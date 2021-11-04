How a collective culture change has led Wonewoc-Center volleyball to its first-ever state tournament

WONEWOC — The old saying of “Rome wasn’t built in a day,” can often be reflective of successful sports programs.
The Wonewoc-Center prep girls volleyball team was far from the Roman Coliseum when coach Nikki Justman took over the reins in 2016. The Wolves went a winless 0-19 that season, and three more sub-.500 followed with the program slowly finding its bark.
The Wolves are definitely howling now.
Behind a culture change that’s permeated the Wonewoc-Center ranks from top-to-bottom, the Wolves turned in an historic season this fall, culminating with a first-ever trip to the WIAA Division 4 state tournament with Friday’s semifinals match against second-seeded Chippewa Falls McDonell Central.
“I still couldn’t give the words to describe how we all feel,” senior Nicole Totzke of the team’s four-set triumph over Highland in a Div. 4 sectional final.
“I’m pretty sure it’ll hit us when we get there, but as of right now it’s still kind of like ‘Did we really do that? We actually did that?’ It’s pretty rewarding and it feels amazing.”
“I think it just shocked heck out of them,” Nikki Justman added. “Not that they didn’t think they could do it, but because they were amazed at what they could do.”
That reward has long been on the minds of the Wolves, especially Totzke and fellow senior Shelby Justman. The latter started as a freshman in 2018 when Wonewoc-Center finished the year 4-17 that season, and when Totzke joined the following year the Wolves saw a slight improvement, going 9-21.
Still, the group didn’t possess much self-confidence.
“Sophomore and freshman year we wanted to win but we doubted ourselves,” Shelby Justman said. “We were like ‘We’re 0-11, this isn’t going too hot,’ and I don’t think we ever realized we would be going to state one year.”
That belief started to shift last fall as the fruits of those little successes truly began to turn into a larger harvest last season however. The Wolves finished tied for runner-up in the Scenic Bluffs Conference and reached the Div. 2 regional final in the alternate fall season this past spring.
Everybody buying in
Those accomplishments haven’t been just because of one or two girls either, as the Wolves have come together as a group to turn around their fortunes.
“You have a couple girls who decided to make a change in the culture. They bring along a couple more for the ride, and then the next group of girls are like ‘Well, we want to come along for that ride,’” Nikki Justman said.
“Then you get a couple more and all of a sudden instead of one or two with that culture (change), you have got six or seven. It’s ignited such a fire in our younger girls, and they’ve got younger girls (committed),” she added, noting the team has at least a half-dozen club volleyball players.
“That kind of buy-in from everybody.”
It hasn’t just been the players either. Nikki Justman, mom of Shelby and Kelsey, recalled weekends in which she drove her daughters to club tournaments in the snow at 4 in the morning, while playing at tournaments from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. or midnight.
“It’s those sorts of things that change the parent buy-in, to do that for your kids, that makes a big difference in a program.”
Former players have paid just as crucial a part two. Nikki Justman credited the efforts of last year’s two seniors — Kailey Ertel and Lindsay Peters — with helping spark the group’s turnaround.
“Their leadership made such a big difference for these girls on the court that they just continued it,” she said.
Totzke and Shelby Justman have helped pick up that mantle this fall. Totzke has a second-best 250 kills with a .269 hitting percentage, as well as 65 aces and a team-high 70 blocks. Shelby Justman meanwhile has 199 kills behind a matching .269 hitting percentage coupled with 64 aces and 47 blocks.
Despite the stellar numbers, both girls felt that the program’s prior history gave a perception to opponents they were more than happy to change.
“I don’t think the other teams that we played were ready for us. I think they just had that same feeling of ‘Oh, its Wonewoc. We’re going to take this. It’s going to be an easy play,’” Totzke said.
“I think it keeps people on our toes. There are a lot of people coming out to support us because they haven’t seen this kind of volleyball in a really long time, I think,” Shelby Justman added, crediting the team’s club volleyball experience at the highest level giving them another leg up.
Turning back the tide
That’s not to say the group hasn’t faced hardships this year.
The No. 3 Wolves (26-4) dropped their first conference game of the season and picked up their first four losses by the end of September.
“One of my hopes was that we would actually be undefeated, because then we could use my slogan ‘From defeated to undefeated,’” Nikki Justman said. “I still feel like we met that though; we were beaten, but we’re still ‘undefeated.’”
The Wolves definitely have been the later half of the season.
Wonewoc-Center found a groove late in the season and have now won 13 straight games, including their 22-25, 25-12, 25-16, 25-15 win over Highland in last Saturday’s Div. 4 sectional final.
It was the second straight match the Wolves dropped the opening set after losing the first against Bangor in the sectional semifinal. That followed a regional final win in which Wonewoc-Center trailed a set 10-2 against Hillsboro.
Through it all however, the group has stayed steadfast.
“It doesn’t seem to faze them. They’ve been able to find a way to be like ‘Okay, now we’re clicking. Now we know what adjustments we need to make,’ and that hasn’t always been the case,” Nikki Justman.
“All of a sudden they’re making these adjustments and coming back from that first set loss and being like ‘Well, we got the next one anyways.’ That’s a mental toughness thing and not every team can lose a first set, come back and not let it faze them.”
“It was a lot of like ‘Okay, we won this game. We’re going to put just as much effort into the next game to keep going,’” Totzke added of the team’s current hot streak.
It’s one that they’ll put on the line against a McDonell Central team that’s very familiar to the state tournament. The Macks (34-14) are back at state for the fourth time in 13 years, including a second straight season after finishing runner-up last fall in Div. 4.
McDonell Central has a number of weapons with four girls with at least 200 kills, led by Kaitlyn Ortmann (295, .294 hitting percentage). Meanwhile, Abby Bresina has a team-high 658 assists, Lauryn Deetz leads the way with 75 aces and 510 digs.
“They’ve a very smooth team and they have a couple of good hitters,” Nikki Justman said. “They’re probably a little taller than we are at the net and their experience there will help; they’re very confident, but sometimes being overconfident can be a good thing for us.”
Especially given the fact she knows the firepower the Wolves have as well. Sophomore Kelsey Justman has a team-high 282 kills (.287 hitting percentage) while sophomore Jaelyn Stowe has dished out 743 assists. Both girls also have over 60 aces — Stowe has a team-high 81, while Kelsey Justman has 68 — and sophomore Bryn Ertel has piled up 43 blocks.
It has the group eying the program’s first-ever championship should they get past the Macks before potentially facing either No. 1 Monticello (24-1) or fourth-seeded Wabeno/Laona (37-8) in Saturday’s championship match.
As alluring as a gold, or silver, ball may be, the group is focused on just one thing.
“It would be nice to win one of those beautiful trophies, but really we’re just going in there to play some good volleyball and I think there will be some good competitors there,” Shelby Justman said.
“That’s our goal. Just play some volleyball.”
“Let the results be what the results are; I’m grateful for a win, but what a magical ride if you lose. If you go out playing at your very best, against a very good team, so be it,” Nikki Justman added.
