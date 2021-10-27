How Royall's Marah Gruen thrived this cross country season while being a dual-sport athlete

When Marah Gruen had her freshman volleyball season delay to the alternate fall season last spring, she sent out for the Royall cross country team on a whim.
It ultimately led her to the WIAA Division 3 state championships where she finished just four spots off the podium.
With both sports once again lined up alongside one another this fall the Panthers sophomore had a difficult choice on her hands: play just volleyball, or compete in both. It’s a decision Gruen admits she didn’t know until just before the start of the season.
“I knew that I had some success last season and if I didn’t do it I’d constantly wonder ‘What if?’” she said. “So I knew it was an option and I don’t think I fully decided until a late August night and said ‘Screw it. I’m just going to do it.’”
It’s definitely paid off as Gruen is headed back to the Div. 3 state championships this Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids. It was certainly something coach Brian Knudtson had envisioned for Gruen’s second season, but after a winding series of events, wasn’t exactly sure was possible.
“I wasn’t sure if she would be able to get back to state; that’s what I was hoping for, but I didn’t expect her to win it,” Knudtson said.
That win he was referring to was the Div. 3 Westby sectional last week, where Gruen took home medalist honors with a winning time of 19 minutes, 41.9 seconds. The time wasn’t surprising given Gruen ran a 19:26.3 at last season’s Boscobel Dark Park 5k.
However, the fact Gruen punched her ticket back to state on one day or practice no less, was truly mesmerizing. That can be attributed to the fact Gruen saw the back end of her prep volleyball season get back loaded due to a COVID-19 issue.
The Royall School District shifted to virtual learning from Sept. 22 to Oct. 1, cancelling all athletic events and practices. The nine-day period moved four of the Panthers’ matches, giving Gruen four matches in consecutive weeks and essentially eliminating any time she had to practice for cross county.
“To me, that makes it really impressive that she actually won it,” Knudtson said of the sectional triumph.
Minor setback for a major comeback
What immediately followed wasn’t so sweet however.
In Gruen’s first race back from the grueling schedule, she finished eighth overall at the Riverdale Invite on Oct. 9 with a time of 20:31.2. With such little time running and so many games, Knudtson felt that because “she was heavy on volleyball and she does a lot of jumping, (so) her legs were dead.”
The poor finish wasn’t any easier for Gruen to take.
“It was definitely a bummer because I knew I’d see a lot of the runners at Riverdale in my sectional and conference (meets), and I knew I needed to run against them better again,” she said. “It was kind of a realization that I’m human and I need to take care of my body better, and I just needed to mentally prepare myself for that because I think I was just overwhelmed.”
She’s done just that since and to great success as evidence by the sectional championship. Gruen also got a boost from having previously ran the Westby course this season. Just over a month prior to sectionals, Gruen competed on the same course in the Westby Invitational, finishing second with a time of 19:48.7, a second-fastest on the season.
As nice as it was to pick up a top-three finish, just seeing the course was beneficial for both Gruen and Knudtson.
“It’s always an advantage to be able to run the course prior to the meet, and Marah gets really nervous so familiarity is nice,” Knudtson said. “She knew she had run well at this course earlier, so that helped, and she knew exactly the course direction. I think just mentally it was a huge advantage for her, as much as anyone.”
“I knew the corners, I knew the turns, and I really do enjoy that course. I thin being there before sectionals helped at sectionals to be able to know when the push,” Gruen added.
Continuing to motivate herself
Pushing herself isn’t anything new to the uber competitive Gruen.
A fiery spirit on the volleyball court, and a successful one at that — Gruen helped lead the Panthers to a 13-14 mark this fall behind a team-high 369 kills and 43 blocks to go along with a second-best 33 aces and 285 digs — Gruen admits that the individualistic side of cross country running brings out an even more competitive side in her.
“It’s me and myself, and if I’m not running fast and I’m doing bad, it’s on me,” she said. “I also think my competitiveness helps me with my success, because I came into sectionals with one practice that week. I think my competitiveness is what makes me a better runner.”
That success showed in the regular season as she recorded three second-place finishes, as well as a win at the Brookwood Lloyd Luethe-Dustin Levy Memorial Invitational on Sept. 18. Now Gruen and Knudtson are hoping that can carry over into Saturday’s state meet.
If last year is any indication, there’s a good chance it will. Gruen finished just four places off the podium in her state debut last fall as she placed 14th with a time of 19:55.4. And with the state championships returning to the Ridges Golf Course, Knudtson believes the course can play right into Gruen’s hands.
“She’s very tough and so bad conditions actually favor her, in my opinion, because they might adversely affect others, where she attacks them,” he said. “Hilly courses she does really well on, and if it’s bad weather, I’d put my money on her over anyone else. The weather doesn’t look too bad, but I’d say bring on the hills; the more the better for her.”
Gruen agreed, noting that the unfamiliarity of the course may help as well, with her “having the ability to leave it all out there.”
Both are hoping it can help Gruen crack the top-10 to reach the podium, and Knudtson’s confidence isn’t wavering.
“I have no doubt she can do that if she has a good race,” he said. “but also a second goal would be the top-seven because that’s for first team All-State. Getting on the podium and in the top-10 is the goal, definitely.”
Boppart eyes podium return
Gruen isn’t the only looking to earn a place on the medal stand as Mauston junior Eli Boppart is heading back to state for a third-straight season.
Like Gruen, Boppart punched his ticket to state in resounding fashion as he won the Div. 2 Colby sectional with a new personal record time of 16:10.6. Boppart finished more than 30 seconds ahead of runner-up Joe Sullivan of Medford and enters with the fourth fastest time
The only three runners ahead of Boppart all broke 16 minutes at the same sectional meet. And while that may seem daunting, coming off a seventh-place finish at state last fall, and seven top-two finishes this fall, including five wins, Boppart appears ready for anything.
