the conference tournament seedings.

Badger West Conference

Who’s in it: Baraboo, Madison Edgewood, Monroe, Mt. Horeb, Oregon, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie.

Favorite: Sauk Prairie. Coming off their second-ever state appearance in 2020, the Eagles shared the Badger West Conference title with Madison Edgewood last year. Sauk Prairie, which finished 46-4 overall, won the regular season meeting between the two sides but fell in the league tournament to settle for a split. Despite some key departures in two NCAA Division I commits, the Eagles look reloaded and ready for a repeat push this fall. First-team senior middle blocker Maggie Hartwig is back, as well as three other all-league selections, including second-team picks Alexis Klemm and Anni Braund.

Contenders: Madison Edgewood, Oregon, Mt. Horeb. The Crusaders (33-10) have some more retooling to do after the loss of five all-conference selections, but the cupboard isn’t entirely bare for coach Eliza Zwettler. Second-team senior middle hitter Addie Schmotzer is back, as well as honorable mention junior Gillian Koning. Schmotzer has verbally committed to St. Thomas (Minn.), while Koning and junior Diane Pichelman have committed to UW-Green Bay. Along with the Crusaders, Mt. Horeb and Oregon could push the Eagles for the league’s top spot. Three honorable mention all-league picks are back for the Vikings, while the Panthers are anchored by Div. I recruit Coco Barnett.

Things to know: Sauk Prairie opens with three of their first four league games against Oregon, Madison Edgewood and Mt. Horeb, including trips to the Crusaders and Vikings, providing a great test for the Eagles early on. … Reedsburg lost a big senior class from last year's team that qualified for a first-ever WIAA Division 2 state tournament. The Beavers will rely on junior setter Mckenna Oetzman to lead the way.

Capitol North Conference

Who’s in it: Columbus, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Lodi, Poynette, Watertown Luther Prep.

Favorite: Watertown Luther Prep. After finishing in a tie as runner-up last year, the Phoenix look ready to rise to the top of the league standings. Luther Prep, which finished 23-12 last season, returns a pair of all-league first-team selections in seniors Emma Bortulin and Sam Fisch. Also back is honorable mention pick Anna Kieselhorst as the trio were among just five returning all-conference players.

Contenders: Lakeside Lutheran, Lake Mills. The only other team to return any all-conference players is Lakeside Lutheran, which should once again be in the title conversation. The Warriors, who finished 27-13 last season, are led by second-team all-league selection Olivia Bartels, while fellow senior Cheyenne Johnson was an honorable mention pick. The Warriors’ rival from down the road and defending league champs Lake Mills (29-8) should also fight for the top spot even after the loss of reigning league player of the year Ava Belling among four all-conference grads.

Things to know: Watertown Luther Prep is looking to become the third different league champion in as many seasons. The Phoenix and Warriors meet in their league opener, while a penultimate clash between the Phoenix and L-Cats could determine the title race. … Columbus could serve as a dark horse title contender with eight players back under coach Aileen Heller. Both Lodi and Poynette have new coaches at the helm after finishing fifth and sixth last year. Adam Buss takes over for Adaora Bilse for the Blue Devils, while Jesse Atkins, the Pumas' assistant the last two seasons, succeeds Janeen Hutchinson.

South Central Conference

Who’s in it: Adams-Friendship, Mauston, Nekoosa, Wautoma, Westfield, Wisconsin Dells.

Favorite: Mauston. Since surging to the top of the South Central Conference in 2019, the Golden Eagles have held onto the top spot three years running, and their grasp on the title appears strong again this fall. Despite some significant graduation turnover, including the loss of league player of the year Mia Quist, Mauston returns a pair of massive offensive weapons in seniors Anna Kudick and Brie Eckerman. Kudick was a fellow first-team all-conference pick alongside Quist, while Eckerman earned second-team honors. The Golden Eagles must replace their setter among five other departures.

Contenders: Wisconsin Dells, Westfield, Wautoma. Prior to Mauston’s run of three straight titles, Wisconsin Dells had won eight of the previous 10 according to WisSports.net. Despite a fourth-place finish last year, the Chiefs (16-19) bring back an experienced group anchored by Bryn Janke. The junior earned first-team all-league honors last season after finishing first or second in each of the five major statistical categories. Last year’s runner-up Westfield and third-place Wautoma should be in the mix as well. Both the Pioneers (18-9) and Hornets (16-13) bring back a pair of all-conference selections and deep returning groups. Wautoma graduated just two seniors last year while Westfield had three head out the door.

Things to know: Prior to 2019 Mauston had never won a South Central Conference championship and only since 2009 has Wisconsin Dells or Wautoma been the only other teams to hoist the league trophy. A conference opening clash between the Golden Eagles and Chiefs on Sept. 8 could go a long way in determining the league title holder, which hasn’t finished unbeaten each of the last two years.

Trailways East Conference

Who’s in it: Beaver Dam Wayland, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Oshkosh Lourdes, Oakfield, Oshkosh Valley Christian, Waupun CWC.

Favorite: Waupun CWC. The Crusaders rolled to their second Trailways East Conference title in five years last season and are the odds-on favorite once again. CWC graduated just three players last season and returns three all-Trailways East first-team selections, including co-player of the year Kaitlyn Vander Werff. The senior setter who earned first-team Division 4 all-state by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association, racked up a league-best 744 assists as well as a team-high 89 aces. Fellow first-team selections Ada Smies and Elise Ritzema are also back, with the former coming off an honorable mention all-state season.

Contenders: Horicon, Hustisford. The Falcons finished runner-up to the Crusaders last season while the Marshladies took fourth, and the rivals are hoping to give CWC a run for its money for the top spot. Hustisford (27-8) returns a pair of second-team all-league selections in seniors Morgan Kehl and Autumn Kuehl among six total returnees. Meanwhile, Horicon (17-9) will be anchored by junior Natalie Boehmer, who garnered first-team all-conference recognition last year. Also back for the Marshladies is second-team pick Hanna Soblewski.

Things to know: Since its formation in 2017, only Waupun CWC and Oshkosh Lourdes have finished atop the league standings. The Crusaders and Red Knights end the regular season against one another, and don’t count out Lourdes from the team title race following some growing pains last year. … Dodgeland was also young last season and while the Trojans struggled in non-conference play, they finished 5-2 in conference play to finish third.

Trailways West Conference

Who’s in it: Cambria-Friesland, Fall River, Markesan, Montello, Pardeeville, Princeton/Green Lake, Randolph, Rio.

Favorite: Randolph. The Rockets have won four of the last five Trailways West Conference titles and they look poised to add to that total this fall. Even with the departure of a strong five-girl senior class which included league player of the year Cassandra Alsum, Randolph is fully loaded with five returning all-conference selections. Leading that group are three first-team selections in seniors Carizma Muth, Jorey Buwalda and Brandi Fuller. Muth garnered first-team Division 3 WVCA all-state honors, while Buwalda and Fuller were honorable mention all-state picks. The team also returns Rylea Alvin. The junior is coming off a torn ACL suffered midway through last season but coach Jeff Kohlbeck is expecting big things from the NCAA Division I recruit.

Contenders: Rio, Cambria-Friesland. The Rockets have been a true thorn in the side of Rio, finishing ahead of the runner-up Vikings each of the last two seasons. The Vikings should once again be in the mix to dethrone Randolph this fall behind the efforts of returning first-team all-conference picks Emily Loging and Anna Benisch. Right on the heels of the Rockets and Vikings has been Cambria-Friesland, which could also be a wild card in the race to the league title.

Things to know: Buwalda has committed to play basketball at UW-Milwaukee after leading the Randolph girls basketball team to its first-ever WIAA Div. 5 state championship. … Fall River returns seven players from last year’s team that finished 20-10, including a trio of sophomores. Expect the Pirates to give league teams some trouble. … Pardeeville graduated a strong four-person senior class but the Bulldogs still have size. Senior middle blocker Jessi Ernst returns.

Others

Waupun struggled to a last-place finish in the East Central Conference last fall. The Warriors' fortunes could change this fall, however, thanks to a deep returning roster. Waupun welcomes back six players from last year’s team led by junior Lexie Gerritson, a second-team all-conference pick last year.