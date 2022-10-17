How Lauren Grieger's leveled-up performance gave state contender Randolph volleyball confidence

RANDOLPH — Lauren Grieger was thrown into the fire for the Randolph volleyball team a season ago.

Grieger was called up from the junior varsity out of necessity as a sophomore when middle blocker Rylea Alvin tore her ACL in a victory over Cambria-Friesland on Sept. 14, 2021. The elevation to varsity forced Grieger to learn at a much faster pace.

"To have that experience last year and bringing it into this year, I think it helped the team a lot with having a little more experience," Grieger said.

Having a year of experience allowed the 5-foot-11 junior middle to be a contributor to the top-seeded Rockets (32-6), who open the WIAA Division 3 playoffs by hosting Lomira on Tuesday.

“That was just huge and that’s why it’s helping us so much this year,” Randolph coach Jeff Kohlbeck said. “Lauren got that head start last year. Now she’s a year ahead of what we thought she’d be at. … Lauren played a big part last year for us.”

The Rockets again went unbeaten in the Trailways West Conference. Grieger enters the postseason with 88 kills and 53 blocks, per MaxPreps.

“Honestly, I think she’s one of our most underrated players,” junior outside hitter Carizma Muth said. “She doesn’t get enough credit. She has the best attitude and she’s always picking up everybody else. She’s one of our best blockers.”

The Rockets already had a strong foundation returning after a 36-8 season a year ago. Randolph is ranked third in Division 3 by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association and has found success with a healthy, star-studded lineup that includes Alvin, senior defensive specialist Brandi Fuller, senior setter Jorey Buwalda and Muth.

"It’s really nice to have everybody back this season and not having to worry about who’s going to fill in for Rylea because she’s back now, which has been really helpful,” Muth said.

The Rockets missed the 6-foot-2 Alvin’s size last season. The year, she leads the team with 249 kills and 30 solo (87 total) blocks.

“She controls the net, blocking," Kohlbeck said. "That helps out our back-row defense a lot. She’s just a powerful, powerful hitter. With her height, you just can’t replace that when she’s not on the court. That’s the thing, she can elevate against most blockers, get above most of them and that’s the part that’s hard to replace. We’ve got girls that can come in and play very good volleyball if somebody gets hurt, but you can’t replace height.”

The Rockets went 9-5 in their first 14 games, which included two tournaments against Division 1 and 2 teams. They were without one of their hitters as Muth returned to the lineup on Sept. 8.

“They adjusted to having less energy,” Muth said. “I think they learned that they need to bring it more and be more encouraging and positive towards one another."

Her return was key for Randolph, which had its 28-match winning streak snapped by Sauk Prairie — the second-ranked team in Division 2 — on Saturday. Muth leads the team with 75 aces, is second with 196 kills and has 143 digs.

“She’s our most consistent hitter in the front row, she can block, she’s an outstanding passer in the back row, she’s a very powerful server, and she gets us a lot of aces,” Kohlbeck said. “To replace one player like that, that can do everything at a very high level is very hard."

Kohlbeck acknowledged his team took the loss from “one of the top teams in the state at any division” on the chin and is prepared when it faces stiff competition in the postseason. That’s why he schedules nonconference games against dominant teams because instead of dwelling on the losses he knows his team will learn from them.

“That was good for us,” Kohlbeck said. “We saw power from them. … We saw stuff from that we haven’t seen all year long and we were able to play right with them. We were very evenly matched.

“When the game was done, I told the girls they proved that they could play with any team in the state, which is true.”