How Royall's Marah Gruen thrived this cross country season while being a dual-sport athlete

“It’s me and myself, and if I’m not running fast and I’m doing bad, it’s on me,” she said. “I also think my competitiveness helps me with my success, because I came into sectionals with one practice that week. I think my competitiveness is what makes me a better runner.”

That success showed in the regular season as she recorded three second-place finishes, as well as a win at the Brookwood Lloyd Luethe-Dustin Levy Memorial Invitational on Sept. 18. Now Gruen and Knudtson are hoping that can carry over into Saturday’s state meet.

If last year is any indication, there’s a good chance it will. Gruen finished just four places off the podium in her state debut last fall as she placed 14th with a time of 19:55.4. And with the state championships returning to the Ridges Golf Course, Knudtson believes the course can play right into Gruen’s hands.

“She’s very tough and so bad conditions actually favor her, in my opinion, because they might adversely affect others, where she attacks them,” he said. “Hilly courses she does really well on, and if it’s bad weather, I’d put my money on her over anyone else. The weather doesn’t look too bad, but I’d say bring on the hills; the more the better for her.”