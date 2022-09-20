Homeschool sisters, increased hunger fueling Portage volleyball to best start in eight years

It’s never easy for a first-time head coach taking over a program.

Now imagine how difficult it may be for a pair of homeschooled sisters to integrate into a public school team for the first time. That’s the task Sarah and Lucia Blau have faced this fall joining the Portage High School volleyball team.

The senior and sophomore duo have more than fit in with the young Warriors under first-time head coach Connie Wampler, helping Portage reach heights it hasn’t seen in nearly a decade with a month remaining in the regular season.

“It’s really all about the kids believing they can do it. That’s the first thing we’ve had to address is that, ‘Yes, we can play with people,’” Wampler said following the team’s three-set loss to Oregon on Sept. 13.

“And yes, we probably have to play at our highest peak to stay with some of the teams in this conference, but the biggest thing is just getting them to believe in their own skills and that they have a skillset that enables us to win.”

Junior Chloe Hibner added: “I think it’s been great. We’ve all been given a lot of fresh starts and new opportunities. … I think it’s exciting more than anything.”

That excitement is shared on behalf of the Blau sisters, who joined the team this fall after spending their earlier playing days as part of the Madison Area High School club team. Sarah and Lucia, who live in Merrimac just 16½ miles outside Portage, have been playing since the fifth and sixth grades, respectively, and jumped at the chance to try something different.

It was a stark change for Sarah ahead of her senior season, but one she was willing to make for her younger sister.

“For Lucia to get started in something new, we were hoping for her to enjoy it, and I just really like the public school experience,” Sarah said. “The teammates are really nice and I love the coaches.”

Wampler said she and the rest of her coaching staff — assistants Tara Seiler and Rachel Nachreiner — knew about a week before the season was set to start that the Blau sisters would be joining the team, an addition that became official after they filled out their PI-1206 documents with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. Wampler admitted that while the addition of the girls “has been an adjustment,” there are some definite benefits.

“It just gives us a couple other options, and some height, which we don’t have a lot of,” Wampler said. “It just gives us some more options so we don’t have to rely one or two people to get all the kills, or one or two people to do all of the blocking.”

Even with some fine-tuning, the Blau sisters and the returning players have enjoyed the merger.

“Having them come in, it was a surprise for all of us, but they were so open to our system and to us girls. We’ve all clicked and they’ve taken on just huge roles for our team,” Hibner said.

Added Lucia: “I think all of them were really welcoming. Being a sophomore on the team, all of the juniors and seniors were really open to helping me learn new things and the plays they run; even just cheers and stuff as a team. Just jelling with the girls, they were really kind knowing my skills and how I play as well, which was really important to me.”

The addition of the Blau sisters hasn’t been the only surprise for the Warriors. Jadynn Gruner transferred into Portage this fall after playing each of her last two seasons at Baraboo, where she earned second-team all-Badger West Conference honors last fall.

While she hasn’t been able to play in any varsity contests for the Warriors, like the Blau sisters, Gruner has been an immense addition to the team. The 6-foot Gruner gives Portage another tall body to play against in practice, and she’s shown she can be incredibly versatile.

“We’ve been able to use Jadynn for different types of serves, she’s big block up there so it’s nice for us to try and hit around her, and we’ve had her do some back-row attacks, which are hard to simulate,” Wampler said.

“Each one of them has brought an absolutely amazing attitude. That’s also really helped us because even though they were more outsiders, once they came in they just fit right away,” junior Mekah Erdmann said.

All of that has created quite the melting pot for the Warriors so far, but it’s been a recipe for success. Entering the final month of the regular season Portage is 16-11 overall, having already eclipsed its win total from the last two seasons combined. The team’s also already won its most games since 2014, when the Warriors finished 28-16.

Following a 7-32 campaign last fall and a winless season in 2020, the Warriors won their first conference game since 2016 with a three-set sweep over Monroe on Aug. 30. Portage has also flexed its muscles at invitationals.

The Warriors won the silver bracket of the Janesville Tournament on Aug. 27, going 5-0 on the second day of the season-opening invite. Portage has also gone 2-2 at each of its last invites, including last Saturday in Iowa-Grant when the Warriors went 2-0 in pool play to begin the afternoon.

“We can see the difference from the summer JAG league to the Janesville tournament, because not only did we have different people but we had all new strengths,” Erdmann said. “They were really put into play in different ways, and at the Janesville tournament we knew we had potential, we worked hard and it really paid off.”

Both Blau sisters described the team — the Warriors also boast senior Aydan Zuther; juniors Lyla Simonson, Estella Brees, Makayla Veith, Emily Johnson, Madison Maass and Adison Hamele; and sophomore Marta Leeland — as “scrappy,” and according to Lucia, the group has “a very ‘never give up’ kind of mentality.”

“This group is hungry and they want to win,” Wampler agreed. “I think that’s the thing; they’re ready to win, they want to win and they want to prove other people wrong and that we can compete.”

As driven as the group is to succeed, they’re also well aware of what the future could hold. With just Sarah Blau and Zuther set to graduate at the end of the school year, the Warriors will return nearly their entire roster, and including the addition of Gruner, Hibner believes this only be the beginning.

“Obviously we’re trying to get as many wins under our belt as we can, but also getting motivated and excited for next year, so we can just keep going up from here,” she said. “We just view this as a starting point and we’re going to keep rising.”