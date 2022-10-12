How Ohio volleyball recruit Bryn Janke is restoring Wisconsin Dells' success

Since she could walk, Bryn Janke has spent her fall on the volleyball court.

What first started out spending time alongside mom and Wisconsin Dells volleyball coach, Tami Janke, has become a prosperous playing career for Bryn. It’s also helped foster a more connected relationship between the pair the last three years as Bryn Janke became part of her mom's Chiefs team.

That’s not to say the mother-daughter relationship has been easy.

“We were going to do it out tonight,” Tami Janke joked following the Chiefs’ four-set win over Mauston in a South Central Conference game on Sept. 29.

Said Bryn Janke: “It’s definitely hard sometimes. We definitely are really strong-headed people so we don’t always agree on things, but there are some days where I’ll suggest things to her and we’ll bounce things off each other.”

It’s been working for Bryn Janke individually and Wisconsin Dells as a whole this season. The junior setter recently announced her verbal commitment to play at Ohio University. She aided Wisconsin Dells back to its first SCC title since 2018.

With a full year of high school ahead, Bryn Janke's commitment seems quick. However, after a club national championship with FC Elite in the 16 National Division at the USA Volleyball Junior National Championships, the floodgate of prospective schools opened wide.

“June 15 came around and all of a sudden the phone was ringing off the hook,” Tami Janke said.

A litany of schools reached out, including the likes of Auburn, Marquette, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan and a handful of other MAC schools.

For Bryn Janke a number of things stood out about Ohio, but most importantly was how she felt on campus in Athens.

“I just fell in love,” she said. “I knew I wanted a school I could play for, and I had offers to other schools, but I just didn’t feel like they were a good fit. They were either in the wrong location or almost too big of a school where I wasn’t going to play, so I think Ohio is a school where I can walk onto the floor and be successful.”

Bryn Janke didn’t know much about volleyball when she began sitting on the bench alongside her mom and then-Wisconsin Dells Hall of Fame coach Cyndy Collins.

“I could remember when Cyndy was like, ‘Come here Bryn, just sit right here,’” Tami Janke said. “That’s how she learned a lot of the game, just by sitting, watching and learning.”

Bryn Janke absorbed plenty of information as she grew up alongside the program. Of the numerous teams she followed, the 2015 team that captured a second straight WIAA Division 2 regional championship stands out for the success the group achieved on the court.

“They were definitely a good team to watch because Cyndy was a great coach, iconic in the Dells, and that was a great thing to grow up watching because you could learn a lot,” she said.

Restoring success

That group helped keep the Wisconsin Dells’ reign over the SCC going through the mid-2010s, something Bryn Janke and this year’s group hope to start once again. After seeing their rival Mauston capture each of the last three SCC titles, the Chiefs locked up their first outright league crown in four years with a 25-17, 25-13, 17-25, 25-23 win over Westfield on Oct. 6.

The win moved the Chiefs to 23-8 and 8-0 in league play with two conference matches left. It’s been an impressive turnaround after Wisconsin Dells finished under .500 in two of the last three seasons.

“I think it opened their eyes,” Tami Janke said of the team’s shortcomings. “I wouldn’t say they were content, but they just needed a little stronger work ethic again. They needed to get back into the mindset of ‘OK, nobody’s going to give us the conference championship again because we’re Wisconsin Dells. We have to earn it, and to do that, we have to work hard.’”

Tami Janke said that effort has permeated the entire Chiefs roster. She noted that the team’s willingness to play within themselves and succeed in their own individual roles has been a massive key to the group’s success.

The other major contributing factor remains the group’s cohesiveness and chemistry.

“We’ve made a set of locker room and bus rules to keep us together,” Bryn Janke said. “We go to team dinners once a week, we eat together before every game and then we have a set routine; everybody has their own thing and everything is just together.”

Bryn Janke does a little bit of everything as she’s in the top-two of all five major statistical categories, including a team-best 458 assists and 81 aces. Sophomore Natalie Field leads the way at the net with 50 total blocks and six separate players have 70 or more kills for the Chiefs.

The trio of sophomores Sade and Ari Partlow, and Bryn Janke lead the attack with 169, 100 and 167 kills, respectively. But it’s the defensive play from libero Paisley Lindner that helps set the tone. The junior has a team-best 293 digs and exudes endless energy that the entire team feeds off of.

“I know she puts 110% in every single time, and that helps me because I know if I’m struggling it kind of brings the team down,” Bryn Janke said. “She’s just there to lift everybody up and we all just pull off of each other, and having that energy is great to have on the floor.”

Added Lindner: “If one person has energy, we all try to feed off of that and then we all have energy and it makes the game 100-times more fun.”

The group is having plenty of fun already having climbed back to the top of the SCC, and with a No. 3 seed in the upcoming WIAA Division 3 sectional under their belts, a league title could be just the start.