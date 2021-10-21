How Monona Grove held off Baraboo's furious rally in five-set volleyball regional

The Baraboo High School volleyball team extended its season as long as possible Thursday.

The ninth-seeded Thunderbirds came up a few points short, turning a slow start into a thriller before suffering a 25-16, 25-14, 21-25, 17-25, 15-5 loss to No. 8 Monona Grove in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at Monona Grove High School.

“I think just having the home-court advantage really came through for us,” Monona Grove coach Todd Andersen-Goldsworthy said of how his team was able to come back after giving up a two-set lead. “Our girls, the seniors especially, were really determined to get a win on their home court.

“We’ve had quite a few five-set matches this season and I believe we’ve lost them all. So this is the first five-set match we’ve actually been able to close out, and it’s a good one to do it because we can stay alive in the postseason.”

Everything went Monona Grove way during the first two sets. The Silver Eagles (19-18) turned it on late in the first set. Following a kill by Baraboo’s Isabelle Meyer, Monona Grove scored the final eight points, including a Gabby Rivera ace, to turn a 17-16 lead into a 25-16 set-one win.