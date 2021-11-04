How a collective culture change has led Wonewoc-Center volleyball to its first-ever state tournament

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Despite the stellar numbers, both girls felt that the program’s prior history gave a perception to opponents they were more than happy to change.

“I don’t think the other teams that we played were ready for us. I think they just had that same feeling of ‘Oh, its Wonewoc. We’re going to take this. It’s going to be an easy play,’” Totzke said.

“I think it keeps people on our toes. There are a lot of people coming out to support us because they haven’t seen this kind of volleyball in a really long time, I think,” Shelby Justman added, crediting the team’s club volleyball experience at the highest level giving them another leg up.

Turning back the tide

That’s not to say the group hasn’t faced hardships this year.

The No. 3 Wolves (26-4) dropped their first conference game of the season and picked up their first four losses by the end of September.

“One of my hopes was that we would actually be undefeated, because then we could use my slogan ‘From defeated to undefeated,’” Nikki Justman said. “I still feel like we met that though; we were beaten, but we’re still ‘undefeated.’”

The Wolves definitely have been the later half of the season.