How area teams fared in the opening round of the prep volleyball playoffs

Rio got to work quickly with a 25-11 win in the opening set and put the Challengers on ice quickly by taking the second and third sets, 25-14 and 25-13. Along with the duo of Loging and Benisch, Vivian Hoene had 24 assists and six digs, while Lexi Marble tallied five aces of her own.

Up next for Rio is No. 4 Hustisford in Thursday’s regional semifinal. The Falcons (27-7) surrendered a combined 11 points in their 25-2, 25-6, 25-3 sweep over Williams Bay Faith Christian on Tuesday.

Blue Devils, Pumas notch upset wins

Rivals Lodi and Poynette each opened their respective postseasons with impressive road wins in Tuesday’s regional quarterfinals as the Blue Devils topped Mayville in a Div. 2 affair, while the Pumas outlasted Horicon in a Div. 3 tilt.

Facing the fourth-seeded Cardinals, No. 5 Lodi grinded out a three-set sweep behind the work of senior Dylann Harrington, who had a team-high 10 kills and 16 digs. The Blue Devils (15-18) pulled away to win each of the first two sets with room to spare at 25-17 and 25-15, but the Cardinals showed no intention of rolling over in the third.